Dexter Fowler | Outfielder | #25

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/22/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 195
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 14 (0) / COL
Dexter Fowler slugged his first two home runs of the season Wednesday in the Cardinals' 2-1 victory over the Pirates.
Fowler tagged Pirates starter Gerrit Cole for solo shots in the third and fifth before reaching on an infield single in the bottom of the seventh. He finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. St. Louis' new leadoff man is starting to come alive here in mid-April. Apr 19 - 4:34 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750220200001040
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
145681100851610.143.226.196.422
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000150
2016000001211
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 19PIT14300222010000.750.7502.250
Apr 18PIT13101001100000.333.5001.000
Apr 17PIT14000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 16@ NYY15100000020000.200.200.200
Apr 15@ NYY14000000020000.000.000.000
Apr 14@ NYY15000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 12@ WAS14100001020010.250.400.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
2B1Kolten Wong
2Jedd Gyorko
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Greg Garcia
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10Zach Duke
 

 