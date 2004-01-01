Dexter Fowler | Outfielder | #25 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (31) / 3/22/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 195 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 14 (0) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $16.5 million, 2018: $16.5 million, 2019: $16.5 million, 2020: $16.5 million, 2021: $16.5 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dexter Fowler slugged his first two home runs of the season Wednesday in the Cardinals' 2-1 victory over the Pirates. Fowler tagged Pirates starter Gerrit Cole for solo shots in the third and fifth before reaching on an infield single in the bottom of the seventh. He finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. St. Louis' new leadoff man is starting to come alive here in mid-April.

Dexter Fowler tripled and scored a run in Tuesday's win over the Pirates. Fowler nearly had his first Cardinals' home run and RBI, as he led off the bottom of the first inning with a drive off the right field wall. The ball ricocheted off of Adam Frazier's leg, resulting in an easy three-bagger. Fowler also drew a walk. Much like the rest of the Cards' offense, Fowler has struggled in the early going with a .143/.226/.196 batting line.

Dexter Fowler stole his first base of the season and scored two runs in the Cardinals' loss to the Nationals on Monday. Fowler's line says 0-for-4, but he reached base on an error by Ryan Zimmerman in the third inning before coming around to score and he did the same in the fifth following an error by Daniel Murphy. Fowler is batting .148 with a .406 OPS through his first seven regular-season games with St. Louis.