Dexter Fowler | Outfielder | #25

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Familia Turmoil
Apr 19
Notes: Blue Days In Toronto
Apr 19
Daily Dose: Kelley the Hero
Apr 19
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
MLB Power Rankings: Week 3
Apr 18
MLB Live Chat
Apr 18
Daily Dose: Terrific Thames
Apr 18
Top 10 Prospects: April 17
Apr 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zach Britton (forearm) to undergo Friday MRI
Fowler goes 3-for-4 with two HRs vs. Pirates
Rosenthal earns save Wednesday for Cards
Gary Sanchez (biceps) played catch on Wed.
Eugenio Suarez (neck) in Reds' lineup Wed.
Indians vs. Twins postponed because of rain
Justin Upton (forearm) sitting out Wednesday
Mancini hitting leadoff for O's on Wednesday
Todd Frazier (flu) sitting again Wednesday
Jeter, Jeb Bush in group bidding on Marlins
Segura (hamstring) to be activated Tuesday
Prado (calf) back in Marlins' lineup on Wed.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 19
Foxboro Happenings
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Eagles haven't closed the door on Joe Mixon
Rams claim OG Tre' Jackson off waivers
Browns won't announce No. 1 pick before draft
Sashi Brown: Osweiler will compete to start
Father recants HS allegation against RB Mixon
Aaron Hernandez commits suicide in prison
All the RBs: Pats lock White up through 2020
Report: Butler will skip Patriots workouts
Richard Sherman remains available for trade
Raiders cut Dan Williams, save $4.5 million
Malcolm Butler officially signs RFA tender
Stephen Tulloch retiring after 11 seasons
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff News Resources
Apr 19
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 19
Apr 19
Dose: Sweet Rondo Revenge
Apr 19
Stats: Take That For Data
Apr 18
Dose: Kawhi & Kyrie are A-OK
Apr 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Monday
Apr 17
Dose: Draymond w/ a capital D
Apr 17
Dose: Gobert Goes Down
Apr 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Matt Barnes (ankle) questionable for Game 2
Livingston (finger, hand) misses shootaround
McMillan says Teague will play in Game 3
J.R. Smith (hamstring) questionable for G3
Kevin Durant (calf) likely a game-time call
Pat Riley says Winslow 'ain't goin' anywhere'
Chris Paul double-doubles in Game 2 win
Ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo burns Boston in Game 2
Isaiah Thomas scores 20, Celtics fall to 0-2
Kyle Lowry scores 22, drops dagger in big win
Giannis scores 24 w/ 15 boards in Game 2 loss
Tyler Zeller starts second half for Johnson
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Sharks' Offense Comes Alive
Apr 19
Dose: Capitals in Trouble
Apr 18
Allen Key to the Blues Success
Apr 17
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
FanDuel Fades: April 13
Apr 13
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Oilers loan Jesse Puljujarvi to Team Finland
Paul Stastny not ready to return for Game 4
Flames to stick with Brian Elliott in Game 4
NHL schedules hearing with Leon Draisaitl
Agent denies that Eichel wants Bylsma fired
J Pavelski gets GWG 15 seconds into the 1st
Cam Talbot gets the hook in loss to Sharks
Phil Kessel picks up 3 assists in GM 4 loss
Boone Jenner nets 1G, 1A in GM 4 win over PIT
Rick Nash scores GWG, Rangers tie series 2-2
Blue Jackets scratch Hartnell for Game 4
Paul Stastny practices, remains day-to-day
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Lee first out in Salem testing Wednesday
Eddie MacDonald: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Todd Gilliland: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Tyler Dippel: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Collin Cabre: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Harrison Burton: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Ronnie Bassett Jr.: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Hunter Baize: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Jeb Burton: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 notes
Armstrong: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
Annett: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
Sadler: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker battles Lyme disease ahead of VTO
Course horse Fleetwood makes Shenzhen return
Course horse Hoffman back for VTO defense
Curtis Luck set for pro debut at the Valero
Kevin Na WD opens the door for Wilcox at VTO
Bubba heads back to China; snubbed by bookies
W. McClain Monday Qs into another Texas event
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft News, Buzz & Rumors
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Panthers
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
Mock Draft V
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mahomes senses HOU HC O'Brien's interest
Teams give Humphrey eerie comp of Milliner
Texans host QB Brad Kaaya for a visit
Report: Texans interest in QB a smokescreen?
Report: Jets, Browns talking trade for No. 6
Father recants allegation against Joe Mixon
Report: Tide LB Foster's stock is tumbling
Mullin expects Bears to draft a QB at No. 3
Galko: BUF advised Trubisky on draft decision
Patriots host Ryan Ramczyk for a visit
Iowa QB C.J. Beathard, draft day surprise?
Report: Harris has multiple top-10 grades
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 34
Apr 18
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jack Wilshere is out for the season
Liverpool handle Firmino in kid gloves
Stoke welcome Whelan back after illness
Rooney expected back for Europa League
Man City to assess Stones, Delph knocks
Leicester's heroic UCL run comes to an end
Wilshere out for the rest of the season
Max Gradel seeking move away from Cherries
Fabio makes a swift return to the physio room
Guzan makes rare start in defeat to Arsenal
Morgan could return for UCL tie with Atletico
Hammers short a full-back for Goodison trip
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(OF)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
John Gant
(S)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(1B)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dexter Fowler | Outfielder | #25
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/22/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 14 (0) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $16.5 million, 2018: $16.5 million, 2019: $16.5 million, 2020: $16.5 million, 2021: $16.5 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dexter Fowler slugged his first two home runs of the season Wednesday in the Cardinals' 2-1 victory over the Pirates.
Fowler tagged Pirates starter Gerrit Cole for solo shots in the third and fifth before reaching on an infield single in the bottom of the seventh. He finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. St. Louis' new leadoff man is starting to come alive here in mid-April.
Apr 19 - 4:34 PM
Dexter Fowler tripled and scored a run in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Fowler nearly had his first Cardinals' home run and RBI, as he led off the bottom of the first inning with a drive off the right field wall. The ball ricocheted off of Adam Frazier's leg, resulting in an easy three-bagger. Fowler also drew a walk. Much like the rest of the Cards' offense, Fowler has struggled in the early going with a .143/.226/.196 batting line.
Apr 18 - 11:48 PM
Dexter Fowler stole his first base of the season and scored two runs in the Cardinals' loss to the Nationals on Monday.
Fowler's line says 0-for-4, but he reached base on an error by Ryan Zimmerman in the third inning before coming around to score and he did the same in the fifth following an error by Daniel Murphy. Fowler is batting .148 with a .406 OPS through his first seven regular-season games with St. Louis.
Apr 10 - 11:05 PM
Dexter Fowler went 2-for-3 and hit his first homer of the spring Sunday against the Marlins.
Fowler is off to a fine start with his new team, hitting .351 with a 1.063 OPS this spring. He's expected to be a fixture in the leadoff spot ahead of Aledmys Diaz and Matt Carpenter in the Cardinals' order.
Mar 26 - 3:34 PM
Fowler goes 3-for-4 with two HRs vs. Pirates
Apr 19 - 4:34 PM
Dexter Fowler reaches twice, scores
Apr 18 - 11:48 PM
Fowler steals base, scores two runs in loss
Apr 10 - 11:05 PM
Dexter Fowler hits first homer
Mar 26 - 3:34 PM
More Dexter Fowler Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Thames
MLW
(3078)
2
M. Bush
TEX
(2946)
3
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2719)
4
R. Hill
LA
(2662)
5
S. Dyson
TEX
(2474)
6
T. Mancini
BAL
(2447)
7
C. Correa
HOU
(2412)
8
A. Garcia
CWS
(2232)
9
J. Vargas
KC
(2229)
10
Z. Britton
BAL
(2106)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
2
2
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
4
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
14
56
8
1
1
0
0
8
5
16
1
0
.143
.226
.196
.422
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
15
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
121
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 19
PIT
1
4
3
0
0
2
2
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
2.250
Apr 18
PIT
1
3
1
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
1.000
Apr 17
PIT
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 16
@ NYY
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Apr 15
@ NYY
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 14
@ NYY
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 12
@ WAS
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
1
0
.250
.400
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Jedd Gyorko
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
2
Greg Garcia
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
John Gant
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Gant put up a 1.50 ERA in seven appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League, before straining his groin on March 25. The 24-year-old right-hander will probably join the starting rotation at Triple-A Memphis once he returns to full health.
Mar 30
7
Alex Reyes
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in mid-February and will miss the entire 2017 season. The 22-year-old top pitching prospect will aim for a big breakout in 2018.
Mar 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
10-Day DL
Tyler Lyons (knee) allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings Monday in his latest minor league rehab start with Triple-A Memphis.
Lyons, who is working his way back from offseason knee surgery, gave up six hits and walked one while striking out four. He threw 49 out of 73 pitches for strikes. He's out of options, so the Cardinals figure to activate him as a longman before long.
Apr 17
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) will begin throwing off a mound this week.
It's the beginning of what's expected to be a three-month process of building his arm back up following Tommy John surgery. Duke and the Cardinals hope he can make it back late this season, although it's probably more likely that we won't see him until 2018.
Apr 9
Headlines
Familia Turmoil
Apr 19
Brad Johnson covers the latest closer and stolen base news. Jeurys Familia returns Thursday while chaos reigns supreme in several bullpens.
More MLB Columns
»
Familia Turmoil
Apr 19
»
Notes: Blue Days In Toronto
Apr 19
»
Daily Dose: Kelley the Hero
Apr 19
»
Roundtable: Draft-Day Values
Apr 18
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 3
Apr 18
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 18
»
Daily Dose: Terrific Thames
Apr 18
»
Top 10 Prospects: April 17
Apr 17
MLB Headlines
»
Zach Britton (forearm) to undergo Friday MRI
»
Fowler goes 3-for-4 with two HRs vs. Pirates
»
Rosenthal earns save Wednesday for Cards
»
Gary Sanchez (biceps) played catch on Wed.
»
Eugenio Suarez (neck) in Reds' lineup Wed.
»
Indians vs. Twins postponed because of rain
»
Justin Upton (forearm) sitting out Wednesday
»
Mancini hitting leadoff for O's on Wednesday
»
Todd Frazier (flu) sitting again Wednesday
»
Jeter, Jeb Bush in group bidding on Marlins
»
Segura (hamstring) to be activated Tuesday
»
Prado (calf) back in Marlins' lineup on Wed.
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved