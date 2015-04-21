Player Page

Juan Francisco | Third Baseman

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/24/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2 / 245
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
Contract: view contract details
Orioles signed 1B/3B Juan Francisco to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Francisco did not play anywhere professionally in 2016 and he was in Japan's Central League in 2015. The 29-year-old corner infielder will have to put on a big time power show this spring in Florida to win an Opening Day roster spot with the O's. He had a .747 OPS and 16 home runs in 287 at-bats with the Blue Jays in 2014. Feb 14 - 9:48 PM
Source: Mibelt Rodriguez on Twitter
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
3Audry Perez
1B1Chris Davis
2Jesus Montero
3Chris Johnson
2B1Jonathan Schoop
2Johnny Giavotella
SS1J.J. Hardy
2Robert Andino
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
3Juan Francisco
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
3Aneury Tavarez
CF1Adam Jones
2Logan Schafer
RF1Seth Smith
2Anthony Santander
3Dariel Alvarez
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
6Mike Wright
7Joe Gunkel
8Chris Lee
9Gabriel Ynoa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Oliver Drake
6Donnie Hart
7Logan Ondrusek
8Tyler Wilson
9Logan Verrett
10T.J. McFarland
11Jayson Aquino
12Jesus Liranzo
 

 