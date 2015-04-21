Juan Francisco | Third Baseman

Francisco did not play anywhere professionally in 2016 and he was in Japan's Central League in 2015. The 29-year-old corner infielder will have to put on a big time power show this spring in Florida to win an Opening Day roster spot with the O's. He had a .747 OPS and 16 home runs in 287 at-bats with the Blue Jays in 2014.

Orioles signed 1B/3B Juan Francisco to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

The deal is reportedly worth $1.2 million. Francisco opted out of his deal with the Rays after failing to make the team out of spring training. The 27-year-old hit 16 homers in 106 games with the Blue Jays last season.

Juan Francisco has signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Central League.

The 27-year-old refused to Triple-A Durham and opted out of his deal with the Rays. With his tremendous power potential, there should still be interested teams willing to give him a chance despite a career .236/.297/.439 slash over 996 at-bats.

Juan Francisco homered in his lone at-bat off the bench Sunday against the Mets.

Francisco certainly has the power to contribute in a bench role, though it's hard to see how the Rays could keep him unless they trade David DeJesus. John Jaso, DeJesus and Francisco are all left-handed bats.