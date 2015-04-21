Welcome,
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Nate Adcock
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Yermin Mercedes
(C)
Logan Schafer
(OF)
Dariel Alvarez
(OF)
Ryan Flaherty
(3B)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Wade Miley
(S)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Pedro Alvarez
(DH)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Paul Janish
(3B)
Jesus Montero
(1B)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Robert Andino
(2B)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Aneury Tavarez
(OF)
Jayson Aquino
(S)
Juan Francisco
(3B)
Chris Johnson
(1B)
Logan Ondrusek
(R)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Michael Bourn
(OF)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Audry Perez
(C)
Mark Trumbo
(OF)
Brad Brach
(R)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Logan Verrett
(S)
Zach Britton
(R)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Chris Lee
(S)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Tyler Wilson
(S)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Tom Gorzelanny
(R)
Jesus Liranzo
(S)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Mike Wright
(S)
Zach Clark
(R)
Joe Gunkel
(S)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Chris Davis
(1B)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(DH)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Julio DePaula
(R)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Juan Francisco | Third Baseman
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/24/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2 / 245
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Orioles signed 1B/3B Juan Francisco to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Francisco did not play anywhere professionally in 2016 and he was in Japan's Central League in 2015. The 29-year-old corner infielder will have to put on a big time power show this spring in Florida to win an Opening Day roster spot with the O's. He had a .747 OPS and 16 home runs in 287 at-bats with the Blue Jays in 2014.
Feb 14 - 9:48 PM
Source:
Mibelt Rodriguez on Twitter
Juan Francisco has signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Central League.
The deal is reportedly worth $1.2 million. Francisco opted out of his deal with the Rays after failing to make the team out of spring training. The 27-year-old hit 16 homers in 106 games with the Blue Jays last season.
Tue, Apr 21, 2015 12:22:00 PM
Source:
Chunichi Shimbun
Juan Francisco has elected free agency.
The 27-year-old refused to Triple-A Durham and opted out of his deal with the Rays. With his tremendous power potential, there should still be interested teams willing to give him a chance despite a career .236/.297/.439 slash over 996 at-bats.
Sun, Apr 5, 2015 10:19:00 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Juan Francisco homered in his lone at-bat off the bench Sunday against the Mets.
Francisco certainly has the power to contribute in a bench role, though it's hard to see how the Rays could keep him unless they trade David DeJesus. John Jaso, DeJesus and Francisco are all left-handed bats.
Sun, Mar 15, 2015 05:32:00 PM
O's sign Juan Francisco to minors contract
Feb 14 - 9:48 PM
Feb 14 - 9:48 PM
Juan Francisco signs with Japanese team
Tue, Apr 21, 2015 12:22:00 PM
Juan Francisco elects to become free agent
Sun, Apr 5, 2015 10:19:00 PM
Juan Francisco homers against Mets
Sun, Mar 15, 2015 05:32:00 PM
More Juan Francisco Player News
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Juan Francisco's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Juan Francisco's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Juan Francisco's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Juan Francisco's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Audry Perez
1B
1
Chris Davis
2
Jesus Montero
3
Chris Johnson
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
2
Johnny Giavotella
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
2
Robert Andino
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
3
Juan Francisco
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
3
Aneury Tavarez
CF
1
Adam Jones
2
Logan Schafer
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Anthony Santander
3
Dariel Alvarez
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
Sidelined
Chris Tillman (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on March 14.
Tillman received a platelet-rich plasma injection his right shoulder in December and is currently three weeks behind schedule in Orioles' camp. Assuming he stays on track for the simulated game and responds well, he could be ready to pitch in a game as soon as March 17. Either way, the expectation is that he'll begin the season on the disabled list. He could still be ready by mid-April, but Kevin Gausman is the favorite to serve as the Opening Day starter.
Feb 14
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
6
Mike Wright
7
Joe Gunkel
8
Chris Lee
9
Gabriel Ynoa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Oliver Drake
6
Donnie Hart
7
Logan Ondrusek
8
Tyler Wilson
9
Logan Verrett
10
T.J. McFarland
11
Jayson Aquino
12
Jesus Liranzo
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
D.J. Short continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Chicago White Sox in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
