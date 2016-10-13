Madison Bumgarner | Starting Pitcher | #40 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (27) / 8/1/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 250 Bats / Throws: Right / Left College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (10) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $9.75 million, 2017: $11.5 million, 2018: $12 million club option ($1.5 million buyout), 2019: $12 million club option Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Madison Bumgarner said Monday that he's had no recent contract negotiations with the Giants. Alex Pavlovic of CSNBayArea.com says "both sides would like to hammer out a big extension at some point" but it is unlikely to happen this spring. Bumgarner is on a very team-friendly deal signed in 2012 that will pay him $11.5 million in 2017 with $12 million club options for both 2018 and 2019. The ace left-hander posted a dominant 2.74 ERA, 1.028 WHIP, and 251/54 K/BB ratio in 226 2/3 innings last season for San Francisco. Source: CSNBayArea.com

Team USA has been in touch with Madison Bumgarner about him possibly joining the team sometime after the first round of the World Baseball Classic. Bumgarner turned down the opportunity to pitch in the last WBC in 2013, but he would be quite a weapon to have during the later rounds of the tournament. Teammate Buster Posey has already been confirmed to participate. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Giants GM Bobby Evans said he told Madison Bumgarner's representatives "we're ready when you're ready" to talk about a contract extension. Bumgarner signed an extremely team-friendly deal with the Giants in 2012 before he hit salary arbitration, and he is due just $11.5 million in 2017 (with $12 million options for both 2018 and 2019). Giants ownership will do right by baseball's ultimate workhorse after what was quietly the best year of his career numbers-wise. Evans said he has already talked to Bumgarner personally. Source: Henry Schulman on Twitter