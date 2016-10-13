Player Page

Madison Bumgarner | Starting Pitcher | #40

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/1/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 250
Bats / Throws: Right / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (10) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Madison Bumgarner said Monday that he's had no recent contract negotiations with the Giants.
Alex Pavlovic of CSNBayArea.com says "both sides would like to hammer out a big extension at some point" but it is unlikely to happen this spring. Bumgarner is on a very team-friendly deal signed in 2012 that will pay him $11.5 million in 2017 with $12 million club options for both 2018 and 2019. The ace left-hander posted a dominant 2.74 ERA, 1.028 WHIP, and 251/54 K/BB ratio in 226 2/3 innings last season for San Francisco. Feb 13 - 3:49 PM
Source: CSNBayArea.com
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF343415900226.2179796954251412.741.03
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
