Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Familia expected at Mets camp on Tuesday
Harvey (shoulder) says he is healthy for ST
Reds' Price: Jose Peraza set to start at 2B
Travis Wood nearing deal with unnamed club
Royals, Maness agree to minor league pact
Brach's arb. hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamondbacks ink RP Jepsen to minors deal
Cuban southpaw Hernandez now free agent
Rays close to signing RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Braves make trade for 2B Phillips official
Sean Rodriguez (shoulder) out 3-5 months
Report: Pirates still open to trading McCutchen
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Jon Niese
(S)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Steven Matz
(S)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Rafael Montero
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
David Wright
(3B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Brad Holt
(S)
Matt Harvey | Starting Pitcher | #33
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/27/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 217
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (7) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $5.125 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Harvey (shoulder) said he's completely healthy heading into spring training.
"I come down here with a lot of confidence," the right-hander told reporters Monday after arriving in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, finishing the 2016 season with a rough 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter for 2017.
Feb 13 - 11:16 AM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Mets and RHP Matt Harvey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million contract.
James Wagner of the New York Times says Harvey can make an additional $100,000 in incentives. The righty had a rough 2016 and then had thoracic outlet surgery in July, so he's a wild card heading into 2017.
Jan 13 - 4:49 PM
Source:
James Wagner on Twitter
Matt Harvey (thoracic outlet syndrome) no longer feels tingling in his fingers when he throws.
Harvey missed the back half of the 2016 campaign after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July. His agent, Scott Boras, as maintained on several occasions this offseason that the Dark Knight will be ready for spring training. To this point, there have been no reported setbacks in his rehab.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 06:32:00 PM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
Matt Harvey's agent, Scott Boras, said that the pitcher will be fully recovered from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery by the start of spring training.
Boras made similar comments in mid-October, so it looks like no news is good news in this case. Harvey underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July. That procedure forced him to miss the remainder of the 2016 season. He still has a ways to go in his recovery, but at this juncture, positive signs
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 05:08:00 PM
Source:
Bob Nightengale on Twitter
Harvey (shoulder) says he is healthy for ST
Feb 13 - 11:16 AM
Matt Harvey settles with Mets at $5.125M
Jan 13 - 4:49 PM
Matt Harvey continues to progress in rehab
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 06:32:00 PM
Boras reiterates Harvey on track for spring
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 05:08:00 PM
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
17
17
4
10
0
0
92.2
111
55
50
25
76
0
0
4.86
1.47
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Nov 14
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
David Wright (neck) did some light running and fielded ground balls at third base for about 10 minutes on Monday.
It was his first time taking the field in voluntary workouts. Wright didn't do any throwing, but it was a step in the right direction as he tries to make his way back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery. The 34-year-old has been hitting in the batting cage since around Christmas, but he wasn't quite ready to take batting practice on the field with the other players on Monday. The Mets are going to be very careful to not push him too soon. It's ultimately hard to say what the future holds for him until he really starts to ramp things up.
Feb 7
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Jacob deGrom has declared his elbow pain-free following his recovery from surgery last September to re-position his ulnar nerve.
DeGrom's season was cut short lst year by pain in his elbow and forearm. His last start came on September 1. He gave up 16 earned runs in his final three starts while battling the injury. As a result, he finished at 7-8 with a 3.04 ERA over 25 starts. He fanned 143 batters while walking only 36 in 148 innings. He's already throwing off a mound and is expected to participate fully in spring training. The real test will be pitching in games, but things are looking up for him going into 2017.
Feb 5
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey (shoulder) said he's completely healthy heading into spring training.
"I come down here with a lot of confidence," the right-hander told reporters Monday after arriving in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, finishing the 2016 season with a rough 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter for 2017.
Feb 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Zack Wheeler reiterated to Kevin Kernan of the New York Post that he sees himself as a starting pitcher.
"I know I belong in the starting rotation, there’s no question about that," said Wheeler, who has missed back-to-back seasons following Tommy John surgery. "I’m a starter. I want to be a starter." Of course, the decision isn't up to him. The Mets don't want to push Wheeler too soon after such an extended absence, so seeing some time in the bullpen is probably an inevitability. This could open things up for Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo to begin the year in the rotation. We should have a more clear indication of Wheeler's role once he starts pitching in games again.
Feb 8
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman.
The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.
Dec 6
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Hansel Robles
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Josh Smoker
6
Josh Edgin
7
Sean Gilmartin
8
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
9
Ben Rowen
10
Adam Wilk
