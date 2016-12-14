Player Page

Weather | Roster

Matt Harvey | Starting Pitcher | #33

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/27/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 217
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (7) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Matt Harvey (shoulder) said he's completely healthy heading into spring training.
"I come down here with a lot of confidence," the right-hander told reporters Monday after arriving in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Harvey needed surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last July, finishing the 2016 season with a rough 4.86 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 92 2/3 innings. He's a high-risk, high-reward fantasy starter for 2017. Feb 13 - 11:16 AM
Source: Anthony DiComo on Twitter
More Matt Harvey Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM17174100092.211155502576004.861.47
Matt Harvey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Matt Harvey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Matt Harvey's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Matt Harvey's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Hansel Robles
4Jerry Blevins
5Josh Smoker
6Josh Edgin
7Sean Gilmartin
8Jenrry Mejia
9Ben Rowen
10Adam Wilk
 

 