Rajai Davis | Outfielder | #20

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (36) / 10/19/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: UConn-Avery Point
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 38 (0) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Athletics signed OF Rajai Davis to a one-year, $6 million contract.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported the contract terms. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, Davis could earn an additional $100,000 if he reaches 500 plate appearances, $150,000 for 550 plate appearances, and $200,000 for 600 plate appearances. The 36-year-old led the American League with 43 steals in 2016 while batting .249/.306/.388 with 12 homers and 48 RBI over 134 games. He's probably better off in a part-time role, but the playing time should be there in Oakland's outfield, so he remains a player of interest in most fantasy leagues. Jan 4 - 8:42 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
13445411323212487433106436.249.306.388.693
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001281
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Bruce Maxwell
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
4Yairo Munoz
3B1Ryon Healy
2Renato Nunez
3Jermaine Curtis
LF1Khris Davis
2Mark Canha
3Jaycob Brugman
4Jaff Decker
CF1Brett Eibner
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
3Andrew Lambo
DH1Stephen Vogt
2Max Muncy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Daniel Mengden
6Raul Alcantara
7Jharel Cotton
8Chris Bassitt
9Paul Blackburn
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3John Axford
4Liam Hendriks
5Ryan Dull
6Zach Neal
7Daniel Coulombe
8Dillon Overton
9Bobby Wahl
10Tyler Sturdevant
11Simon Castro
 

 