Rajai Davis | Outfielder | #20

FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lions confirm Jim Caldwell will return in '17
Amari Cooper to 'demand the ball' vs. Texans
Broncos to interview Kyle Shanahan Saturday
Seahawks sign KR Devin Hester for playoff run
Report: Vance Joseph leader for Broncos' job
49ers to interview Anthony Lynn on Wednesday
Broncos to interview Kansas City's Dave Toub
Bucs DC Mike Smith to interview with Bolts
Carr admits he played through broken finger
Chargers seek to interview Lions DC Austin
Redskins OC McVay interviewing with 49ers
Texans' Kevin Johnson undergoes foot surgery
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
D'Angelo Russell scores 18, hits six treys
Julius Randle posts a 19-14-11 triple-double
Zach Randolph should get a boost for Grizz
Darren Collison scores 26 w/ seven dimes
JaMychal Green (face) won't return on Tuesday
Jusuf Nurkic scores 16 points in 18 minutes
Willie Reed has career night with 22 & 18
Otto Porter scores 13 w/ 3 blocks, 3 steals
Bradley Beal scores 25 points w/ six assists
Jae Crowder scores 21 w/ five 3-pointers
Isaiah Thomas scores 29 w/ 15 assists in win
Marc Gasol starting against the Lakers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rick Nash won't play Wednesday
T. Pearson scores GWG in OT win over Sharks
Shea Weber scores in return to Nashville
Nikita Kucherov picks up 3 points in loss
Nikolaj Ehlers scores 2G, 1A in win over TB
Evgeny Kuznetsov nets 1G, 3A in OT W over TO
Blue Jackets extend winning streak to 16
Mike Cammalleri scores goal, assist in win
Max Pacioretty is expected to play Tuesday
Travis Zajac returns from illness Tuesday
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ross' inj history includes two meniscus tears
Leidner: Claeys firing a 'terrible decision'
Texas brings in Bears RB coach Stan Drayton
Gators CB Quincy Wilson to push off to NFL
Minnesota drops axe on HC Tracy Claeys
Wake HC Clawson receives eight-year extension
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sam not happy after Benteke shoulder injury
Arsenal fightback without hamstrung Coquelin
Giroud completes Arsenal comeback v Cherries
Swans announce new manager, defeat Palace
Mike Phelan sacked as Hull City manager
Zaha off to AFCON on a high note
Watford winless streak extends to five
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Player Page
Raul Alcantara
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Donn Roach
(R)
John Axford
(R)
Jermaine Curtis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Cody Ross
(OF)
Franklin Barreto
(SS)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(3B)
Yairo Munoz
(SS)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Paul Blackburn
(S)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Zach Neal
(R)
Tyler Sturdevant
(R)
Carson Blair
(C)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Renato Nunez
(DH)
Andrew Triggs
(R)
Jaycob Brugman
(OF)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Matt Olson
(OF)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Mark Canha
(1B)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Andrew Lambo
(OF)
Dillon Overton
(R)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Simon Castro
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Rajai Davis | Outfielder | #20
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 10/19/1980
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
UConn-Avery Point
Drafted:
2001 / Rd. 38 (0) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $5.25 million, 2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Athletics signed OF Rajai Davis to a one-year, $6 million contract.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported the contract terms. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, Davis could earn an additional $100,000 if he reaches 500 plate appearances, $150,000 for 550 plate appearances, and $200,000 for 600 plate appearances. The 36-year-old led the American League with 43 steals in 2016 while batting .249/.306/.388 with 12 homers and 48 RBI over 134 games. He's probably better off in a part-time role, but the playing time should be there in Oakland's outfield, so he remains a player of interest in most fantasy leagues.
Jan 4 - 8:42 AM
According to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Indians are interested in re-signing free agent Rajai Davis but have "exhausted their budget" after signing Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year, $60 million deal.
Davis' home run off Aroldis Chapman in the World Series was the stuff of legends, but the Indians aren't going to break the bank for him. Pluto considers his return "doubtful" and we tend to agree. Assuming Davis goes elsewhere, the Tribe would likely employ a center-field platoon featuring Abraham Almonte and Tyler Naquin. Davis hasn't drawn much interest this offseason but he'll find a home sooner or later. He led the American League with 43 steals in 2016.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 05:15:00 PM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles have interest in Rajai Davis.
The O's have also been connected to Angel Pagan in their quest for outfield help, but Encina says their interest level in Davis has "surpassed" the level of interest in Pagan. Davis would potentially be in line for regular playing time in right field for Baltimore but could also play some left against left-handers. He turned 36 in October but is coming off a season where he hit a career-high 12 homers and led the American League with 43 steals.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:41:00 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Rajai Davis did not receive a one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer from the Indians.
It probably wasn't even a consideration for the Tribe. Davis hit a heroic two-run homer off Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series and racked up an AL-best 43 steals this summer, but the 36-year-old outfielder also batted just .249/.306/.388 in 495 regular-season plate appearances.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 02:52:00 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Jan 4 - 8:42 AM
Indians can't afford WS hero Rajai Davis
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 05:15:00 PM
Orioles showing interest in Rajai Davis
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:41:00 AM
Rajai Davis will not get qualifying offer
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 02:52:00 PM
More Rajai Davis Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
134
454
113
23
2
12
48
74
33
106
43
6
.249
.306
.388
.693
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
128
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Bruce Maxwell
2
Josh Phegley
Sidelined
Josh Phegley (knee) is not expected to play again this season.
Phegley was admitted to a hospital Friday with synovitis in his right knee. The good news is that he's expected to get out of the hospital on Tuesday, but a return to the field in September just isn't realistic at this point.
Aug 29
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
Sidelined
Joe Stiglich of CSNBayArea.com reports that the Athletics have "at least gauged trade interest" in Jed Lowrie.
Finding a taker could prove difficult, as Lowrie is coming off foot surgery and hit just .263/.314/.322 with two homers and 27 RBI over 87 games in 2016. He's turning 33 in April and is owed $6.5 million in 2017 with a $1 million buyout on his $6 million club option for 2018. If the A's were able to unload Lowrie, Joey Wendle and Chad Pinder would likely see time at second base in the short-term. Top prospect Franklin Barreto could be in the mix at some point before the end of 2017.
Dec 27
2
Joe Wendle
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
3
Franklin Barreto
4
Yairo Munoz
3B
1
Ryon Healy
2
Renato Nunez
3
Jermaine Curtis
LF
1
Khris Davis
2
Mark Canha
Sidelined
Mark Canha (hip) will take some swings off a tee on Tuesday.
Canha underwent surgery in May to repair a left hip impingement and labral tear. There's not enough time for him to return this season, but he's making encouraging progress.
Sep 19
3
Jaycob Brugman
4
Jaff Decker
CF
1
Brett Eibner
2
Jake Smolinski
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
3
Andrew Lambo
DH
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Max Muncy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Andrew Triggs
Sidelined
A's manager Bob Melvin said Andrew Triggs (back) is doubtful to pitch again this season.
Triggs left his start Friday against the Red Sox after just one inning due to back discomfort, and he's apparently still in pain. The 27-year-old right-hander had a 4.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 55/13 K/BB ratio through 56 1/3 innings this season with Oakland.
Sep 6
5
Daniel Mengden
6
Raul Alcantara
7
Jharel Cotton
8
Chris Bassitt
Sidelined
A's trainer Nick Paparesta said that Chris Bassitt (elbow) is on track in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Bassitt underwent Tommy John surgery at the beginning of May and subsequently missed the entire 2016 season. While Paparesta said that the 27-year-old right-hander is currently in great shape, he probably won't be ready for a return to the mound until some point in the summer of 2017.
Dec 7
9
Paul Blackburn
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
3
John Axford
4
Liam Hendriks
5
Ryan Dull
6
Zach Neal
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Dillon Overton
9
Bobby Wahl
10
Tyler Sturdevant
11
Simon Castro
