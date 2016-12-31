Rajai Davis | Outfielder | #20 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (36) / 10/19/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 195 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: UConn-Avery Point Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 38 (0) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.25 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Athletics signed OF Rajai Davis to a one-year, $6 million contract. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported the contract terms. According to Buster Olney of ESPN, Davis could earn an additional $100,000 if he reaches 500 plate appearances, $150,000 for 550 plate appearances, and $200,000 for 600 plate appearances. The 36-year-old led the American League with 43 steals in 2016 while batting .249/.306/.388 with 12 homers and 48 RBI over 134 games. He's probably better off in a part-time role, but the playing time should be there in Oakland's outfield, so he remains a player of interest in most fantasy leagues.

According to Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Indians are interested in re-signing free agent Rajai Davis but have "exhausted their budget" after signing Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year, $60 million deal. Davis' home run off Aroldis Chapman in the World Series was the stuff of legends, but the Indians aren't going to break the bank for him. Pluto considers his return "doubtful" and we tend to agree. Assuming Davis goes elsewhere, the Tribe would likely employ a center-field platoon featuring Abraham Almonte and Tyler Naquin. Davis hasn't drawn much interest this offseason but he'll find a home sooner or later. He led the American League with 43 steals in 2016. Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer

Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports that the Orioles have interest in Rajai Davis. The O's have also been connected to Angel Pagan in their quest for outfield help, but Encina says their interest level in Davis has "surpassed" the level of interest in Pagan. Davis would potentially be in line for regular playing time in right field for Baltimore but could also play some left against left-handers. He turned 36 in October but is coming off a season where he hit a career-high 12 homers and led the American League with 43 steals. Source: Baltimore Sun