Jordan Schafer | Relief Pitcher

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/4/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Contract: view contract details
Jordan Schafer will undergo elbow surgery on Friday.
That's too bad. Schafer, who was in camp with the Cardinals as both a pitcher and oufielder, was forced to exit Sunday's game due to tightness in his forearm. It turns out he's dealing with a significant injury. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, it will be determined at the time of the procedure whether he needs Tommy John surgery or the alternative primary repair surgery. Either way, it will be a while before he gets another chance to make it in a hybrid role. Mar 14 - 3:55 PM
Source: Andrew Simon on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Carson Kelly
4Alberto Rosario
5Gabriel Lino
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
3Breyvic Valera
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jedd Gyorko
2Jhonny Peralta
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
3Todd Cunningham
CF1Dexter Fowler
2Tommy Pham
3Magneuris Sierra
4Jordan Schafer
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6Luke Weaver
7John Gant
8Mike Mayers
9Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10Rowan Wick
11Zach Duke
12Zach Phillips
 

 