Jordan Schafer | Relief Pitcher Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (30) / 9/4/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'1 / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Left Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Minor League Contract

Jordan Schafer will undergo elbow surgery on Friday. That's too bad. Schafer, who was in camp with the Cardinals as both a pitcher and oufielder, was forced to exit Sunday's game due to tightness in his forearm. It turns out he's dealing with a significant injury. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, it will be determined at the time of the procedure whether he needs Tommy John surgery or the alternative primary repair surgery. Either way, it will be a while before he gets another chance to make it in a hybrid role. Source: Andrew Simon on Twitter

Jordan Schafer was forced to leave Sunday's Grapefruit League game with tightness in his left forearm. Schafer is trying to crack the team's Opening Day roster in a hybrid role as a left-handed reliever and reserve outfielder. Schafer owns a 6.00 ERA and 2.67 WHIP while striking out five in three innings during spring play. He isn't expected to be sidelined for long. Source: Mark Saxon on Twitter

Jordan Schafer struck out three of the four Braves he faced in his relief appearance Thursday. Schafer is going to play some outfield, too, but his chances of making the Cardinals hinge on his mound performance. If he looks capable there, he'd be an intriguing 25th man. It helps that he's still a fine defender and pinch-running option.