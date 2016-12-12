Jordan Schafer | Relief Pitcher

Welcome,
[X]
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Travis (knee) takes swings in minors game
Jordan Schafer to undergo elbow surgery
A.J. Pollock (groin) not ready to return
X-rays negative on Tommy Joseph's hand
Tomas (back) likely out a couple more days
Brantley (shoulder) ready for minors games
Carrasco getting checked out after bad start
Tom Murphy out 4-6 wks with forearm fracture
Donaldson (calf) to hit in minor league game
Salvador Perez (knee) set for follow-up MRI
Desmond (hand) expected back in late April?
Price (elbow) expected to begin year on DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Patriots add Burkhead to running back stable
'Growing belief' Browns could pursue Cousins
Report: Jets' Hightower interest is serious
Report: Arizona expected to sign Jarvis Jones
'Hawks expect Eddie Lacy to play in the 240s
Rams keep Greg Zuerlein with three-year deal
Ryan Groy signs offer sheet with Rams
Report: Texans interested in Malcolm Butler
Cardinals plan to use Ellington more at WR?
Report: Lacy weighed 267 pounds at visit
Vikings next up on Jared Cook's schedule
Latavius Murray visiting Vikings on Tuesday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nerlens Noel, Matthews questionable Wednesday
Thompson, Green, Curry, Iguodala playing Tues
Kawhi Leonard expects higher usage sans LMA
Robert Covington (knee) upgraded to probable
Dragic (eye) says he will play Wednesday
Batum (migraine) does not practice Tuesday
Jamal Murray scores 22 points w/ five triples
Elfrid Payton turns in triple-double vs. SAC
Zubac Alert: Ivica Zubac racks up 25 points
Patty Mills scores 15 points w/ 9 assists
Kawhi Leonard scores 31 points in return
Dennis Schroder scores 22 w/ 10 assists
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jets-Devils postponed due to winter storm
Mike Condon will start Tuesday against TBL
Senators get back Bobby Ryan and Turris
Jackets set franchise record in wins, points
Calvin Pickard impressive in loss to Coyotes
Brad Marchand gets 3rd-period hat trick
M. Smith gets 22nd career shutout vs. Avs
Two points for Filip Forsberg in overtime win
Sidney Crosby snaps 7-game goalless streak
D Jaccob Slavin breaks out with three goals
F Cam Atkinson nets two in historic victory
Brayden Point's two goals lead Lightning
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Burton wins CARS Super Late Model opener
Rodgers joins Jefferson Pitts in K&N-West
2016 CARS Champ debuts in ARCA at Nashville
Reed Sorenson will struggle for top-30
Kasey Kahne’s PIR uncertain numbers
AJ Allmendinger shows consistency at PIR
Cassill: 1st top-20 on type in 17 tries
Jeffrey Earnhardt to make 2nd Phoenix start
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
Nicole Behar back in action in K&N Pro West
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Del Rio undergoes surgery on right shoulder
UGA QB/P Ramsey announces transfer
Scouts pan Kizer; one compares him to Cutler
Scout on T.J. Watt: I think he's special
Klatt ranks RB McCaffrey at No. 7 overall
Tide CB Humphrey visiting PHI on Tuesday
Alabama EDGE Anderson visits the Eagles
QB Webb a 'legitimate' 2nd round possibility
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Oxlade-Chamberlain hamstrung in the cup
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Adams
(1B)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Zach Phillips
(R)
Robert Stock
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
John Gant
(S)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Jose Adolis Garcia
(OF)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Breyvic Valera
(2B)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Mike Mayers
(S)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Todd Cunningham
(OF)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Luke Weaver
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Carson Kelly
(C)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Rowan Wick
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Magneuris Sierra
(OF)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Gabriel Lino
(C)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Cody Stanley
(C)
|
Full Depth Charts
Jordan Schafer | Relief Pitcher
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 9/4/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'1 / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Contract:
view contract details
2016: Minor League Contract
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Schafer will undergo elbow surgery on Friday.
That's too bad. Schafer, who was in camp with the Cardinals as both a pitcher and oufielder, was forced to exit Sunday's game due to tightness in his forearm. It turns out he's dealing with a significant injury. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, it will be determined at the time of the procedure whether he needs Tommy John surgery or the alternative primary repair surgery. Either way, it will be a while before he gets another chance to make it in a hybrid role.
Mar 14 - 3:55 PM
Source:
Andrew Simon on Twitter
Jordan Schafer was forced to leave Sunday's Grapefruit League game with tightness in his left forearm.
Schafer is trying to crack the team's Opening Day roster in a hybrid role as a left-handed reliever and reserve outfielder. Schafer owns a 6.00 ERA and 2.67 WHIP while striking out five in three innings during spring play. He isn't expected to be sidelined for long.
Mar 12 - 5:13 PM
Source:
Mark Saxon on Twitter
Jordan Schafer struck out three of the four Braves he faced in his relief appearance Thursday.
Schafer is going to play some outfield, too, but his chances of making the Cardinals hinge on his mound performance. If he looks capable there, he'd be an intriguing 25th man. It helps that he's still a fine defender and pinch-running option.
Mar 2 - 4:16 PM
Cardinals signed LHP/OF Jordan Schafer to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
The Cards say he'll come to spring training as both a pitcher and outfielder. Schafer tried pitching for the first time last season in the minors for the Dodgers and fared well, posting a 3.38 ERA with 59 strikeouts over 49 1/3 innings. He probably has a better shot at winning a roster spot as an outfielder, though, as St. Louis could use a fifth outfielder. Schafer is a career .228/.308/.307 hitter but can really run and plays all three outfield spots.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 04:26:00 PM
Jordan Schafer to undergo elbow surgery
Mar 14 - 3:55 PM
Jordan Schafer leaves game with tight forearm
Mar 12 - 5:13 PM
Jordan Schafer strikes out three in relief
Mar 2 - 4:16 PM
Cardinals ink Jordan Schafer to minors deal
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 04:26:00 PM
More Jordan Schafer Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jordan Schafer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jordan Schafer's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jordan Schafer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jordan Schafer's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Carson Kelly
4
Alberto Rosario
5
Gabriel Lino
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
Sidelined
Matt Carpenter (back) is about 10 days away from being cleared to swing a bat in games.
Carpenter played in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, but he didn't swing the bat (although he did get a bunt hit). He's dealt with a back injury for a couple weeks now and the Cardinals are worried if he pushes it that it might develop into an oblique injury. Carpenter will hit in a batting cage on Monday.
Mar 9
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
3
Breyvic Valera
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
2
Jhonny Peralta
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
3
Todd Cunningham
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
2
Tommy Pham
3
Magneuris Sierra
4
Jordan Schafer
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
Luke Weaver
Sidelined
Luke Weaver (back) is expected to return to Grapefruit League action on Sunday.
The rookie right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since March 1 due to back tightness. He appears to be behind Michael Wacha in the race for the fifth starter's spot in the club's Opening Day rotation.
Mar 11
7
John Gant
8
Mike Mayers
9
Alex Reyes
Sidelined
Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Thursday.
As scheduled. Reyes, one of the top young starters in baseball, will miss the entire 2017 season and probably the early part of the 2018 campaign as well. Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among the pitchers in the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' season-opening starting rotation. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Mike Leake are locked in.
Feb 16
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
Sidelined
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that the team needs to see Trevor Rosenthal (lat) in a game this week in order to know whether he'll be ready for Opening Day.
Rosenthal has pitched in two Grapefruit League games but none since March 3 because of a sore right lat. He's resumed throwing off a mound, although he hasn't done it at full effort yet. Rosenthal should be ready for game action at some point this week as long as he doesn't have a setback.
Mar 12
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons (knee) faced hitters on a back field on Wednesday.
He'll do the same thing again soon. Lyons looks to be ahead of schedule as he works his way back from knee surgery. He'll begin the season on the disabled list but could join the Cardinals' bullpen at some point in April.
Mar 10
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
Rowan Wick
11
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
12
Zach Phillips
