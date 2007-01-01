Welcome,
Sean Doolittle | Relief Pitcher | #62
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Raul Alcantara
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Donn Roach
(R)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Adam Rosales
(2B)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Mark Canha
(OF)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Rangel Ravelo
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sean Doolittle | Relief Pitcher | #62
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 9/26/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $1.55 million, 2017: $2.6 million, 2018: $4.35 million, 2019: $6 million club option ($500,000 buyout), 2020: $6.5 million ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sean Doolittle earned his first save of the season with three strikeouts Monday in the A's win over the Royals.
Santiago Casilla racked up three strikeouts of his own in a scoreless eighth inning. Doolittle got the call in the ninth because the Royals had a stack of left-handed batters due up. It looks like the Oakland closer situation will indeed remain fluid, with Casilla, Doolittle, Ryan Madson, and even Ryan Dull all factoring into the mix.
Apr 10 - 7:18 PM
After Santiago Casilla pitched a scoreless eighth, Sean Doolittle struck out three in the ninth to finish off Thursday's 5-1 win over the Angels.
It didn't turn out to be a save situation, of course, but it's still notable that Bob Melvin arranged things so that Casilla, his presumed preferred choice in the ninth, was used to face the heart of the Angels order in the eighth in this one. Had he allowed a run then, Doolittle could have wound up with a save. We've been assuming that Doolittle is behind both Casilla and Ryan Madson in line for saves, but it looks like things are still very much up in the air.
Apr 6 - 6:37 PM
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday.
Doolittle has been brought along slowly this spring due to his past shoulder issues, but he was cleared for game action after getting through a 25-pitch live batting practice session Saturday. The left-hander will likely begin the campaign in a setup role but is a threat to possibly nab some saves if he can stay healthy.
Mar 12 - 1:20 PM
Source:
Susan Slusser on Twitter
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) threw 25 pitches to hitters on Saturday.
Doolittle made it through the session without any issues. The next step will likely be for him to get into Cactus League games, perhaps as soon as early next week. Doolittle is expected to work in a setup role in front of closer Ryan Madson to begin the season.
Mar 11 - 2:38 PM
Source:
Susan Slusser on Twitter
Sean Doolittle earns save versus Kansas City
Apr 10 - 7:18 PM
Sean Doolittle fans side in ninth
Apr 6 - 6:37 PM
Doolittle (shoulder) ready for Cactus debut
Mar 12 - 1:20 PM
Sean Doolittle throws to hitters on Saturday
Mar 11 - 2:38 PM
More Sean Doolittle Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
.00
2.000
0
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
OAK
2
0
0
0
0
1
1.2
1
0
0
0
4
0
0
.00
.60
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 10
@ KC
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
1
3
0
0
.00
2.00
Apr 6
LAA
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 3
LAA
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
10-Day DL
Athletics placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder injury.
Shoulder soreness has kept Wendle sidelined since early March. The A's are waiting to see how he responds to a cortisone shot. Wendle logged 96 at-bats as a September call-up last year.
Apr 1
SS
1
Marcus Semien
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
10-Day DL
Athletics placed OF Jake Smolinski on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder injury.
He's a little over two weeks removed from shoulder surgery. With Smolinski down for the count, Mark Canha will handle fourth outfield duties behind starters Khris Davis, Rajai Davis and Matt Joyce.
Apr 1
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
10-Day DL
Sonny Gray (lat) will throw to hitters on Thursday.
Gray was cleared after making it through a bullpen session Monday with no issues with his lat muscle. According to Jane Lee of MLB.com, Gray will throw two sets of 15 pitches to hitter on Thursday. The A's will likely want him to go out on a brief minor league rehab assignment, but he has a chance to make his season debut by the end of the month.
Apr 10
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
10-Day DL
Athletics placed RHP Daniel Mengden on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured foot.
Mengden broke a bone in his foot while throwing a bullpen session back in January. He had his walking boot removed on Monday but there's still no timetable for his return. The 24-year-old took his lumps as a rookie, going 2-9 with a hideous 6.50 ERA in 14 starts.
Apr 1
8
Chris Bassitt
10-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) threw two sets of 15 pitches to hitters Sunday.
Bassitt, on his way back from Tommy John surgery, is currently working out with High-A Stockton. It's unclear what the next step will be, but he's making encouraging progress. He could rejoin the A's at some point during the first half.
Apr 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
3
Santiago Casilla
4
John Axford
10-Day DL
An MRI on John Axford's strained right shoulder revealed no structural damage.
Axford felt discomfort in his shoulder while warming up on Tuesday and was placed on the disabled list on Wednesday. In a more positive development, his MRI showed only the suspected Grade 1 shoulder strain and nothing more ominous. Axford will not be picking up a ball for a week, after which his status will be reevaluated. There is no concrete timetable for his return at this juncture.
Apr 6
5
Ryan Dull
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Frankie Montas
9
Raul Alcantara
