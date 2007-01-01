Player Page

Sean Doolittle | Relief Pitcher | #62

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/26/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Sean Doolittle earned his first save of the season with three strikeouts Monday in the A's win over the Royals.
Santiago Casilla racked up three strikeouts of his own in a scoreless eighth inning. Doolittle got the call in the ninth because the Royals had a stack of left-handed batters due up. It looks like the Oakland closer situation will indeed remain fluid, with Casilla, Doolittle, Ryan Madson, and even Ryan Dull all factoring into the mix. Apr 10 - 7:18 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.002.0000011300000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
OAK2000011.21000400.00.60
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 10@ KC100011.01001300.002.00
Apr 6LAA100001.01000300.001.00
Apr 3LAA10000.20000100.00.00
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
1B1Ryon Healy
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
3Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Yonder Alonso
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Jesse Hahn
7Daniel Mengden
8Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3Santiago Casilla
4John Axford
5Ryan Dull
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Frankie Montas
9Raul Alcantara
 

 