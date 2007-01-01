Sean Doolittle | Relief Pitcher | #62 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (30) / 9/26/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Virginia Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1.55 million, 2017: $2.6 million, 2018: $4.35 million, 2019: $6 million club option ($500,000 buyout), 2020: $6.5 million ($500,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Sean Doolittle earned his first save of the season with three strikeouts Monday in the A's win over the Royals. Santiago Casilla racked up three strikeouts of his own in a scoreless eighth inning. Doolittle got the call in the ninth because the Royals had a stack of left-handed batters due up. It looks like the Oakland closer situation will indeed remain fluid, with Casilla, Doolittle, Ryan Madson, and even Ryan Dull all factoring into the mix.

After Santiago Casilla pitched a scoreless eighth, Sean Doolittle struck out three in the ninth to finish off Thursday's 5-1 win over the Angels. It didn't turn out to be a save situation, of course, but it's still notable that Bob Melvin arranged things so that Casilla, his presumed preferred choice in the ninth, was used to face the heart of the Angels order in the eighth in this one. Had he allowed a run then, Doolittle could have wound up with a save. We've been assuming that Doolittle is behind both Casilla and Ryan Madson in line for saves, but it looks like things are still very much up in the air.

Sean Doolittle (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday. Doolittle has been brought along slowly this spring due to his past shoulder issues, but he was cleared for game action after getting through a 25-pitch live batting practice session Saturday. The left-hander will likely begin the campaign in a setup role but is a threat to possibly nab some saves if he can stay healthy. Source: Susan Slusser on Twitter