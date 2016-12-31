Player Page

Todd Frazier | Third Baseman | #21

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/12/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
White Sox and 3B Todd Frazier avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $12 million contract.
Frazier smacked a career-high 40 home runs for the White Sox last season, although he batted only .225/.302/.464 overall. He'll be looking to improve that line in 2017 in what will be his walk year. Jan 13 - 1:07 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15859013321040988964163155.225.302.464.767
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016070014902
Todd Frazier's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
