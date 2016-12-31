Todd Frazier | Third Baseman | #21 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (30) / 2/12/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Rutgers Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $12 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

White Sox and 3B Todd Frazier avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $12 million contract. Frazier smacked a career-high 40 home runs for the White Sox last season, although he batted only .225/.302/.464 overall. He'll be looking to improve that line in 2017 in what will be his walk year. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the White Sox have received "due diligence" calls on Todd Frazier. Teams have put out feelers for Frazier but teammate Jose Abreu seems to be drawing more interest. Cafardo speculates that Frazier's impending free agency (he'll hit the market after next season) could be holding teams back from pursuing him. Frazier enjoyed a career year in 2016, slugging 40 homers and 98 RBI to go with 15 stolen bases. Source: Boston Globe

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that the Dodgers like Todd Frazier and have talked to the White Sox about a potential trade, but their first choice remains keeping Justin Turner. It's no secret they'd like to keep Turner, but apparently they aren't willing to give him a five-year contract to do it. Even if Frazier doesn't end up on the Dodgers, the White Sox figure to find a match somewhere as they continue their rebuild. Frazier is due to become a free agent after 2017. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter