Daniel Murphy | Second Baseman | #20 Team: Washington Nationals Age / DOB: (31) / 4/1/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 222 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Jacksonville Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018: $17.5 million, 2019: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Daniel Murphy and Paul Goldschmidt will play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. They both committed to the March 9-22 tournament on Thursday. Murphy won the Silver Slugger Award at second base last year after slashing .347/.390/.595 with 25 homers and 104 RBI in 142 games for the Nationals. Goldschmidt stands as one of the most well-rounded first basemen in the sport. Team USA is loaded. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Daniel Murphy has made it a priority this offseason to strengthen his legs in order to avoid a recurrence of the problems he dealt with during the 2016 season. Murphy was bothered by a hamstring injury off-and-on throughout the 2016 season which eventually led to strained glute that shut him down for a good portion of September. Even with the leg issues, Murphy won the National League batting title and slashed .347/.390/.595 with 25 homers and 104 RBI over 142 games in his first year with the Nationals. Source: MASN Sports

Daniel Murphy was announced as the winner of the Silver Slugger Award for second base in the National League on Thursday. He’s a first-time winner. After a strong finish and a historic postseason last year, Murphy has emerged as an MVP finalist after batting .347/.390/.595 with 25 homers and 104 RBI over 142 games during his first season with the Nationals. He ended up tying Cincinnati’s Joey Votto (who didn’t win a Silver Slugger Award) for the National League lead with a .985 OPS. The other winners in the National League: Charlie Blackmon (OF), Christian Yelich (OF), Yoenis Cespedes (OF), Anthony Rizzo (1B), Corey Seager (SS), Nolan Arenado (3B), Wilson Ramos (C), Jake Arrieta (SP). Outside of Arenado, everyone else is a first-time winner. Silver Slugger Awards are voted on by MLB coaches and managers.