Player Page

Weather | Roster

Daniel Murphy | Second Baseman | #20

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/1/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 222
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Jacksonville
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Daniel Murphy and Paul Goldschmidt will play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
They both committed to the March 9-22 tournament on Thursday. Murphy won the Silver Slugger Award at second base last year after slashing .347/.390/.595 with 25 homers and 104 RBI in 142 games for the Nationals. Goldschmidt stands as one of the most well-rounded first basemen in the sport. Team USA is loaded. Dec 29 - 3:56 PM
Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter
More Daniel Murphy Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1425311844752510488355753.347.390.595.985
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160211170101
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Raudy Read
5Spencer Kieboom
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
SS1Trea Turner
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Oliver Perez
4Sammy Solis
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Rafael Martin
8Matt Grace
9Jimmy Cordero
10Austin Adams
11Derek Eitel
12Tim Collins
13Jacob Turner
14Braulio Lara
 

 