Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Austin Adams
(S)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Koda Glover
(R)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(R)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Mat Latos
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(OF)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Tim Collins
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Kris Watts
(C)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Derek Norris
(C)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Daniel Murphy | Second Baseman | #20
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 4/1/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 222
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Jacksonville
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 13 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $8 million, 2017: $12 million, 2018: $17.5 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Daniel Murphy and Paul Goldschmidt will play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
They both committed to the March 9-22 tournament on Thursday. Murphy won the Silver Slugger Award at second base last year after slashing .347/.390/.595 with 25 homers and 104 RBI in 142 games for the Nationals. Goldschmidt stands as one of the most well-rounded first basemen in the sport. Team USA is loaded.
Dec 29 - 3:56 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Daniel Murphy has made it a priority this offseason to strengthen his legs in order to avoid a recurrence of the problems he dealt with during the 2016 season.
Murphy was bothered by a hamstring injury off-and-on throughout the 2016 season which eventually led to strained glute that shut him down for a good portion of September. Even with the leg issues, Murphy won the National League batting title and slashed .347/.390/.595 with 25 homers and 104 RBI over 142 games in his first year with the Nationals.
Dec 10 - 1:16 PM
Source:
MASN Sports
Daniel Murphy was announced as the winner of the Silver Slugger Award for second base in the National League on Thursday.
He's a first-time winner. After a strong finish and a historic postseason last year, Murphy has emerged as an MVP finalist after batting .347/.390/.595 with 25 homers and 104 RBI over 142 games during his first season with the Nationals. He ended up tying Cincinnati's Joey Votto (who didn't win a Silver Slugger Award) for the National League lead with a .985 OPS. The other winners in the National League: Charlie Blackmon (OF), Christian Yelich (OF), Yoenis Cespedes (OF), Anthony Rizzo (1B), Corey Seager (SS), Nolan Arenado (3B), Wilson Ramos (C), Jake Arrieta (SP). Outside of Arenado, everyone else is a first-time winner. Silver Slugger Awards are voted on by MLB coaches and managers.
Nov 10 - 6:56 PM
Daniel Murphy was named the winner of the 2016 Players Choice Award for NL Outstanding Player.
Murphy's transition from the Mets to the Nationals might have contained a stop at the crossroads ala Robert Johnson, as the 31-year-old second baseman played like a man possessed this past season. In 531 at-bats, Murphy hit .347/.390/.595 with 47 doubles, 25 homers and 104 RBI. All of those numbers -- from the triple-slash to the counting stats -- now stand as Murphy's career bests.
Nov 9 - 9:04 PM
Source:
MLB Network on Twitter
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Dec 29 - 3:56 PM
Daniel Murphy working to strengthen legs
Dec 10 - 1:16 PM
Murphy among NL Silver Slugger Award winners
Nov 10 - 6:56 PM
Murphy earns love from players with NL MOP
Nov 9 - 9:04 PM
More Daniel Murphy Player News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
142
531
184
47
5
25
104
88
35
57
5
3
.347
.390
.595
.985
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
21
117
0
1
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Raudy Read
5
Spencer Kieboom
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
SS
1
Trea Turner
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Oliver Perez
4
Sammy Solis
5
Koda Glover
6
Trevor Gott
7
Rafael Martin
8
Matt Grace
9
Jimmy Cordero
10
Austin Adams
11
Derek Eitel
12
Tim Collins
13
Jacob Turner
14
Braulio Lara
