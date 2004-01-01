Player Page

Carlos Santana | Designated Hitter | #41

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/8/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Indians will look to extend Carlos Santana's contract before he hits free agency.
Santana is in the final year of a six-year, $31.8 million deal. The 32-year-old set career-highs with 34 homers and 87 RBI last season. Heyman believes Santana's next contract will be similar to ones signed by Kendrys Morales (three years, $33 million) and Mark Trumbo (three years, $37.5 million) this past offseason. For now, it's unclear if Santana would take a hometown discount to return to the only team he's ever played for. Apr 6 - 6:16 PM
Source: FanRag Sports
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
3125201443100.417.533.8331.367
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170100002
2016064000092
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 5@ TEX14100012110000.250.400.250
Apr 4@ TEX14200121100000.500.6001.250
Apr 3@ TEX14220011100000.500.6001.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Yandy Diaz
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Shawn Armstrong
 

 