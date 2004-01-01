Carlos Santana | Designated Hitter | #41

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Puig homers twice to lead Dodgers
Indians looking to extend Carlos Santana
Schwarber's three-run homer keys win
Yasmany Tomas gets the day off Thursday
Keon Broxton breaks nose, won't go on DL
Alex Bregman sitting out Thursday's finale
Adam Duvall golfs out two-run home run
Daniel Nava socks pair of homers in defeat
Sonny Gray (lat) to throw bullpen on Friday
Broxton lifted after suffering HBP to face
Braves sign Ryan Howard to minors contract
Justin Upton (knee) in lineup vs. White Sox
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marvin Lewis not expecting contract extension
Greg Hardy taking part in 'spring league'
Report: Adrian Peterson to visit the Saints
Report: Seahawks have initiated Sherman talks
Broncos and Redskins 'loom' for McCaffrey?
Anquan Boldin still planning to play in 2017
Report: Sherman will cost player & high pick
Rams likely to keep Trumaine Johnson?
Christian McCaffrey drawing top-ten buzz
Report: Patriots will not trade for Sherman
Report: CB Butler's head in the 'right place'
Sherman sees 'very little chance' he's traded
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andre Roberson (knee) questionable vs. PHX
Update: Kristaps Porzingis will not play
Mike Conley not on injury report for Friday
Celtics not resting anyone vs. Hawks
Markieff Morris (ankle) will not play vs. NYK
Paul Millsap will play Thursday, rest Friday
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out against Magic
Chasson Randle will not play vs. Wizards
Malcolm Brogdon out Thursday, doubtful Sat
Will Barton (foot) questionable vs. NO
Jameer Nelson (calf) not expected to play
Terrence Ross only expected to play 1st half
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vladimir Sobotka agrees to three-year deal
Artem Anisimov won't return before playoffs
Jon Gillies will make his NHL debut Thursday
Louis Domingue will start Thursday night
Ben Bishop will likely start Thursday night
Juuse Saros will probably start on Thursday
Tyler Johnson's a game-time decision Thursday
NHL suspends Brad Marchand for two games
Erik Karlsson dealing with lower-body injury
Joonas Korpisalo expected to start Thursday
Jaroslav Halak will get the nod on Thursday
Eddie Lack will likely get the nod Thursday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gus Dean: Music City 200 advance
New crew chief on Corey LaJoie's No. 83 team
Kyle Benjamin to make XFINITY debut with JGR
Big Tine sponsors Sargeant in Music City 200
Shane Lee secures full ARCA season sponsor
New perspective for Solomito at Icebreaker
Jeb Burton: Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Tyler Dippel: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
Gaughan: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Collin Cabre: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
Jones: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Harrison Burton: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 150
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Westwood rallies late in R1 of the Masters
Hoffman laps the field in R1 of 81st Masters
William McGirt sets the pace at 81st Masters
Mickelson in the mix early @ Augusta National
D. Johnson (back) WDs from 81st Masters
D. Johnson injures back ahead of 81st Masters
Willett set for title defense at the Masters
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
Kang career-best 2nd at Shell w/ even-par 72
Henley ends drought; wins SHO w/ 10-birdie 65
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn St. CB Reid suffers serious knee injury
Purdue reels in ex-Notre Dame WR Holmes
Falcons to work out, then host, Ohio's Basham
Panthers hosted RB McCaffrey for a visit
Exec on S Adams: He's not a game changer
RB Cook stops in SF for visit with the 49ers
Rising EDGE Rivers has 6 visits on the docket
Panthers to host Fournette for official visit
Brugler: Curtis Samuel will visit the Cowboys
Schrager: Execs say McCaffrey lands in top 10
K.D. Cannon to visit the Lions and Rams
Panthers host Vols RB Alvin Kamara
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lingard pens new four year deal at Man Utd
Gabbiandini and Bertrand doubtful for GW32
Romeu banned for 2 games after 10th yellow
Davis doubtful after picking up a knock
Bertrand among several players to be checked
Carroll a minor concern for the Swans clash
A late decision on Defour for Saturday
Gabriel Jesus returns to light training
Shaw not deterred by Mourinho criticism
Arsenal defeat West Ham 3-0 at the Emirates
Relegation looms as Boro fall at the KCOM
Southampton leave it late to secure win
Carlos Santana
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Tim Cooney
(S)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Carlos Santana
(DH)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Yandy Diaz
(3B)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Dan Otero
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Wily Mo Peña
(DH)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(1B)
Boone Logan
(R)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(2B)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Michael Martinez
(3B)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Carlos Santana | Designated Hitter | #41
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 4/8/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / LA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $8.25 million, 2017: $12 million club option ($1.2 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Indians will look to extend Carlos Santana's contract before he hits free agency.
Santana is in the final year of a six-year, $31.8 million deal. The 32-year-old set career-highs with 34 homers and 87 RBI last season. Heyman believes Santana's next contract will be similar to ones signed by Kendrys Morales (three years, $33 million) and Mark Trumbo (three years, $37.5 million) this past offseason. For now, it's unclear if Santana would take a hometown discount to return to the only team he's ever played for.
Apr 6 - 6:16 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Carlos Santana delivered a first-inning solo home run in Tuesday's game at Texas and he finished 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of RBI.
Santana is off to a good start in the leadoff spot for manager Terry Francona, posting a pair of multi-hit games to kick off the season while driving in three runs. Fantasy owners might not be thrilled to see him at the top of the lineup, but so far he has been very productive and he is getting plenty of chances to drive in runs.
Apr 4 - 11:56 PM
Indians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Carlos Santana is likely to bat leadoff to begin the season.
Santana made 85 starts out of the leadoff spot last season and 59 out of the fifth spot. He's probably the best option to leadoff at this time, but things could change once the Indians have all of their regulars back in the lineup.
Mar 29 - 1:55 PM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Carlos Santana went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League loss to the White Sox.
Santana made Zack Burdi pay with one on and one out in the fifth inning, taking the pitcher deep for his first tater of the spring. This past campaign was perhaps Santana's best in the majors on the whole, as the veteran slugger slashed .259/.366/.498 with 34 home runs and 87 RBI across 582 at-bats. Both the home run and RBI marks were the best of his career. Santana has hit double-digit home runs in each of his six full seasons in the bigs.
Mar 25 - 7:05 PM
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
3
12
5
2
0
1
4
4
3
1
0
0
.417
.533
.833
1.367
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
2016
0
64
0
0
0
0
92
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 5
@ TEX
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Apr 4
@ TEX
1
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
1.250
Apr 3
@ TEX
1
4
2
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.600
1.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
10-Day DL
Indians placed 2B Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30, with right rotator cuff inflammation.
Kipnis battled shoulder soreness all camp, although he said that he recently "turned a corner" in his recovery. Still, he could very well miss most, if not all, of April. The Indians will shift Jose Ramirez over to second base and install Yandy Diaz at third until Kipnis is ready.
Apr 2
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Yandy Diaz
LF
1
Michael Brantley
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
10-Day DL
Lonnie Chisenhall (shoulder) is on track to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Columbus.
Chisenhall was placed on the disabled list at the end of spring training with inflammation in his right shoulder, but he was able to take batting practice on Tuesday and is on track to be activated by early next week. The 28-year-old outfielder batted .286/.328/.439 with eight home runs and six stolen bases over 126 games last season for the Tribe.
Apr 4
2
Brandon Guyer
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Cody Anderson
60-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Anderson will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Shawn Armstrong
