Carlos Santana | Designated Hitter | #41 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (30) / 4/8/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 210 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / LA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $8.25 million, 2017: $12 million club option ($1.2 million buyout)

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports the Indians will look to extend Carlos Santana's contract before he hits free agency. Santana is in the final year of a six-year, $31.8 million deal. The 32-year-old set career-highs with 34 homers and 87 RBI last season. Heyman believes Santana's next contract will be similar to ones signed by Kendrys Morales (three years, $33 million) and Mark Trumbo (three years, $37.5 million) this past offseason. For now, it's unclear if Santana would take a hometown discount to return to the only team he's ever played for. Source: FanRag Sports

Carlos Santana delivered a first-inning solo home run in Tuesday's game at Texas and he finished 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of RBI. Santana is off to a good start in the leadoff spot for manager Terry Francona, posting a pair of multi-hit games to kick off the season while driving in three runs. Fantasy owners might not be thrilled to see him at the top of the lineup, but so far he has been very productive and he is getting plenty of chances to drive in runs.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Carlos Santana is likely to bat leadoff to begin the season. Santana made 85 starts out of the leadoff spot last season and 59 out of the fifth spot. He's probably the best option to leadoff at this time, but things could change once the Indians have all of their regulars back in the lineup. Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter