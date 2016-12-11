Player Page

Michael Bourn | Outfielder | #1

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (34) / 12/27/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Houston
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 4 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Orioles re-signed OF Michael Bourn to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Bourn will receive $2 million if in the majors, and ESPN's Jerry Crasnick adds that the deal includes a March 25 opt-out. The 34-year-old hasn't had an effective full season in a while, but he played well in his brief time with the Orioles last year with a .283/.358/.435 with two home runs, eight RBI and two steals in 24 games. Bourn will compete for a reserve outfielder role. Feb 20 - 7:28 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
More Michael Bourn Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
11337599136538482892155.264.314.371.684
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001100
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Dunedin(FSL)A9359210425810.257.366.371
Mobile(SOU)AA5226100110510.273.261.318
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
3Audry Perez
1B1Chris Davis
2Jesus Montero
3Chris Johnson
2B1Jonathan Schoop
2Johnny Giavotella
SS1J.J. Hardy
2Robert Andino
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
3Juan Francisco
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
3Aneury Tavarez
CF1Adam Jones
2Michael Bourn
3Logan Schafer
RF1Seth Smith
2Anthony Santander
3Dariel Alvarez
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
6Mike Wright
7Joe Gunkel
8Chris Lee
9Gabriel Ynoa
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Oliver Drake
6Donnie Hart
7Logan Ondrusek
8Vidal Nuno
9Logan Verrett
10Jayson Aquino
11Jesus Liranzo
 

 