Michael Bourn | Outfielder | #1

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Orioles re-sign veteran OF Michael Bourn
Dodgers make Franklin Gutierrez deal official
MRI reveals mild calf strain for Donaldson
Cueto (family) still has not reported to camp
Neil Walker extension talks 'probably dead'
Kelley, Treinen, Glover vying for Nats closer
Familia back in Mets camp Monday morning
Yankees sign Jon Niese to minor league deal
Orioles acquire Vidal Nuno from Dodgers
41-year-old Eric Gagne considering comeback
Zack Wheeler (elbow) throws bullpen session
Padres make Jered Weaver signing official
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins will get 2018 7th-rounder for Albert
Dolphins acquire Julius Thomas for late pick
Joe Mixon to fall out of the draft entirely?
Report: Julius Thomas still drawing interest
Report: Victor Cruz visiting the Panthers
Jags cut Jared Odrick, create $8.5M in space
Report: Jags to trade late pick for LT Albert
Report: Julius Thomas not part of Albert deal
Franchise tag possible for Jason Pierre-Paul
Romo willing to 'massage' contract for trade
49ers a 'strong possibility' for Jacob Tamme
Miami gives Cam Wake 2-year, $19M extension
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jimmy Butler feels he'll remain in Chicago
DeMarcus Cousins deal finalized on Monday
Rockets interested in Wilson Chandler?
Darren Collison and McLemore are available?
All-Star Russell Westbrook scores 41 points
Report: Buddy Hield available in trade talks
Report: Celtics interested in P.J. Tucker
Wizards interested in Bojan Bogdanovic?
Glenn Robinson III wins Slam Dunk Contest
Eric Gordon earns win in the 3-Point Contest
Kristaps Porzingis wins Skills Challenge
Bullseye: Jamal Murray is MVP of Rising Stars
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nikita Zadorov (ankle) is done for the year
NHL suspends Jacob Trouba for two games
Flames get Michael Stone from Yotes for picks
James Reimer will get the nod Monday night
Paul Stastny (LBI) will rejoin Blues Monday
John Gibson posts shutout vs. Kings
Juuse Saros, Predators edge Blue Jackets
Curtis McElhinney shuts out CAR with 37 saves
Hellebuyck shines in win over Senators
Karlsson lifts point streak to five games
Cammalleri scratched again Sunday vs NYI
McDonagh snaps 21-game goal drought in win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ronnie Bassett Jr wins NASCAR K&N East opener
Harrison Burton: Jet Tools 150 pole
Tyler Dippel tops New Smyrna final practice
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on outside pole for 500
Chase Elliott wins Daytona 500 pole
Zane Smith leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Sadler 2nd-fast among non-chartered entrants
Brendan Gaughan locked into Daytona 500
Kurt Busch 1st out of the Clash
Daniel Suarez 8th in 1st 2017 MENC race
Chase Elliott finishes 7th in Clash
B. Keselowski survives contact for Clash 6th
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stone looks for third ET win in South Africa
Rookie Bryan career-best T4 at Riviera CC
S. Brown joint 2nd; first top 10 in 47 weeks
D. Johnson wins Genesis by 5; new World No. 1
Pieters wraps Genesis debut w/ career-low 63
Dustin Johnson extends lead w/ bogey-free 64
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
Rookie Bryan clubhouse leader w/ week-low 63
Rose cruises home in 30 for third-round 65
Rumford lands inaugural World Super 6 Perth
R3 suspended (darkness); restart Sun. 6:50 AM
Snedeker among notable MCs at Genesis Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
S Wright decides to leave Miami after 1 year
Tide lure Pannunzio back as TE/ST coach
Scouting director: Peppers better on offense
Utah RB Williams explains mini-retirement
Teams split on whether T Robinson will fall
Pauline doesn't think Mixon will get picked
Baylor starting T Desouza retires from sport
USC scores commitment of No. 1 OLB Gaoteote
QB Kevin Olsen accused of sexual assault
NFL Exec: RB Foreman is awful in pass pro
Hurricanes blow in for four-star RB Davis
Report: 32 teams contact DT Scott Pagano
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Nacho Monreal back for Sutton trip
Jones, Rooney doubtful for United
Kompany ruled out of Champions League match
Conte expects Solanke to leave Chelsea
Theo Walcott hits a century as Arsenal win
United through to FA Cup quarter-finals
Early Man Utd team news for the EFL Cup final
Stuani saves the day for Middlesbrough
Chelsea top Wolves in FA Cup Fifth Round
Conte hails "good pros" after rare starts
Ayew eager to play his part at West Ham
Carroll targeting return against Watford
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Terry Doyle
(S)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Trey Mancini
(DH)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Nate Adcock
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Wade Miley
(S)
Logan Schafer
(OF)
Dariel Alvarez
(OF)
Ryan Flaherty
(3B)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Jesus Montero
(1B)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Pedro Alvarez
(DH)
Lew Ford
(OF)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Robert Andino
(2B)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
Paul Janish
(3B)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Aneury Tavarez
(OF)
Jayson Aquino
(S)
Juan Francisco
(3B)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Logan Ondrusek
(R)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Michael Bourn
(OF)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Chris Johnson
(1B)
Audry Perez
(C)
Mark Trumbo
(OF)
Brad Brach
(R)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Logan Verrett
(S)
Zach Britton
(R)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Nolan Reimold
(OF)
Tyler Wilson
(S)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Chris Lee
(S)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Mike Wright
(S)
Zach Clark
(R)
Joe Gunkel
(S)
Jesus Liranzo
(S)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Chris Davis
(1B)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Julio DePaula
(R)
Michael Bourn | Outfielder | #1
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 12/27/1982
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Houston
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 4 (0) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $14 million, 2017: $12 million vesting option
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Orioles re-signed OF Michael Bourn to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Bourn will receive $2 million if in the majors, and ESPN's Jerry Crasnick adds that the deal includes a March 25 opt-out. The 34-year-old hasn't had an effective full season in a while, but he played well in his brief time with the Orioles last year with a .283/.358/.435 with two home runs, eight RBI and two steals in 24 games. Bourn will compete for a reserve outfielder role.
Feb 20 - 7:28 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles remain interested in Michael Bourn.
In other words, nothing has changed from a month ago. Bourn, 34, made a favorable impression with the Orioles down the stretch last season by batting .283/.358/.435 with two home runs, eight RBI and two steals in 24 games. The club just acquired Seth Smith in recent days and continue to be linked to Mark Trumbo, so Bourn would likely be more of a fourth outfielder and backup center fielder.
Jan 10 - 8:29 AM
Source:
FOX Sports
Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports that Michael Bourn is "still in play" for the Orioles.
He's not their main target, but the Orioles would like to add two outfielders and Bourn could be the second one. Bourn batted .283/.358/.435 with two home runs in 24 games with the Orioles last season. He'll turn 34 later this month.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 02:12:00 PM
Source:
MASNSports.com
Michael Bourn is starting in right field and batting eighth in Tuesday night's American League Wild Card Game against the Blue Jays.
The full O's lineup for this loser-goes-home tilt: Adam Jones CF, Hyun Soo Kim LF, Manny Machado 3B, Mark Trumbo DH, Matt Wieters C, Chris Davis 1B, Jonathan Schoop 2B, Michael Bourn RF, JJ Hardy SS. Baltimore is throwing Chris Tillman versus Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman.
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 04:06:00 PM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Orioles re-sign veteran OF Michael Bourn
Feb 20 - 7:28 PM
Orioles remain interested in Michael Bourn
Jan 10 - 8:29 AM
Michael Bourn 'still in play' for Orioles
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 02:12:00 PM
Bourn in RF, batting eighth in AL WC Game
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 04:06:00 PM
More Michael Bourn Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Orioles Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
113
375
99
13
6
5
38
48
28
92
15
5
.264
.314
.371
.684
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
110
0
Michael Bourn's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Michael Bourn's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Michael Bourn's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Michael Bourn's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Dunedin(FSL)
A
9
35
9
2
1
0
4
2
5
8
1
0
.257
.366
.371
Mobile(SOU)
AA
5
22
6
1
0
0
1
1
0
5
1
0
.273
.261
.318
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
3
Audry Perez
1B
1
Chris Davis
2
Jesus Montero
3
Chris Johnson
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
2
Johnny Giavotella
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
Sidelined
Orioles manager Buck Showalter told reporters on Saturday that J.J. Hardy's MRI resuts came back clean.
Hardy underwent an MRI and a CT scan on Friday, but it looks as though everything came back without issue. Hardy is expected to be cleared for baseball activities around March 1 and could play in games by March 10.
Feb 18
2
Robert Andino
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
3
Juan Francisco
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
3
Aneury Tavarez
CF
1
Adam Jones
2
Michael Bourn
3
Logan Schafer
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Anthony Santander
3
Dariel Alvarez
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
Sidelined
Chris Tillman (shoulder) will play catch Wednesday for the fourth or fifth time since his platelet-rich plasma injection.
Tillman received the injection in his shoulder around December 20-22 and is already feeling better, but he's behind the other pitchers in camp. As such, he's not expected to start Opening Day. There's a chance he could still be ready by early-to-mid April, but a backdated stint on the disabled list appears likely.
Feb 15
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Ubaldo Jimenez
5
Wade Miley
6
Mike Wright
7
Joe Gunkel
8
Chris Lee
9
Gabriel Ynoa
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Oliver Drake
6
Donnie Hart
7
Logan Ondrusek
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Logan Verrett
10
Jayson Aquino
11
Jesus Liranzo
