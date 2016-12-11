Michael Bourn | Outfielder | #1 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (34) / 12/27/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 190 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Houston Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 4 (0) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $14 million, 2017: $12 million vesting option Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Orioles re-signed OF Michael Bourn to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Bourn will receive $2 million if in the majors, and ESPN's Jerry Crasnick adds that the deal includes a March 25 opt-out. The 34-year-old hasn't had an effective full season in a while, but he played well in his brief time with the Orioles last year with a .283/.358/.435 with two home runs, eight RBI and two steals in 24 games. Bourn will compete for a reserve outfielder role. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles remain interested in Michael Bourn. In other words, nothing has changed from a month ago. Bourn, 34, made a favorable impression with the Orioles down the stretch last season by batting .283/.358/.435 with two home runs, eight RBI and two steals in 24 games. The club just acquired Seth Smith in recent days and continue to be linked to Mark Trumbo, so Bourn would likely be more of a fourth outfielder and backup center fielder. Source: FOX Sports

Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports that Michael Bourn is "still in play" for the Orioles. He's not their main target, but the Orioles would like to add two outfielders and Bourn could be the second one. Bourn batted .283/.358/.435 with two home runs in 24 games with the Orioles last season. He'll turn 34 later this month. Source: MASNSports.com