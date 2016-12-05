Player Page

Mike Moustakas | Third Baseman | #8

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/11/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (2) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Mike Moustakas (knee) will make his first start at third base Monday in Cactus League play.
Moose has been eased along carefully this spring following his major knee injury last May. He should be 100 percent when the regular season opens and is shaping up as a nice buy-low in fantasy drafts after his somewhat lost 2016. Moustakas owns a strong .815 OPS (117 OPS+) over his last 174 major league games. Mar 6 - 10:36 AM
Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2710425607131291301.240.301.500.801
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201600002600
Mike Moustakas's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Northwest Arkansas(TEX)AA282000100300.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Brayan Peña
4Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Brandon Moss
2Cheslor Cuthbert
3Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Jason Hammel
5Nate Karns
6Travis Wood
7Mike Minor
8Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Brian Flynn
5Chris Young
6Scott Alexander
7Kevin McCarthy
8Andrew Edwards
9Bobby Parnell
10Chris Withrow
11Al Alburquerque
12Brandon League
13Jonathan Sanchez
 

 