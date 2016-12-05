Mike Moustakas | Third Baseman | #8 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (28) / 9/11/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (2) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5.6 million, 2017: $8.7 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mike Moustakas (knee) will make his first start at third base Monday in Cactus League play. Moose has been eased along carefully this spring following his major knee injury last May. He should be 100 percent when the regular season opens and is shaping up as a nice buy-low in fantasy drafts after his somewhat lost 2016. Moustakas owns a strong .815 OPS (117 OPS+) over his last 174 major league games. Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter

Mike Moustakas (knee) said Friday that his surgically-repaired right knee is "almost 100 percent." Moustakas, who had ACL surgery last May, will not have any limitations in spring training but will be brought along a little more slowly than his fellow position players. The Royals third baseman will be heading into his walk year after putting up a .277/.340/.475 batting line over the last two seasons. Source: Rustin Dodd on Twitter

Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday that Mike Moustakas will be "100 percent, ready to go" for the start of spring training next February. He'll be 10 months removed from the ACL surgery that ended his 2016 campaign in May. Moustakas will be trying for a big comeback season in 2017 with free agency looming next winter. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2015, finishing with a cool .284/.348/.470 batting line with 22 home runs and 82 RBI in 147 games. Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter