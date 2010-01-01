Player Page

Weather | Roster

Yasmani Grandal | Catcher | #9

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/8/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 1 (12) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Yasmani Grandal is getting the day off Thursday in St. Louis.
Austin Barnes will start at catcher and bat seventh in the Dodgers' series finale versus the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It's nothing more than a day of rest for Grandal, who has a cool .287/.351/.471 batting line with five home runs and 23 RBI in 46 games this season. Jun 1 - 11:35 AM
Source: Andy McCullough on Twitter
More Yasmani Grandal Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
461574514052317163900.287.351.471.822
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201743000000
2016115400000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 31@ STL14100000030000.250.250.250
May 30@ STL15100001010000.200.200.200
May 29@ STL14100000020000.250.250.250
May 27CHC14100001010000.250.250.250
May 26CHC13110010110000.333.500.667
May 25STL13100000100000.333.500.333
May 24STL13000000010000.000.000.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Rob Segedin
2B1Logan Forsythe
2Chase Utley
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
LF1Cody Bellinger
2Franklin Gutierrez
3Andre Ethier
4Andrew Toles
CF1Joc Pederson
2Enrique Hernandez
3Cody Bellinger
RF1Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Hyun-Jin Ryu
5Brandon McCarthy
6Alex Wood
7Scott Kazmir
8Brock Stewart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Sergio Romo
3Pedro Baez
4Adam Liberatore
5Luis Avilan
6Chris Hatcher
7Ross Stripling
8Josh Fields
9Yimi Garcia
10Justin Marks
11Brandon Morrow
12Grant Dayton
 

 