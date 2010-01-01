Yasmani Grandal | Catcher | #9

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Alex Wood still having issues with shoulder
Grandal taking the day off Thursday at STL
Edwin Encarnacion getting day off Thursday
Adonis Garcia (heel) to be activated Friday
Tribe activate Corey Kluber for return Thurs.
Scherzer fans 11 in complete-game victory
Jones goes 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI
Tanaka slammed for seven runs in 5 2/3 vs O's
Guerra fires six shutout frames to beat Mets
DeGrom pounded for seven runs in four frames
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
Justin Upton forced out w/ right quad strain
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Latavius Murray ready 'at some point' in camp
OC promises to use both Murray and Henry
Russell Wilson 'looks great moving around'
Trumaine Johnson skipped Tuesday's practice
Rob Kelley leaner entering sophomore season
Jets send former 1st-round S Pryor to Browns
Carlos Hyde struggling in Shanahan's system?
Bears claim lead blocker Burton off waivers
Vikings sign RB Dalvin Cook to rookie deal
Lions rookie WR Golladay impressing at OTAs
Hue Jackson committed to running ball more
Report: Most teams think Romo will play again
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lakers open to trading Jordan Clarkson?
Emeka Okafor attempting an NBA comeback?
Report: Gallinari will decline player option
Dewayne Dedmon will decline player option
David Lee (left knee) doesn't need surgery
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Murray comes up big for Pens in Game 2
Kris Letang (neck) is making progress
Bruins sign prospect Anders Bjork to ELC
Derick Brassard (shoulder) out 4-5 months
Brandon Dubinsky undergoes wrist surgery
Colton Sissons continues playoff production
Jake Guentzel scores GWG late in GM 1 of SCF
G Matt Murray solid for Penguins in victory
G Pekka Rinne makes only seven saves in loss
Mike Fisher returns to Preds; draws 2 assists
Two goals for Nick Bonino in Pens' odd win
Colin Wilson will miss Game 1 with an injury
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gaughan: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Dover
Chase Purdy: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Austin Dillon: Dover Double Duty
Daniel Hemric: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Gilliland: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Brandon Jones: XFINITY and Trucks at Dover
Garcia Jr.: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Briscoe: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Austin Cindric: Bar Harbor 200 advance
Travis Miller: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
Chase Cabre: inaugural Memphis 125 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spaun WDs from the Memorial with a rib injury
Paratore is early pacemaker in Nordea Masters
Stenson ready for home game at Nordea Masters
Reed rounding into form ahead of the Memorial
Only Barseback record might hold back Noren
McGirt gears up for Memorial title defense
O'Hair season-best T2; second straight top 5
Rahm closes in 66; T2 in Colonial CC debut
Kisner fires 66 to win DEAN & DELUCA by one
Defender Spieth finishes T2 w/ bogey-free 65
Magnificent Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Danny Lee two shy at DDI with third-round 69
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
Starting Baylor C Thrift (knee) retires
Etling (back) has 3 weeks of rehab remaining
Starting ASU CB Orr tranfers to Chattanooga
Smart lobbying QB/P Ramsey to stay at Georgia
Texas allows TE Leitao to join football team
Texas A&M AD: HC Sumlin has to win this year
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
Four-star LB Jack Lamb whittles list to five
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Zlatan wants Manchester United/England stay
Moses scheduled for toe surgery
What's next for Arsenal after Wenger deal?
Real Madrid eye Chelsea star
Cazorla is struggling to play again in 2017
Newcastle keen on signing MCFC centre-back
United boot up fax machine to keep DDG again
Snodgrass linked with PL newcomers
Costa: I would only leave for Atletico
Liverpool signs Chelsea striker Solanke
Mahrez request catalyst for LCFC exodus
Bournemouth sign long-term target Begovic
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Brandon Morrow
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Ross Stripling
(R)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Brett Eibner
(OF)
Tyler Holt
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Eric Stults
(S)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(2B)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Cody Bellinger
(OF)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Franklin Gutierrez
(OF)
Justin Marks
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Alex Wood
(S)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Rob Segedin
(1B)
Yasmani Grandal | Catcher | #9
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/8/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 1 (12) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $5.5 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Yasmani Grandal is getting the day off Thursday in St. Louis.
Austin Barnes will start at catcher and bat seventh in the Dodgers' series finale versus the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It's nothing more than a day of rest for Grandal, who has a cool .287/.351/.471 batting line with five home runs and 23 RBI in 46 games this season.
Jun 1 - 11:35 AM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
Yasmani Grandal launched his fifth home run of the season in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Grandal has been lights out since April 29, going 26-for-64 (.406) with 10 doubles, two homers and 15 RBI to raise his average from a paltry .194 to .298. He has hit safely in five straight and 14 of the past 15 to emerge as a must-start fantasy option across all formats until he starts to cool.
May 24 - 4:11 AM
Yasmani Grandal is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup on Friday night.
Looks to be just a routine day of rest for the hard-hitting backstop. Austin Barnes is starting in his place behind the dish and will bat fifth against Justin Nicolino and the Marlins.
May 19 - 7:07 PM
Source:
J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter
Yasmani Grandal went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Wednesday's win over the Giants.
Grandal saw his nine-game hitting streak snapped with a pinch-hit strikeout on Tuesday, but was back at it once more in Wednesday's game, swatting a two-run double to right with two outs against Johnny Cueto (on a very good pitch, at that) in the first inning. Over his last 10 games, Grandal has raised his season-long triple-slash from .214/.302/.369 to .287/.357/.478.
May 17 - 6:41 PM
Grandal taking the day off Thursday at STL
Jun 1 - 11:35 AM
Yasmani Grandal cracks solo home run
May 24 - 4:11 AM
Yasmani Grandal not in Dodgers lineup
May 19 - 7:07 PM
Grandal hits two-run double in first inning
May 17 - 6:41 PM
More Yasmani Grandal Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
46
157
45
14
0
5
23
17
16
39
0
0
.287
.351
.471
.822
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
43
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
115
4
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 31
@ STL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 30
@ STL
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
May 29
@ STL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 27
CHC
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 26
CHC
1
3
1
1
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.667
May 25
STL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
May 24
STL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Rob Segedin
10-Day DL
Rob Segedin (wrist) need surgery on his wrist, not on his injured toe, the Dodgers clarified on Friday.
Segedin has been battling turf toe for the past month, but it turns out he needs corrective surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday. He is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.
May 27
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
2
Chase Utley
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
10-Day DL
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Justin Turner (hamstring) will not be returning for at least another week.
Turner will need to head out on a minor league rehab assignment before he rejoins the Dodgers. He was off to a sizzling start with the bat prior to going down with the hamstring injury on May 19.
May 31
LF
1
Cody Bellinger
2
Franklin Gutierrez
3
Andre Ethier
60-Day DL
Andre Ethier (back) has yet to be cleared to resume baseball activities.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the team does not expect Etheir to return until some time after the All-Star break. There had been some hope in early May that he might be able to return at some point in June, but that was clearly overly optimistic. The veteran outfielder has yet to play in a game this season due to a lingering back concern.
May 31
4
Andrew Toles
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.
May 26
CF
1
Joc Pederson
7-Day DL
Joc Pederson is still experiencing mild concussion symptoms.
Any level of concussion symptoms are obviously not good, and it doesn't sound like Pederson is poised to resume baseball activities soon. Consider him out indefinitely.
May 28
2
Enrique Hernandez
3
Cody Bellinger
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Hyun-Jin Ryu
5
Brandon McCarthy
Sidelined
Brandon McCarthy (knee) expects to make his next scheduled start on Thursday in St. Louis.
An MRI has confirmed that McCarthy is dealing with patella tendinitis in his right knee, but it's something he said he's dealt with all season and he says he can pitch through it. The tall right-hander has allowed just one run on five hits and two walks across 12 innings in his last two starts.
May 28
6
Alex Wood
10-Day DL
Alex Wood has flown back to Los Angeles to have his left shoulder examined by team doctors.
Wood was only expected to miss one turn in the Dodgers' rotation, but his shoulder isn't progressing as hoped. The left-hander was placed on the disabled list May 29, retroactive to May 28, with SC joint inflammation. He had registered a terrific 1.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 60/15 K/BB ratio through 48 innings (eight starts, two relief appearances) this season. There should be a status update coming Friday.
Jun 1
7
Scott Kazmir
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred LHP Scott Kazmir from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The Dodgers needed to clear 40-man roster space for waiver claims Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Kazmir remains out indefinitely with a hip issue.
May 26
8
Brock Stewart
60-Day DL
Dodgers transferred RHP Brock Stewart from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot for Brandon Morrow on the 40-man roster. Stewart began the year on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis and only recently began a minor league rehab assignment. The move shouldn't impact his timetable.
May 29
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Sergio Romo
3
Pedro Baez
4
Adam Liberatore
10-Day DL
Dodgers placed LHP Adam Liberatore on the 10-day disabled list with left forearm tightness.
Liberatore just returned last week from a left triceps issue and could now be looking at a pretty lengthy absence. He's headed back to Los Angeles for an examination by team doctors. The lefty reliever has been limited to four appearances at the major league level in 2017.
Jun 1
5
Luis Avilan
10-Day DL
Luis Avilan (triceps) will resume a throwing program Tuesday.
He expects to be sidelined longer than the minimum 10 days, however. Avilan was placed on the disabled list Thursday.
May 28
6
Chris Hatcher
7
Ross Stripling
8
Josh Fields
9
Yimi Garcia
60-Day DL
Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.
Mar 20
10
Justin Marks
11
Brandon Morrow
12
Grant Dayton
Headlines
Dose: Astros Trounce Twins
Jun 1
The Astros had quite a day Wednesday against the Twins. Jesse Pantuosco relives it in Thursday's Daily Dose.
More MLB Columns
»
Dose: Astros Trounce Twins
Jun 1
»
June Top 300 Overall
Jun 1
»
June Reliever Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Outfielder Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Starter Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Shortstop Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Third Baseman Rankings
Jun 1
»
June Second Baseman Rankings
Jun 1
MLB Headlines
»
Alex Wood still having issues with shoulder
»
Grandal taking the day off Thursday at STL
»
Edwin Encarnacion getting day off Thursday
»
Adonis Garcia (heel) to be activated Friday
»
Tribe activate Corey Kluber for return Thurs.
»
Scherzer fans 11 in complete-game victory
»
Jones goes 3-for-5 with a homer and five RBI
»
Tanaka slammed for seven runs in 5 2/3 vs O's
»
Guerra fires six shutout frames to beat Mets
»
DeGrom pounded for seven runs in four frames
»
Pinder blasts two bombs in win over Indians
»
Justin Upton forced out w/ right quad strain
