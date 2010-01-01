Yasmani Grandal | Catcher | #9

Batters

C 1 Yasmani Grandal

2 Austin Barnes

1B 1 Adrian Gonzalez

2 Rob Segedin 10-Day DL

Rob Segedin (wrist) need surgery on his wrist, not on his injured toe, the Dodgers clarified on Friday. Segedin has been battling turf toe for the past month, but it turns out he needs corrective surgery on his right wrist on Wednesday. He is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.

2B 1 Logan Forsythe

2 Chase Utley

SS 1 Corey Seager

2 Chris Taylor

3B 1 Justin Turner 10-Day DL

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Justin Turner (hamstring) will not be returning for at least another week. Turner will need to head out on a minor league rehab assignment before he rejoins the Dodgers. He was off to a sizzling start with the bat prior to going down with the hamstring injury on May 19.

LF 1 Cody Bellinger

2 Franklin Gutierrez

3 Andre Ethier 60-Day DL

Andre Ethier (back) has yet to be cleared to resume baseball activities. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the team does not expect Etheir to return until some time after the All-Star break. There had been some hope in early May that he might be able to return at some point in June, but that was clearly overly optimistic. The veteran outfielder has yet to play in a game this season due to a lingering back concern.

4 Andrew Toles 60-Day DL

Dodgers transferred OF Andrew Toles from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The Dodgers needed 40-man roster space for Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Toles is out for the season following ACL surgery.

CF 1 Joc Pederson 7-Day DL

Joc Pederson is still experiencing mild concussion symptoms. Any level of concussion symptoms are obviously not good, and it doesn't sound like Pederson is poised to resume baseball activities soon. Consider him out indefinitely.

2 Enrique Hernandez

RF 1 Yasiel Puig

Starting Pitcher

S 1 Clayton Kershaw

2 Rich Hill

3 Kenta Maeda

5 Brandon McCarthy Sidelined

Brandon McCarthy (knee) expects to make his next scheduled start on Thursday in St. Louis. An MRI has confirmed that McCarthy is dealing with patella tendinitis in his right knee, but it's something he said he's dealt with all season and he says he can pitch through it. The tall right-hander has allowed just one run on five hits and two walks across 12 innings in his last two starts.

6 Alex Wood 10-Day DL

Alex Wood has flown back to Los Angeles to have his left shoulder examined by team doctors. Wood was only expected to miss one turn in the Dodgers' rotation, but his shoulder isn't progressing as hoped. The left-hander was placed on the disabled list May 29, retroactive to May 28, with SC joint inflammation. He had registered a terrific 1.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 60/15 K/BB ratio through 48 innings (eight starts, two relief appearances) this season. There should be a status update coming Friday.

7 Scott Kazmir 60-Day DL

Dodgers transferred LHP Scott Kazmir from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The Dodgers needed to clear 40-man roster space for waiver claims Mike Freeman and Chris Heston. Kazmir remains out indefinitely with a hip issue.

8 Brock Stewart 60-Day DL

Dodgers transferred RHP Brock Stewart from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot for Brandon Morrow on the 40-man roster. Stewart began the year on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis and only recently began a minor league rehab assignment. The move shouldn't impact his timetable.

Relief Pitcher

R 1 Kenley Jansen

2 Sergio Romo

3 Pedro Baez

4 Adam Liberatore 10-Day DL

Dodgers placed LHP Adam Liberatore on the 10-day disabled list with left forearm tightness. Liberatore just returned last week from a left triceps issue and could now be looking at a pretty lengthy absence. He's headed back to Los Angeles for an examination by team doctors. The lefty reliever has been limited to four appearances at the major league level in 2017.

5 Luis Avilan 10-Day DL

Luis Avilan (triceps) will resume a throwing program Tuesday. He expects to be sidelined longer than the minimum 10 days, however. Avilan was placed on the disabled list Thursday.

6 Chris Hatcher

7 Ross Stripling

8 Josh Fields

9 Yimi Garcia 60-Day DL

Yimi Garcia played catch Monday for the first time since Tommy John surgery. Garcia had the reconstructive elbow procedure last October and will miss the entire 2017 season. The reliever should be 100 percent for Opening Day in 2018.

10 Justin Marks

11 Brandon Morrow