Justin Turner | Third Baseman | #10 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (32) / 11/23/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Cal State Fullerton Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 7 (0) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $12 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: $18 million, 2020: $19 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports confirms that the Dodgers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract with third baseman Justin Turner. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal was first to report those terms on Monday, and now it sounds like an official announcement will be coming soon from the Dodgers. $64 million is a lot less than what most people thought Turner would command on this weak free agent market, but he likely turned down larger offers to remain in Los Angeles. He was born in Long Beach, won a College World Series with Cal State-Fullerton in Orange County, and has obviously enjoyed great success in Dodger blue since being cut loose by the Mets in 2013. Turner, 32, slashed .275/.339/.493 with 27 home runs and 90 RBI in 151 games for Los Angeles in 2016. He boasts an .856 OPS (136 OPS+) over the last three seasons and also contributes pretty good defense at the hot corner. It remains a great fit. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

