Justin Turner | Third Baseman | #10

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/23/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Cal State Fullerton
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 7 (0) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Dodgers re-signed 3B Justin Turner to a four-year, $64 million contract.
The deal was first reported over a week ago and is now official. Turner didn't wind up cashing in as much as many thought he would this winter, but that's likely due in part to him wanting to remain with the Dodgers so badly. Los Angeles will gladly take him back after he batted .296/.364/.492 for them the last three seasons. Dec 23 - 4:32 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1515561533432790794810741.275.339.493.832
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016010014402
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2B1Enrique Hernandez
2Micah Johnson
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Trayce Thompson
3Andre Ethier
4Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Darin Ruf
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Julio Urias
6Brandon McCarthy
7Jose De Leon
8Hyun-Jin Ryu
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Pedro Baez
2Grant Dayton
3Josh Fields
4Alex Wood
5Josh Ravin
6Adam Liberatore
7Luis Avilan
8Chris Hatcher
9Vidal Nuno
10Louis Coleman
11Brock Stewart
12Carlos Frias
13Patrick Schuster
 

 