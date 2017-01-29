Player Page

Devin Mesoraco | Catcher | #39

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/19/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (15) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will take live batting practice on Friday.
It will be the first time he's done so this spring, as the Reds are being extra cautious with Mesoraco following two consecutive years wrecked by injury. The catcher is hoping to be ready to play in a Cactus League game in about a week. Mesoraco isn't going to play everyday initially this season even if all goes well health-wise. He obviously remains a big risk for fantasy purposes. Mar 3 - 11:11 AM
Source: Zach Buchanan on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
165071001251001.140.218.160.378
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201613000000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Dilson Herrera
3Tony Renda
4Hernan Iribarren
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Jesse Winker
3Zach Walters
4Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Desmond Jennings
3Ryan Raburn
4Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Cody Reed
5Scott Feldman
6Tim Adleman
7Bronson Arroyo
8Robert Stephenson
9Nick Travieso
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Austin Brice
9Ariel Hernandez
10Lisalverto Bonilla
11Nefi Ogando
12Lucas Luetge
13Louis Coleman
 

 