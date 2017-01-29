Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Luis Castillo
(S)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Keury Mella
(S)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Dilson Herrera
(2B)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Jackson Stephens
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Louis Coleman
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Aristides Aquino
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Hernan Iribarren
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Cody Reed
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Lucas Luetge
(R)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Lisalverto Bonilla
(S)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Tony Renda
(2B)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Austin Brice
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Devin Mesoraco | Catcher | #39
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/19/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (15) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4.9 million, 2017: $7.2 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will take live batting practice on Friday.
It will be the first time he's done so this spring, as the Reds are being extra cautious with Mesoraco following two consecutive years wrecked by injury. The catcher is hoping to be ready to play in a Cactus League game in about a week. Mesoraco isn't going to play everyday initially this season even if all goes well health-wise. He obviously remains a big risk for fantasy purposes.
Mar 3 - 11:11 AM
Source:
Zach Buchanan on Twitter
Reds manager Bryan Price said Monday that he doesn't anticipate Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) playing more than "50-60 percent on the front end of the season."
"That could be so much as the first month or it could be further based on how he's responding," Price added. Mesoraco reported to spring training feeling great after being limited to just 39 games the last two seasons due to a pair of hip surgeries and a shoulder operation. However, he'll be eased into drills this spring and probably split the catching duties evenly with Tucker Barnhart early on in the season. There's upside here, but he's a very risky fantasy proposition.
Feb 13 - 4:13 PM
Source:
Reds.mlb.com
Devin Mesoraco said Monday that he is catching with no issues.
Mesoraco has appeared in just 39 games over the last two seasons -- with just 18 starts behind the plate -- because of serious, somewhat-chronic hip and shoulder problems. But the 28-year-old began catching drills in mid-to-late January and told reporters Monday at Reds camp that "everything is good." There's still a lot to like here from a fantasy perspective, though it would be wise to draft a good backup along with him.
Feb 13 - 1:08 PM
Source:
Mark Sheldon on Twitter
Reds GM Dick Williams said Sunday that he expects Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) to be ready for Opening Day.
Mesoraco has appeared in just 39 games over the last two seasons because of major hip and shoulder issues, but this winter has been relatively normal for the 28-year-old slugger. "He's been in town a lot," Williams said Sunday in Cincinnati. "I know he's doing catching drills, I know he's doing hitting drills, advancing through the progression. I know that's going well." There is still a lot of fantasy upside here, but the risks are obvious.
Jan 30 - 9:09 AM
Source:
Cincinnati Enquirer
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) to take live BP
Mar 3 - 11:11 AM
Mesoraco's (hip, shoulder) PT limited early
Feb 13 - 4:13 PM
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) catching freely
Feb 13 - 1:08 PM
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) making progress
Jan 30 - 9:09 AM
More Devin Mesoraco Player News
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
16
50
7
1
0
0
1
2
5
10
0
1
.140
.218
.160
.378
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
13
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will take live batting practice on Friday.
It will be the first time he's done so this spring, as the Reds are being extra cautious with Mesoraco following two consecutive years wrecked by injury. The catcher is hoping to be ready to play in a Cactus League game in about a week. Mesoraco isn't going to play everyday initially this season even if all goes well health-wise. He obviously remains a big risk for fantasy purposes.
Mar 3
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Dilson Herrera
3
Tony Renda
4
Hernan Iribarren
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Jesse Winker
3
Zach Walters
4
Patrick Kivlehan
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
3
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Desmond Jennings
3
Ryan Raburn
4
Aristides Aquino
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
Sidelined
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) hopes to resume throwing off a mound in about a week.
DeSclafani was scratched from a scheduled start Tuesday with a sore elbow but was cleared to play catch Thursday. Any elbow issue throws up a red flag, but this situation does appear to be minor. If healthy, DeSclafani will be the Reds' Opening Day starter.
Mar 3
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Reds placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot for the newly-claimed Nefi Ogando on the 40-man roster. Bailey underwent surgery last week to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and hopes to make it back at some point in June.
Feb 14
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Cody Reed
5
Scott Feldman
6
Tim Adleman
7
Bronson Arroyo
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Nick Travieso
Sidelined
Nick Travieso is behind the other pitchers in Reds camp due to a shoulder injury.
Travieso had to completely restart his throwing program, so he's not going to be ready for action when Cactus League play begins. The former first-round pick was doubtful to crack the major league roster out of camp anyway. He'll likely report to Triple-A Louisville sometime in April.
Feb 13
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Jumbo Diaz
7
Wandy Peralta
8
Austin Brice
9
Ariel Hernandez
10
Lisalverto Bonilla
11
Nefi Ogando
12
Lucas Luetge
13
Louis Coleman
