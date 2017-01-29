Devin Mesoraco | Catcher | #39 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (28) / 6/19/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (15) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.9 million, 2017: $7.2 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will take live batting practice on Friday. It will be the first time he's done so this spring, as the Reds are being extra cautious with Mesoraco following two consecutive years wrecked by injury. The catcher is hoping to be ready to play in a Cactus League game in about a week. Mesoraco isn't going to play everyday initially this season even if all goes well health-wise. He obviously remains a big risk for fantasy purposes. Source: Zach Buchanan on Twitter

Reds manager Bryan Price said Monday that he doesn't anticipate Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) playing more than "50-60 percent on the front end of the season." "That could be so much as the first month or it could be further based on how he's responding," Price added. Mesoraco reported to spring training feeling great after being limited to just 39 games the last two seasons due to a pair of hip surgeries and a shoulder operation. However, he'll be eased into drills this spring and probably split the catching duties evenly with Tucker Barnhart early on in the season. There's upside here, but he's a very risky fantasy proposition. Source: Reds.mlb.com

Devin Mesoraco said Monday that he is catching with no issues. Mesoraco has appeared in just 39 games over the last two seasons -- with just 18 starts behind the plate -- because of serious, somewhat-chronic hip and shoulder problems. But the 28-year-old began catching drills in mid-to-late January and told reporters Monday at Reds camp that "everything is good." There's still a lot to like here from a fantasy perspective, though it would be wise to draft a good backup along with him. Source: Mark Sheldon on Twitter