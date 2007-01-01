Ben Revere | Outfielder | #9

Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Edwin Encarnacion getting closer to deal?
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
Kevon Looney getting the start for Draymond
Isaiah Whitehead (foot) will not play vs. GSW
Monta Ellis out for at least two more weeks
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
Dwight Howard (back) out for Friday night
Julius Randle (personal) out for Thursday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Dubnyk takes 6-game win streak to Price
Zach Parise out sick Thursday vs Montreal
Bobrovsky going for ninth straight win on Thu
David Legwand announces his retirement
David Pastrnak probable for Thursday's game
Marian Hossa (UBI) will miss Friday's contest
Andrew Hammond has a high ankle sprain
Mark Stone (illness) is questionable Thursday
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lloris signs long-term contract
Pardew sacked by Crystal Palace
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Player Page
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Corban Joseph
(1B)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Raudy Read
(C)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Koda Glover
(R)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Mat Latos
(S)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Jacob Turner
(R)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(OF)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Tim Collins
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Kris Watts
(C)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Derek Norris
(C)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Ben Revere | Outfielder | #9
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/3/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 175
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 1 (28) / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $6.25 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
MASN's Roch Kubatko is hearing from a source that Ben Revere is close to signing with a team.
Kubatko's source says an agreement could be announced sometime Friday, though there's very little clarity about where the 28-year-old speedster might be headed. Kubatko has ruled out the Orioles, and the Nationals seem doubtful to bring Revere back after non-tendering him in early December and acquiring Adam Eaton. That leaves 28 other possibilities. Revere struggled mightily with Washington in 2016, batting just .217/.260/.300 in 103 games, but he was a valuable commodity for a number of years prior to that.
Dec 22 - 3:18 PM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Nationals non-tendered OF Ben Revere.
The move was expected, as Revere wasn't worthy of a raise in arbitration following an awful .217/.260/.300 batting line this past season. He hit over .300 in each of the previous three seasons, however, and will turn just 29 next May, so some team will give the speedster a shot.
Dec 2 - 5:35 PM
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Nationals are expected to non-tender Ben Revere.
MLBTradeRumors.com projected Revere to earn $6.3 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility, which is a salary the Nats evidently aren't comfortable in paying. Revere is coming off a season where he hit an ugly .217/.260/.300, but he's a career .285/.320/.342 batter and could bounce back in a new setting.
Dec 2 - 1:39 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said he hasn't decided whether to tender a contract to Ben Revere.
Revere is due for a raise in his final year of salary arbitration in 2017 despite batting .217/.260/.300 over 375 plate appearances this past season. That raise could push his salary into the $8 million range. Revere is a decent bounceback bet at age 28 (he turns 29 next May), but the Nationals don't necessarily need him and could opt to cut some cost here to address other pockets of the roster.
Nov 8 - 4:35 PM
Source:
Jorge Castillo on Twitter
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
103
350
76
9
7
2
24
44
18
34
14
5
.217
.260
.300
.560
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
147
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Oct 2
MIA
1
5
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Sep 30
MIA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 28
ARZ
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 27
ARZ
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 26
ARZ
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Sep 25
@ PIT
1
6
3
0
0
0
0
2
0
1
2
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Sep 20
@ MIA
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Syracuse(INT)
AAA
5
16
3
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
.188
.235
.188
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Raudy Read
5
Spencer Kieboom
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
SS
1
Trea Turner
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Oliver Perez
4
Sammy Solis
5
Koda Glover
6
Trevor Gott
7
Rafael Martin
8
Matt Grace
9
Jimmy Cordero
10
Austin Adams
11
Derek Eitel
12
Tim Collins
13
Jacob Turner
14
Braulio Lara
»
Edwin Encarnacion getting closer to deal?
»
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
»
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
»
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
»
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
»
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
»
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
»
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
»
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
»
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
»
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
»
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
