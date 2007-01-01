Player Page

Ben Revere | Outfielder | #9

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/3/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 175
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 1 (28) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
MASN's Roch Kubatko is hearing from a source that Ben Revere is close to signing with a team.
Kubatko's source says an agreement could be announced sometime Friday, though there's very little clarity about where the 28-year-old speedster might be headed. Kubatko has ruled out the Orioles, and the Nationals seem doubtful to bring Revere back after non-tendering him in early December and acquiring Adam Eaton. That leaves 28 other possibilities. Revere struggled mightily with Washington in 2016, batting just .217/.260/.300 in 103 games, but he was a valuable commodity for a number of years prior to that. Dec 22 - 3:18 PM
Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1033507697224441834145.217.260.300.560
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001470
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Oct 2MIA15100010010000.200.200.200
Sep 30MIA11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 28ARZ12000000010000.000.000.000
Sep 27ARZ11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 26ARZ11000000000000.000.000.000
Sep 25@ PIT16300002012000.500.500.500
Sep 20@ MIA10000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Syracuse(INT)AAA5163000111010.188.235.188
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Raudy Read
5Spencer Kieboom
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
SS1Trea Turner
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Oliver Perez
4Sammy Solis
5Koda Glover
6Trevor Gott
7Rafael Martin
8Matt Grace
9Jimmy Cordero
10Austin Adams
11Derek Eitel
12Tim Collins
13Jacob Turner
14Braulio Lara
 

 