Ben Revere | Outfielder | #9

MASN's Roch Kubatko is hearing from a source that Ben Revere is close to signing with a team.

Kubatko's source says an agreement could be announced sometime Friday, though there's very little clarity about where the 28-year-old speedster might be headed. Kubatko has ruled out the Orioles, and the Nationals seem doubtful to bring Revere back after non-tendering him in early December and acquiring Adam Eaton. That leaves 28 other possibilities. Revere struggled mightily with Washington in 2016, batting just .217/.260/.300 in 103 games, but he was a valuable commodity for a number of years prior to that.