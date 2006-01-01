Player Page

David Freese | Third Baseman | #23

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (33) / 4/28/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: South Alabama
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 9 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
David Freese (hamstring) remains out of the Pirates' starting lineup on Wednesday night.
Freese is day-to-day with right hamstring soreness. Josh Harrison will start at third base and bat leadoff Wednesday versus Cubs left-hander Jon Lester. Phil Gosselin is at second base and batting eighth. Apr 26 - 2:12 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Pirates on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
18561830310510800.321.418.536.954
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201703001601
2016058207800
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 24CHC12100010000000.500.500.500
Apr 23NYY13000010020000.000.000.000
Apr 22NYY14100111020000.250.2501.000
Apr 21NYY14200020000000.500.500.500
Apr 19@ STL14100000000000.250.250.250
Apr 18@ STL14210000000000.500.500.750
Apr 17@ STL13000000100000.000.250.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Trevor Williams
7Wade LeBlanc
8Dovydas Neverauskas
9Johnny Barbato
 

 