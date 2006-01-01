David Freese | Third Baseman | #23

Suspended

Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports that Jung Ho Kang's appeals hearing has been set for May 25.

Kang previously received an eight-month term suspended for two years for his third DUI arrest. The Pirates infielder was denied a United States work visa last month but has been training on his own in his native South Korea and hopes to eventually obtain a visa. His status is obviously very much up in the air.