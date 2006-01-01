David Freese | Third Baseman | #23

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Felix Hernandez (shoulder) headed to the DL
Pedroia (knee, ankle) sits again Wednesday
Freese (hamstring) remains out Wednesday
Blue Jays @ Cardinals postponed due to rain
Pirates promoting South African Gift Ngoepe
Trea Turner hits for cycle, drives in seven
Brandon Crawford suffered right groin strain
Eric Thames slugs 11th homer in rout of Reds
Felix Hernandez to have shoulder examined
Jose Altuve (head) expects to play on Wed.
Dallas Keuchel goes the distance in Cleveland
Graveman (shoulder) returns Thursday at LAA
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns targeting QB Webb if miss on Trubisky?
Vikings to decline Bridgewater's 2018 option
OAK, SEA swapping 2018 picks in Lynch trade
Sammie Coates 'on notice', competing for job
Report: Bucs looking to move back from No. 19
Report: Titans contemplating move-down from 5
Raiders, Marshawn Lynch agree to 2-year deal
11-of-16 scouts vote Adams draft's top safety
14-of-17 scouts vote Lattimore draft's top CB
McCaffrey may not even last to No. 8 overall?
Bears eyeing defense or quarterback at No. 3?
'Scuttlebutt' 49ers could take Fournette at 2
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Khris Middleton (illness) probable for Game 6
Rajon Rondo (thumb) ruled out for Game 5
Chris Paul scores 28 points w/ nine assists
J.J. Redick scores 26 points in Game 5 loss
Gordon Hayward's 27 leads Utah to 3-2 lead
Leonard scores 28 as Spurs take 3-2 lead
Westbrook drops 47 points, Thunder eliminated
James Harden's Rockets close out Thunder
Rajon Rondo has a 'chance' to play Game 5
David Lee will remain in starting lineup
Nurkic says leg will be healed in 2-3 months
Gordon Hayward (illness) will play in Game 5
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Karlsson thinks foot issue is behind him
Tyler Seguin undergoes shoulder surgery
Bruins remove interim tag from Bruce Cassidy
Joe Thornton should be ready for next year
Patrice Bergeron played through sports hernia
Tyler Toffoli has minor procedure on knee
Vancouver to name Travis Green as head coach
Mikael Granlund had a broken hand in playoffs
Eric Staal (concussion) is feeling better
Heel fractures haven't stopped Erik Karlsson
Marian Gaborik won't be ready for 2017 camp
Joe Thornton played through torn MCL/ACL
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brendan Gaughan: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Brandon Jones: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Hemric making first career Richmond start
William Byron: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Richmond
Michael Annett: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Austin Dillon: Richmond Double Duty
Elliott Sadler: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Kennington back in Gaunt Bros. #96 for 'Dega
Dakoda Armstrong: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Justin Allgaier: ToyotaCare 250 advance
Rowan Pennink: Spring Sizzler 200 notes
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wiesberger chasing Volvo China Open triumph
Chase Koepka makes TOUR debut at the Zurich
Hao Tong Li defending the Volvo China Open
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Cosell: Foster a top-5 talent; is Willis-like
Report: Webb in Rd. 2 is Browns Plan B?
Evaluators name Reddick top 4-3 OLB prospect
Pauline predicts that RB Cook falls to Rd. 2
Chargers, Titans work out WR Williams
Ex-UL, UGA CB Wiggins transfers to Vols
Eddie Jackson has screw removed from leg
Schefter: TB talking with teams to move back
Jeremiah: McCaffrey might not make it to 8
Silver: CLE in contact with 4 teams in top 8
Shorr-Parks: RB Cook is PHI's top possibility
Gareon Conley will meet with police on Monday
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Injury rule Pogba out of the Manchester derby
City fitness boost but no Silva, lining up
Aguero-Gabriel Jesus battle begins Thursday
Silva in doubt for Manchester derby
What does the future hold for Hector Bellerin
Bertrand goal not enough for Saints
Diego Costa leads Blues to a crucial win
Good news for Boro ahead of the derby
Allardyce fears Tomkins could miss the run-in
Niasse's three game ban overturned on appeal
Southampton want to avoid another exodus
Yoshi & Stephens may not be moved by Caceres
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Johnny Barbato
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
John Jaso
(1B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
David Freese
(3B)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(R)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Duke Welker
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Trevor Williams
(R)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
David Freese | Third Baseman | #23
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/28/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
South Alabama
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 9 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $6.25 million, 2018: $4.25 million, 2019: $6 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
David Freese (hamstring) remains out of the Pirates' starting lineup on Wednesday night.
Freese is day-to-day with right hamstring soreness. Josh Harrison will start at third base and bat leadoff Wednesday versus Cubs left-hander Jon Lester. Phil Gosselin is at second base and batting eighth.
Apr 26 - 2:12 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Pirates on Twitter
David Freese was unavailable Tuesday due to right hamstring soreness.
Josh Harrison drew the start at third base against the Cubs, with Alen Hanson starting at second. This could be a multi-day absence for Freese, who's off to a great start offensively in 2017.
Apr 25 - 10:07 PM
Source:
Adam Berry on Twitter
David Freese is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Cubs.
He'll get a breather against right-hander Kyle Hendricks. Josh Harrison will start at the hot corner and bat leadoff while Alen Hanson will play second base.
Apr 25 - 2:37 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Pirates on Twitter
David Freese stayed hot Friday, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI.
He also reached on an error, so he was on base all four times. Actually, he's been on base in nine straight plate appearances, though since one of those was on an error, it doesn't count as an official on-base streak. He's 11-for-25 with eight walks on the season.
Apr 14 - 5:52 PM
Freese (hamstring) remains out Wednesday
Apr 26 - 2:12 PM
David Freese day-to-day with sore hamstring
Apr 25 - 10:07 PM
Freese not in Tuesday's lineup
Apr 25 - 2:37 PM
David Freese doubles twice in victory
Apr 14 - 5:52 PM
More David Freese Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
18
56
18
3
0
3
10
5
10
8
0
0
.321
.418
.536
.954
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
3
0
0
16
0
1
2016
0
58
2
0
78
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 24
CHC
1
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 23
NYY
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 22
NYY
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Apr 21
NYY
1
4
2
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Apr 19
@ STL
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 18
@ STL
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Apr 17
@ STL
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Phil Gosselin
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News reports that Jung Ho Kang's appeals hearing has been set for May 25.
Kang previously received an eight-month term suspended for two years for his third DUI arrest. The Pirates infielder was denied a United States work visa last month but has been training on his own in his native South Korea and hopes to eventually obtain a visa. His status is obviously very much up in the air.
Apr 17
2
David Freese
Sidelined
David Freese (hamstring) remains out of the Pirates' starting lineup on Wednesday night.
Freese is day-to-day with right hamstring soreness. Josh Harrison will start at third base and bat leadoff Wednesday versus Cubs left-hander Jon Lester. Phil Gosselin is at second base and batting eighth.
Apr 26
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
10-Day DL
Pirates placed INF/OF Adam Frazier on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 23, with a left hamstring strain.
It's unclear when Frazier suffered the injury, but he'll now be out of commission at least for the rest of the month. It leaves the Pirates thin in the outfield after they lost Starling Marte last week. Jose Osuna and John Jaso will see some starts for now, but the club figures to get some help from outside the organization.
Apr 24
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Starling Marte
Suspended
MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.
Apr 18
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Tyler Glasnow
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Juan Nicasio
5
Antonio Bastardo
10-Day DL
Pirates placed LHP Antonio Bastardo on the 10-day disabled list with a left quad strain.
Bastardo has been flat-out awful this season, allowing 12 runs on 15 hits and seven walks over 6 2/3 innings. An injury would provide some context to his struggles, though this move could be designed to simply give him a break and get him back on track.
Apr 25
6
Trevor Williams
7
Wade LeBlanc
8
Dovydas Neverauskas
9
Johnny Barbato
