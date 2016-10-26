Player Page

Weather | Roster

Hector Rondon | Relief Pitcher | #56

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/26/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Hector Rondon was lifted in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers after being involved in a home-plate collision with Chase Utley.
Rondon struck out Andrew Tholes for what should have been the third out in the ninth, but Wilson Contreras had to throw to first on the play and ended up throwing low. Utley, who had reached on a walk to lead off the frame, motored around the bases and crashed into Rondon at home plate. He scored on the play. Rondon was subsequently replaced on the mound by Justin Grimm. The Cubs figure to pass along an update on Rondon's injury after the game. Apr 12 - 11:34 PM
Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter
More Hector Rondon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final00.2000.001.5001001200000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC3000012.211114003.37.75
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 12LA10000.20101200.001.50
Apr 9@ MLW10000.2111020013.501.50
Apr 7@ MLW100001.00001100.001.00
Apr 6@ STL100001.00000100.00.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Miguel Montero
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
2Tommy La Stella
LF1Kyle Schwarber
CF1Albert Almora
2Jon Jay
RF1Jason Heyward
2Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Brett Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Hector Rondon
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Mike Montgomery
6Carl Edwards Jr.
7Justin Grimm
8Brian Duensing
 

 