Hector Rondon | Relief Pitcher | #56 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (29) / 2/26/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5.8 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Hector Rondon was lifted in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers after being involved in a home-plate collision with Chase Utley. Rondon struck out Andrew Tholes for what should have been the third out in the ninth, but Wilson Contreras had to throw to first on the play and ended up throwing low. Utley, who had reached on a walk to lead off the frame, motored around the bases and crashed into Rondon at home plate. He scored on the play. Rondon was subsequently replaced on the mound by Justin Grimm. The Cubs figure to pass along an update on Rondon's injury after the game. Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter

The Cubs have given Hector Rondon permission to pitch in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela. Whether Rondon actually pitches in the spring tournament is another matter. He is keeping an eye on his health after missing in the vicinity of a month with a strained right triceps in 2016. "He wants to work his way through the first part of camp and figure out for himself whether he's ready or not to do it at that time, which is a very mature approach on his part," explained manager Joe Maddon. Source: MLB.com

Cubs and RHP Hector Rondon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.8 million contract. Rondon was eligible for arbitration for the second time. The reliever posted a 3.53 ERA and 58/8 K/BB ratio over 51 innings last season for the Cubs while recording 18 saves. Source: Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter