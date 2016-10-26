Welcome,
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
Daily Dose: Hamstrung
Apr 11
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 10
Dose: Holy Comeback Batman!
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rondon forced out in ninth after collision
Franco goes 2-for-4 with a grand slam Wed.
Chase Anderson goes seven shutout vs. Jays
Holland flirts with no-no in scoreless outing
Stephen Piscotty homers, nets five total RBI
Leake masterful over seven shutout frames
MRI reveals a partial tear in Buchholz's arm
Judge homers, plates three in win over Rays
Chapman earns first save Wednesday vs. TB
David Price (elbow) throws pain-free bullpen
Gardner lifted due to bruised jaw and neck
Romine slugs grand slam as Tigers top Twins
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Jon Lester
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Ben Zobrist
(OF)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Hector Rondon | Relief Pitcher | #56
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/26/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $5.8 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Hector Rondon was lifted in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers after being involved in a home-plate collision with Chase Utley.
Rondon struck out Andrew Tholes for what should have been the third out in the ninth, but Wilson Contreras had to throw to first on the play and ended up throwing low. Utley, who had reached on a walk to lead off the frame, motored around the bases and crashed into Rondon at home plate. He scored on the play. Rondon was subsequently replaced on the mound by Justin Grimm. The Cubs figure to pass along an update on Rondon's injury after the game.
Apr 12 - 11:34 PM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
The Cubs have given Hector Rondon permission to pitch in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela.
Whether Rondon actually pitches in the spring tournament is another matter. He is keeping an eye on his health after missing in the vicinity of a month with a strained right triceps in 2016. "He wants to work his way through the first part of camp and figure out for himself whether he's ready or not to do it at that time, which is a very mature approach on his part," explained manager Joe Maddon.
Feb 15 - 7:13 PM
Source:
MLB.com
Cubs and RHP Hector Rondon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.8 million contract.
Rondon was eligible for arbitration for the second time. The reliever posted a 3.53 ERA and 58/8 K/BB ratio over 51 innings last season for the Cubs while recording 18 saves.
Jan 13 - 12:33 PM
Source:
Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said that Hector Rondon's struggles this postseason are not due to an injury.
Rondon missed about three weeks with a right triceps strain late in the summer, but it appears there is no injury concern here. In his most recent outing, the 28-year-old right-hander came on with two runners aboard and two outs in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. The Cubs trailed 3-0 at the time and desperately needed to hold it right there. That wouldn't happen, as Rondon proceeded to surrender a three-run home run to Roberto Perez, essentially putting any real notion of a comeback to rest. He has surrendered runs in three of his six postseason appearances. Given that there is no injury here, Rondon should be available for the remainder of the World Series, though high-leverage work might not be in the cards in the immediate future.
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 05:02:00 PM
Source:
Jesse Rogers on Twitter
Rondon forced out in ninth after collision
Apr 12 - 11:34 PM
Cubs give Hector Rondon green light for WBC
Feb 15 - 7:13 PM
Cubs, Hector Rondon avoid arbitration
Jan 13 - 12:33 PM
Hector Rondon not dealing with health concern
Wed, Oct 26, 2016 05:02:00 PM
More Hector Rondon Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
0.2
0
0
0
.00
1.500
1
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
3
0
0
0
0
1
2.2
1
1
1
1
4
0
0
3.37
.75
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 12
LA
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
.00
1.50
Apr 9
@ MLW
1
0
0
0
0
.2
1
1
1
0
2
0
0
13.50
1.50
Apr 7
@ MLW
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 6
@ STL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
2
Tommy La Stella
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Albert Almora
2
Jon Jay
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Brett Anderson
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
Sidelined
Hector Rondon was lifted in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Dodgers after being involved in a home-plate collision with Chase Utley.
Rondon struck out Andrew Tholes for what should have been the third out in the ninth, but Wilson Contreras had to throw to first on the play and ended up throwing low. Utley, who had reached on a walk to lead off the frame, motored around the bases and crashed into Rondon at home plate. He scored on the play. Rondon was subsequently replaced on the mound by Justin Grimm. The Cubs figure to pass along an update on Rondon's injury after the game.
Apr 12
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Carl Edwards Jr.
7
Justin Grimm
8
Brian Duensing
10-Day DL
Cubs placed LHP Brian Duensing on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to March 30 with lower back spasms.
He dealt with back issues for the bulk of camp. Duensing could be ready sometime in April.
Apr 2
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Matthew Pouliot offers up thoughts on the Rangers' closing situation, Byron Buxton, Manuel Margot and much more in this week's Strike Zone.
