Andrew Romine | Outfielder | #17

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/24/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 200
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Andrew Romine slugged his first career grand slam in the Tigers' 5-3 win over the Twins on Wednesday.
The four-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning put Detroit on top for good. Romine now has six hits in 11 at-bats this season, and four of the extra-base variety, but we wouldn't expect the good times to last. The 31-year-old utilityman entered play Wednesday with a .243/.298/.300 career batting line at the major league level. Apr 12 - 4:19 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667140100000040
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
484300040300.500.500.8751.375
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170100031
2016020121444254
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 12MIN13200141000000.667.6671.667
Apr 10BOS13220001010000.667.6671.333
Apr 9BOS14210002010000.500.500.750
Apr 7BOS10000001000000.000.000.000
Apr 6@ CWS11000000010000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1JaCoby Jones
2Andrew Romine
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Tyler Collins
3Mikie Mahtook
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Shane Greene
3Justin Wilson
4Alex Wilson
5Kyle Ryan
6Anibal Sanchez
7Daniel Stumpf
8Joe Jimenez
 

 