Andrew Romine | Outfielder | #17 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (31) / 12/24/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 200 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Arizona State Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 5 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.3 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent

Andrew Romine slugged his first career grand slam in the Tigers' 5-3 win over the Twins on Wednesday. The four-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning put Detroit on top for good. Romine now has six hits in 11 at-bats this season, and four of the extra-base variety, but we wouldn't expect the good times to last. The 31-year-old utilityman entered play Wednesday with a .243/.298/.300 career batting line at the major league level.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday that Andrew Romine getting a chance at the regular center field job has "been discussed." "We’ve talked about it," Ausmus said. "There are a lot of people in the organization who think he might be our best defensive center fielder – though he hasn’t been out there a ton. It’s been discussed." Just 13 of Romine's 201 career starts in the majors have come in center field. The Tigers aren't really closer now to figuring out who their starter will be there than they were at the beginning of camp, but it seems likely that Romine will remain in a super utility role. Source: Detroit News

Andrew Romine doubled twice Monday, including once in an eight-run eighth inning, as the Tigers came back to beat the Braves 10-7. Romine homered Saturday, so he's off to quite the power surge this spring. That's three extra-base hits in seven at-bats for a guy who has never had more than nine in a season as a major leaguer (he has six homers, two triples and 19 doubles in 761 career at-bats).