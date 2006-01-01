Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jose Martinez | Outfielder | #58

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/25/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'7" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jose Martinez homered twice Tuesday in the Cardinals' 6-0 defeat of the Brewers.
Martinez hit a solo shot off Brewers starter Brent Suter in the Cardinals' three-run fifth inning and added another solo shot off reliever Neftali Feliz in the bottom of the eighth. The 28-year-old outfielder owns a decent .771 OPS in 71 at-bats this season with St. Louis, but he doesn't really have a path to regular playing time. Jun 13 - 5:25 PM
More Jose Martinez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667230200001020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2868184016831610.265.296.368.663
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201707000140
20160100040
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 13MLW13200232010000.667.5002.667
Jun 9PHI11000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 7@ CIN14100000000000.250.250.250
Jun 6@ CIN12000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 4@ CHC11000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 3@ CHC14100020010000.250.250.250
May 31LA11000000000000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Palm Beach(FSL)A3124201442110.333.429.750
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Aledmys Diaz
3B1Jedd Gyorko
LF1Tommy Pham
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6Alex Reyes
7Marco Gonzales
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Trevor Rosenthal
3Kevin Siegrist
4Matt Bowman
5Brett Cecil
6Tyler Lyons
7John Brebbia
8Sam Tuivailala
9Zach Duke
 

 