Jose Martinez | Outfielder | #58 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (28) / 7/25/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'7" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $535,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Jose Martinez homered twice Tuesday in the Cardinals' 6-0 defeat of the Brewers. Martinez hit a solo shot off Brewers starter Brent Suter in the Cardinals' three-run fifth inning and added another solo shot off reliever Neftali Feliz in the bottom of the eighth. The 28-year-old outfielder owns a decent .771 OPS in 71 at-bats this season with St. Louis, but he doesn't really have a path to regular playing time.

Cardinals activated OF Jose Martinez from the 10-day disabled list. Martinez will make the start in right field and bat eighth in his return. The 28-year-old went 4-for-12 (.333) with a homer and two doubles during a brief minor league rehab assignment. He returns to a .313/.353/.458 batting line. Source: David Solomon on Twitter

Jose Martinez (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Palm Beach on Friday. Martinez played in some extended spring training contests before being cleared to participate in some "official" games. He's tracking toward an early June return, assuming there are no hiccups during his rehab. Source: Brian Walton on Twitter