Jose Martinez | Outfielder | #58

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
Daily Dose: Matt the Bat
Jun 13
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 12
Top 10 Prospects: June 12
Jun 12
Daily Dose: Judge Has Ruled
Jun 12
Davidson For Dingers
Jun 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
MRI confirms Chris Davis has strained oblique
Cozart absent from Reds' lineup on Tuesday
Kyle Hendricks (hand) ruled out for weekend
Cardinals' Martinez homers twice vs. Brewers
Aaron Sanchez (blister) nearing mound work
Cesar Hernandez (oblique) out for six weeks
Travis undergoes surgery for cartilage damage
Fulmer diagnosed with right shoulder bursitis
Justin Bour (ankle) expected back Friday
Ryan Zimmerman (back) returns to action
Michael Conforto (back) out of lineup again
Yoenis Cespedes (heel) in Tuesday's lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Andre Holmes running with Bills first-team O
Quinn recovering from 'minor' hand operation
Dolphins OC: DeVante to have 'gigantic year'
Andrew Luck (arm) noncommittal on camp status
Harbaugh: Woodhead 'big part of passing game'
Broncos shoot down interest in WR Eric Decker
Jets RBs coach: We'll use both Powell & Forte
Carson Wentz had 'bouts of inaccuracy' @ OTAs
Chiefs thought Jeremy Maclin had lost a step?
Bills HC: We're invested in Jonathan Williams
Maclin gets Markus Wheaton money from Ravens
Ravens TE Watson agrees to steep pay cut
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SG’s
Jun 13
Dose: Kevin Durant Finals MVP!
Jun 13
Monday Mailbag: Cavs in 7?
Jun 11
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PG's
Jun 10
Dose: Kyrie Irv-mazing
Jun 10
Draft Center Rankings
Jun 9
Draft Power Forward Rankings
Jun 9
NBA Podcast for June 9
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James' 41 points not enough in loss
Kevin Durant scores 39, named Finals MVP
Warriors crowned NBA champions
Rudy Gay opts out, will be a free agent
Muscle Watch: The Thon Maker Edition
LeBron James triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Kyrie Irving scores 40 points during victory
Keepin up w/ the Thompsons: Tristan steps up
Meme Mode: The Warriors have a 3-1 lead
Report: Derrick Williams could be in rotation
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sabres sign Ullmark to two-year contract
J. Neal or Jarnkrok may be available for VGK
Dion Phaneuf not expected to waive NMC
Marc-Andre Fleury agrees to waive NMC for VGK
Report: Sens ask Dion Phaneuf to waive NMC
Panthers hire Bob Boughner as head coach
Nick Bonino played with broken leg in Game 2
Sidney Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy
Patric Hornqvist's goal wins PIT Stanley Cup
Report: Sabres want to interview Phil Housley
Nick Bonino (lower-body) only Pen not skating
Shayne Gostisbehere inks six-year extension
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
Axalta 400 Stats
Jun 9
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 8
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ted Christopher: Thompson 125 advance
Todd Szegedy: Thompson 125 advance
Max Zachem: Thompson 125 advance
Rowan Pennink: Thompson 125 advance
Eric Goodale: Thompson 125 advance
Bobby Santos: Thompson 125 advance
Woody Pitkat: Thompson 125 advance
Ryan Preece: Thompson 125 advance
Timmy Solomito: Thompson 125 advance
Justin Bonsignore: Thompson 125 advance
Doug Coby: Thompson 125 advance
Gilliland keeps lead after NAPA/Toyota 150
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 12
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
Lyoness Open Preview
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dustin Johnson preps for U.S. Open defense
Whee Kim nets career-best T2 in Memphis
Berger goes back to back at FedEx St. Jude
Schwartzel moves target to -9 w/ closing 66
Amateur Thornberry in on -8; bogey-free 65
Horschel posts 8-under w/ week-tying-low 64
Frittelli wins the Lyoness Open at Diamond CC
MDF jettisons 15 @ FESJC, including R. Palmer
Past champ Crane makes it 3-ball on 9-under
Cink joins top spot in Memphis w/ 69 on Day 3
Cabrera Bello posts 9-under after 65 in R3
Aguilar still 2 clear after 3 laps at Lyoness
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Oklahoma flips DE Tatum from Longhorns
Spartans CB Copeland no longer on team
Vols grab pledge from four-star DT Litaker
Former Clemson DB Wiggins reveals final 4
ASU declines to extend Graham for 1st time
Houston adds dismissed Canes DT Jenkins
Top recruit suffers minor injuries in crash
Gundy signs new 5-year deal with Oklahoma St.
Brooks comps QB Mayfield to Tyrod Taylor
5-star WR Jason intends to sign in December
Justin Fields explains choice to decommit
Nebraska WR Johnson cited for marijuana
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sunderland eye Pickford replacement
Pickford deal will kick off summer spending
Chelsea close to signing ex-City keeper
Mourinho keen to bring in new defensive mid
Southampton line up replacement for VVD
LCFC in the hunt for in-demand defender
Abraham undecided on future for now
United deal for Perisic nearing a conclusion
Costa in limbo over summer transfer plans
Sunderland accepts Everton bid for Pickford
Manchester City to start Walker talks
Joe Hart yet to receive offers
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Scott Bittle
(R)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Tommy Pham
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
John Brebbia
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Victor Marte
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Sam Tuivailala
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Marco Gonzales
(S)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jose Martinez | Outfielder | #58
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/25/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'7" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $535,000, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jose Martinez homered twice Tuesday in the Cardinals' 6-0 defeat of the Brewers.
Martinez hit a solo shot off Brewers starter Brent Suter in the Cardinals' three-run fifth inning and added another solo shot off reliever Neftali Feliz in the bottom of the eighth. The 28-year-old outfielder owns a decent .771 OPS in 71 at-bats this season with St. Louis, but he doesn't really have a path to regular playing time.
Jun 13 - 5:25 PM
Cardinals activated OF Jose Martinez from the 10-day disabled list.
Martinez will make the start in right field and bat eighth in his return. The 28-year-old went 4-for-12 (.333) with a homer and two doubles during a brief minor league rehab assignment. He returns to a .313/.353/.458 batting line.
May 29 - 12:35 PM
Source:
David Solomon on Twitter
Jose Martinez (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Palm Beach on Friday.
Martinez played in some extended spring training contests before being cleared to participate in some "official" games. He's tracking toward an early June return, assuming there are no hiccups during his rehab.
May 26 - 5:03 PM
Source:
Brian Walton on Twitter
Jose Martinez (groin) will begin a six-day stint in extended spring training on Monday.
Martinez suffered a strained grain earlier this month but appears to be almost all the way back. Assuming he can avoid setbacks in Palm Beach, Martinez should be able to join the Cardinals by the end of the month. He's hit .313 this year while splitting time between the outfield and first base.
May 20 - 5:33 PM
Source:
Jenifer Langosch on Twitter
Cardinals' Martinez homers twice vs. Brewers
Jun 13 - 5:25 PM
Cards activate OF Martinez from 10-day DL
May 29 - 12:35 PM
Martinez (groin) starting rehab assignment
May 26 - 5:03 PM
Jose Martinez headed to extended spring
May 20 - 5:33 PM
More Jose Martinez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Judge
NYY
(3200)
2
M. Machado
BAL
(3146)
3
J. Segura
SEA
(2997)
4
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2887)
5
R. Zimmerman
WAS
(2847)
6
J. Faria
TB
(2813)
7
M. Haniger
SEA
(2760)
8
M. Trout
LAA
(2587)
9
J. Taillon
PIT
(2517)
10
R. Braun
MLW
(2468)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
2
3
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
28
68
18
4
0
1
6
8
3
16
1
0
.265
.296
.368
.663
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
7
0
0
0
14
0
2016
0
1
0
0
0
4
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 13
MLW
1
3
2
0
0
2
3
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.667
.500
2.667
Jun 9
PHI
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 7
@ CIN
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jun 6
@ CIN
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 4
@ CHC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 3
@ CHC
1
4
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 31
LA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Palm Beach(FSL)
A
3
12
4
2
0
1
4
4
2
1
1
0
.333
.429
.750
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
3B
1
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Tommy Pham
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
Alex Reyes
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in mid-February and will miss the entire 2017 season. The 22-year-old top pitching prospect will aim for a big breakout in 2018.
Mar 30
7
Marco Gonzales
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Trevor Rosenthal
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Matt Bowman
5
Brett Cecil
6
Tyler Lyons
7
John Brebbia
8
Sam Tuivailala
9
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) could begin a rehab assignment next month.
Duke threw a 30-pitch, all-fastballs bullpen session Friday and will continue with his mound work at extended spring training through the end of May. If he doesn't have any setbacks, he could then be assigned to High-A Palm Beach for a rehab assignment. It's a surprisingly aggressive timetable for a guy who had Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last October, but it sounds like the Cardinals could get the southpaw back as soon as July.
May 13
Headlines
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
Ryan Boyer talks MLB news and takes fantasy questions in a 4 p.m. ET live chat.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 13
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 11
Jun 13
»
MLB Draft Prospects: Day One
Jun 13
»
Daily Dose: Matt the Bat
Jun 13
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 12
»
Top 10 Prospects: June 12
Jun 12
»
Daily Dose: Judge Has Ruled
Jun 12
»
Davidson For Dingers
Jun 11
MLB Headlines
»
MRI confirms Chris Davis has strained oblique
»
Cozart absent from Reds' lineup on Tuesday
»
Kyle Hendricks (hand) ruled out for weekend
»
Cardinals' Martinez homers twice vs. Brewers
»
Aaron Sanchez (blister) nearing mound work
»
Cesar Hernandez (oblique) out for six weeks
»
Travis undergoes surgery for cartilage damage
»
Fulmer diagnosed with right shoulder bursitis
»
Justin Bour (ankle) expected back Friday
»
Ryan Zimmerman (back) returns to action
»
Michael Conforto (back) out of lineup again
»
Yoenis Cespedes (heel) in Tuesday's lineup
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved