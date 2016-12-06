Jerry Blevins | Relief Pitcher | #39 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (33) / 9/6/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 190 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Dayton Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 17 (0) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Mike Puma and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post report that the Mets are "open to a back-loaded two-year deal" with free agent reliever Jerry Blevins. New York needs a proven left-hander and Blevins, 33, registered a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio in 42 innings of relief last season for the club. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported last week that Blevins' agent is seeking a two-year contract worth at least $12 million. That could work for the Mets if they're able to push most of the money into 2018. Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson are both set to come off the books next winter. Source: New York Post

According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the agents for Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan are signaling to teams that their clients will receive contracts of at least two years and $12 million. Blevins and Logan are the top two lefty relievers remaining on the market. The Mets haven't given up on retaining Blevins, but he has also drawn interest from the Dodgers and Blue Jays, among others. The catch with the Dodgers is that they are unwilling to go beyond one year. That stance could take them out of the running for either pitcher. Craig Breslow, who held a showcase earlier this week, could end up being a popular (and cheaper) alternative. Rosenthal notes that the Indians, Yankees, Angels, Twins, and Reds are among the other teams seeking bullpen help. Blevins, 33, posted a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio out of the Mets' bullpen in 2016. Logan, 32, is coming off a 3.69 ERA and 57/20 K/BB ratio over 46 1/3 innings with the Rockies. Source: FOX Sports

Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that free agent reliever Jerry Blevins remains in touch with the Blue Jays. Nicholson-Smith mentioned Blevins in context of the team's interest in fellow free agent lefty reliever Craig Breslow. Blevins was originally seeking a three-year deal worth $5.5 million to $6 million per season, but he might have to lower his demands with spring training rapidly approaching. The Dodgers are reportedly interested, but aren't willing to offer more than one year. The 33-year-old posted a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio out of the Mets' bullpen in 2016. New York would surely like to retain him if the price is right. Source: Sportsnet.ca