Jerry Blevins | Relief Pitcher | #39

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/6/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Dayton
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 17 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Mike Puma and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post report that the Mets are "open to a back-loaded two-year deal" with free agent reliever Jerry Blevins.
New York needs a proven left-hander and Blevins, 33, registered a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio in 42 innings of relief last season for the club. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported last week that Blevins' agent is seeking a two-year contract worth at least $12 million. That could work for the Mets if they're able to push most of the money into 2018. Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson are both set to come off the books next winter. Jan 31 - 8:42 PM
Source: New York Post
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM73042216423614131552002.791.21
