Player Page
Weather
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Dominic Smith
(1B)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Phillip Evans
(SS)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Addison Reed
(R)
Champ Stuart
(OF)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Chase Bradford
(S)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Travis Taijeron
(OF)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Kevin McGowan
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Corey Taylor
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Logan Taylor
(S)
Xorge Carrillo
(C)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Luis Guillorme
(SS)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
P.J. Conlon
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Brad Holt
(S)
Jon Niese
(S)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Jerry Blevins | Relief Pitcher | #39
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 9/6/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Dayton
Drafted:
2004 / Rd. 17 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Puma and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post report that the Mets are "open to a back-loaded two-year deal" with free agent reliever Jerry Blevins.
New York needs a proven left-hander and Blevins, 33, registered a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio in 42 innings of relief last season for the club. FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported last week that Blevins' agent is seeking a two-year contract worth at least $12 million. That could work for the Mets if they're able to push most of the money into 2018. Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson are both set to come off the books next winter.
Jan 31 - 8:42 PM
Source:
New York Post
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, the agents for Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan are signaling to teams that their clients will receive contracts of at least two years and $12 million.
Blevins and Logan are the top two lefty relievers remaining on the market. The Mets haven't given up on retaining Blevins, but he has also drawn interest from the Dodgers and Blue Jays, among others. The catch with the Dodgers is that they are unwilling to go beyond one year. That stance could take them out of the running for either pitcher. Craig Breslow, who held a showcase earlier this week, could end up being a popular (and cheaper) alternative. Rosenthal notes that the Indians, Yankees, Angels, Twins, and Reds are among the other teams seeking bullpen help. Blevins, 33, posted a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio out of the Mets' bullpen in 2016. Logan, 32, is coming off a 3.69 ERA and 57/20 K/BB ratio over 46 1/3 innings with the Rockies.
Jan 26 - 11:56 PM
Source:
FOX Sports
Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that free agent reliever Jerry Blevins remains in touch with the Blue Jays.
Nicholson-Smith mentioned Blevins in context of the team's interest in fellow free agent lefty reliever Craig Breslow. Blevins was originally seeking a three-year deal worth $5.5 million to $6 million per season, but he might have to lower his demands with spring training rapidly approaching. The Dodgers are reportedly interested, but aren't willing to offer more than one year. The 33-year-old posted a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio out of the Mets' bullpen in 2016. New York would surely like to retain him if the price is right.
Jan 25 - 2:53 PM
Source:
Sportsnet.ca
Adam Rubin of ESPN New York reports that Jerry Blevins is seeking a three-year deal worth $5.5 million to $6 million per season.
In other words, he's probably close to as good as gone as far as the Mets are concerned. Blevins should have no problem finding a multi-year deal elsewhere. The 33-year-old thrived out of New York's bullpen in 2016, posting a 2.79 ERA and 52/15 K/BB ratio over 42 innings.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 03:52:00 PM
Source:
Adam Rubin on Twitter
Mets open to two-year deal with Jerry Blevins
Jan 31 - 8:42 PM
Blevins, Logan likely to get two years, $12M+
Jan 26 - 11:56 PM
Report: Blevins remains in contact with Jays
Jan 25 - 2:53 PM
Blevins seeking three-year deal
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 03:52:00 PM
More Jerry Blevins Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
73
0
4
2
2
16
42
36
14
13
15
52
0
0
2.79
1.21
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Nov 14
2
T.J. Rivera
3
Ty Kelly
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that David Wright (neck) has begun simulated baseball activities.
It's not much, as he's simply begun moving laterally to mimic what he would be doing defensively. He has yet to begin swinging and the plan calls for him to begin actual baseball activities in January, but at least he's moving in the right direction. Coming back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery, Wright remains a huge question mark for 2017.
Dec 13
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Juan Lagares has been diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder.
Lagares suffered the injury during a Dominican Winter League game on Saturday while making a diving catch. The outfielder is evidently done with winter ball now, but he's expected to be ready to go for spring training.
Dec 12
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.05 million contract.
ESPN New York's Adam Rubin notes that it's a record for a first-time eligible starting pitcher who didn't pitch enough innings the previous season to qualify for the ERA title. DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow, but he's not expected to be limited in spring training.
Jan 13
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Matt Harvey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million contract.
James Wagner of the New York Times says Harvey can make an additional $100,000 in incentives. The righty had a rough 2016 and then had thoracic outlet surgery in July, so he's a wild card heading into 2017.
Jan 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Zack Wheeler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract.
Wheeler began his Mets career with much promise, turning in sub-3.55 ERAs in 2013 and 2014. During that 2014 season, the right-hander held a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 187/79 K/BB ratio across 185 1/3 frames covering 32 starts. He hasn't seen the major-league mound since. In March of 2015, he underwent Tommy John surgery and subsequently was hit with several setbacks in his rehab which ultimately prevented him from pitching in 2016. He is expected to be a contributing member for the Mets this coming season, though whether he returns to the rotation or moves to the bullpen remains to be seen. Wheeler has said that he is open to either option.
Jan 11
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman.
The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.
Dec 6
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Hansel Robles
4
Josh Edgin
5
Sean Gilmartin
6
Gabriel Ynoa
7
Josh Smoker
8
Erik Goeddel
9
Ben Rowen
10
Adam Wilk
11
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
D.J. Short continues the Team Check-In Series by talking Oakland Athletics in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
