[X]



Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Tyler Moore
(OF)
Miguel Rojas
(3B)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Cody Hall
(R)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Steve Holm
(C)
Troy Patton
(R)
Dan Straily
(S)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
David Phelps
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Vance Worley
(S)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Jeff Locke
(S)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Jose Urena
(R)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Close

Full Depth Charts
Close

Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jeff Locke | Starting Pitcher | #31
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/20/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $3.025 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marlins activated LHP Jeff Locke from the 10-day disabled list.
Locke will make his Marlins debut on Thursday night against the Diamondbacks after missing the first two months of the season with biceps tendinitis. The left-hander registered a promising 1.77 ERA and 22/2 K/BB ratio over 20 1/3 innings on his four-game minor league rehab assignment. Locke may carry some fantasy streaming appeal in the right matchups, but Arizona is a pretty good team.
Jun 1 - 2:55 PM
Jeff Locke is scheduled to make his Marlins debut on Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.
Vance Worley will head to the Marlins' bullpen. Locke got a late start to the season due to biceps tendinitis, but he's posted a 1.77 ERA and 22/2 K/BB ratio over 20 1/3 frames across four rehab starts. The veteran left-hander holds a 4.90 ERA over his last two seasons in the majors and isn't a very appealing fantasy option.
May 29 - 4:20 PM
Source:
Clark Spencer on Twitter
Jeff Locke (biceps) is scheduled to make a fourth minor league rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Jacksonville.
If it goes well, it should be his last. Locke has registered a promising 2.51 ERA with 17 strikeouts and zero walks through 14 1/3 innings (three starts) in the minor leagues. The left-hander has been on the disabled list all season because of biceps tendinitis.
May 23 - 10:03 PM
Source:
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Jeff Locke (biceps) is expected to need at least two more rehab starts before being activated.
Locke has pitched well in his first two outings for High-A Jupiter, allowing just one run with a 10/0 K/BB ratio over nine innings. He still needs to build up his stamina, though, and will likely advance to Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans before being reinstated.
May 15 - 10:05 PM
Source:
Marlins.mlb.com
Miami activates Jeff Locke (biceps) for debut
Jun 1 - 2:55 PM
Jeff Locke to make Marlins debut Thursday
May 29 - 4:20 PM
Locke (biceps) set for fourth rehab start
May 23 - 10:03 PM
Locke (biceps) needs two more rehab starts
May 15 - 10:05 PM
More Jeff Locke Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jacksonville(SOU)
AA
2
2
1
0
0
11.1
13
3
3
2
12
0
0
2.382
1.324
Jupiter(FSL)
A
2
2
0
0
0
9
7
1
1
0
10
0
0
1.000
.778
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
1B
1
Justin Bour
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Christian Colon
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
10-Day DL
Adeiny Hechavarria (oblique) is expected to be sidelined for at least another 2-3 weeks.
He's already been out nearly a week. Hechavarria has had two different oblique injuries this season, and the latest one is "worse than last time," according to Marlins manager Don Mattingly. J.T. Riddle is handling the shortstop duties.
May 15
2
Miguel Rojas
60-Day DL
Miguel Rojas expects to get the cast off his right thumb in about a week.
Rojas was off to a surprising start this season before suffering a fractured right thumb a week ago. He hopes to be back right before the All-Star break.
May 15
3
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
10-Day DL
Marlins placed INF Martin Prado on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.
Prado, who began the year on the DL with a hamstring strain, aggravated the injury during Sunday's shutout victory over the Mets. The Marlins have called up J.T. Riddle to take his place on the active roster, though Miguel Rojas (if healthy) and Derek Dietrich figure to split time at third base.
May 8
2
Derek Dietrich
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
Sidelined
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with hamstring cramps.
That explains Stanton's early exit from Tuesday's game and his absence from the lineup Wednesday afternoon against the Phillies, but Mattingly said the big slugger should be able to return to action on Thursday. Stanton hit his 14th home run of the season Tuesday night before departing. Ichiro Suzuki is in right field for Miami on Wednesday.
May 31
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
10-Day DL
Wei-Yin Chen got a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday for his injured left elbow.
PRP treatment is supposed to help the healing process. Chen was placed on the disabled list May 5 with discomfort in his left elbow and he felt renewed tightness when he tried to throw a bullpen session 10 days later. Surgery has been ruled out for now, but there is no real timetable for the southpaw's return to the active major league roster in Miami.
May 23
2
Edinson Volquez
3
Dan Straily
4
Jeff Locke
5
Jose Urena
6
Justin Nicolino
10-Day DL
Marlins placed LHP Justin Nicolino on the 10-day disabled list with a left index finger contusion.
Nicolino suffered a blood blister on his left index finger Tuesday while laying down a bunt. He should only have to miss one turn in the Marlins' rotation. Jeff Locke (biceps) has been activated in a corresponding roster move and will make his season debut Thursday night against the Diamondbacks.
Jun 1
7
Tom Koehler
10-Day DL
Marlins placed RHP Tom Koehler on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder bursitis.
This undoes Koehler's demotion to Triple-A New Orleans, which had been announced on Wednesday. Koehler had his worst outing of the year Tuesday against Houston, letting up eight runs in only three innings. The Marlins haven't given a timetable for his return, but given how ineffective he's been this year, it could be a while.
May 18
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
10-Day DL
Junichi Tazawa (rib cartilage inflammation) threw a bullpen session Monday.
Tazawa said through interpreter Allen Turner that he feels "great" and could begin a minor league rehab assignment at any time. Interestingly, Tazawa won't be able to begin a rehab stint until he finds a new interpreter, as Turner works with Ichiro Suzuki. Tazawa struggled to the tune of a 6.60 ERA through 16 appearances prior to hitting the DL with rib cartilage inflammation earlier this month.
May 30
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Nick Wittgren
8
Jarlin Garcia
9
Brian Ellington
10
Vance Worley
