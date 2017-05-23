Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jeff Locke | Starting Pitcher | #31

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/20/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 2 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marlins activated LHP Jeff Locke from the 10-day disabled list.
Locke will make his Marlins debut on Thursday night against the Diamondbacks after missing the first two months of the season with biceps tendinitis. The left-hander registered a promising 1.77 ERA and 22/2 K/BB ratio over 20 1/3 innings on his four-game minor league rehab assignment. Locke may carry some fantasy streaming appeal in the right matchups, but Arizona is a pretty good team. Jun 1 - 2:55 PM
More Jeff Locke Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jacksonville(SOU)AA2210011.11333212002.3821.324
Jupiter(FSL)A220009711010001.000.778
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
1B1Justin Bour
2B1Dee Gordon
2Christian Colon
SS1Adeiny Hechavarria
2Miguel Rojas
3J.T. Riddle
3B1Martin Prado
2Derek Dietrich
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Edinson Volquez
3Dan Straily
4Jeff Locke
5Jose Urena
6Justin Nicolino
7Tom Koehler
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1A.J. Ramos
2Kyle Barraclough
3Brad Ziegler
4David Phelps
5Junichi Tazawa
6Dustin McGowan
7Nick Wittgren
8Jarlin Garcia
9Brian Ellington
10Vance Worley
 

 