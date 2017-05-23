Jeff Locke | Starting Pitcher | #31

Locke will make his Marlins debut on Thursday night against the Diamondbacks after missing the first two months of the season with biceps tendinitis. The left-hander registered a promising 1.77 ERA and 22/2 K/BB ratio over 20 1/3 innings on his four-game minor league rehab assignment. Locke may carry some fantasy streaming appeal in the right matchups, but Arizona is a pretty good team.

