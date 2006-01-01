Player Page

Josh Reddick | Outfielder | #22

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/19/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Middle Georgia JC
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 17 (0) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Josh Reddick was pulled from Monday's game against the Rangers with a mild concussion.
It's unclear how or when Reddick suffered the injury. That the Astros are calling the concussion "mild" suggests they feel it might not be a long-term thing, but any concussion obviously has to be treated cautiously. Jun 12 - 9:54 PM
Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
8th10.000000000000010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
582095912262436203032.282.339.445.784
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201701000561
2016000001102
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 11LAA15300010000000.600.600.600
Jun 10LAA14110001010000.250.250.500
Jun 9LAA14210000000000.500.500.750
Jun 8@ KC14100001120000.250.400.250
Jun 7@ KC15100000000000.200.200.200
Jun 6@ KC15310012001000.600.600.800
Jun 5@ KC15110000010000.200.200.400
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Joe Musgrove
6Brad Peacock
7Mike Fiers
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Ashur Tolliver
10Dayan Diaz
11Francis Martes
 

 