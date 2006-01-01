Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jameson Taillon impressive in return Monday
Chris Davis departs game with oblique strain
Cespedes (heel) thinks he'll play Tuesday
Josh Reddick exits game with concussion
Asdrubal Cabrera homers twice to beat Cubs
Jacob deGrom dominates Cubs in complete game
Jake Arrieta dealing with cut on right thumb
Twins select Royce Lewis 1st in MLB Draft
Carlos Gomez (hamstring) could return by Sat.
Tyson Ross (shoulder) lined up to start Fri.
Leury Garcia set to undergo X-ray on hand
Jean Segura (ankle) to do some running Tues.
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sidney Crosby picks up 3 assists in GM 5 win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(C)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Ashur Tolliver
(R)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Francis Martes
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Josh Reddick | Outfielder | #22
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/19/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Middle Georgia JC
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 17 (0) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $13 million, 2018: $13 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: $13 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Reddick was pulled from Monday's game against the Rangers with a mild concussion.
It's unclear how or when Reddick suffered the injury. That the Astros are calling the concussion "mild" suggests they feel it might not be a long-term thing, but any concussion obviously has to be treated cautiously.
Jun 12 - 9:54 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Josh Reddick is absent from the Astros' lineup Sunday.
Brian McCann is also sitting with the Rangers throwing lefty Martin Perez. Marwin Gonzalez is in left field and Evan Gattis is catching.
Jun 4 - 12:55 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Josh Reddick is absent from the Astros' starting lineup on Saturday.
It looks to be just a routine day of rest for the veteran outfielder. Jake Marisnick is drawing another start in center field with George Springer sliding over to play right.
May 27 - 3:15 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Josh Reddick clobbered his fifth home run of the season as the Astros salvaged the night cap of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Reddick went back-to-back with teammate George Springer to lead off the game. He finished the night 1-for-4. He has settled in nicely with the Astros, slashing .297/.344/.483 with five homers and 17 RBI.
May 14 - 11:45 PM
Josh Reddick exits game with concussion
Jun 12 - 9:54 PM
Josh Reddick sitting out on Sunday
Jun 4 - 12:55 PM
Josh Reddick not in Astros lineup Saturday
May 27 - 3:15 PM
Josh Reddick goes deep in win over Yankees
May 14 - 11:45 PM
More Josh Reddick Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
8th
1
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
58
209
59
12
2
6
24
36
20
30
3
2
.282
.339
.445
.784
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
1
0
0
0
56
1
2016
0
0
0
0
0
110
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 11
LAA
1
5
3
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
.600
Jun 10
LAA
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Jun 9
LAA
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Jun 8
@ KC
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Jun 7
@ KC
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.200
Jun 6
@ KC
1
5
3
1
0
0
1
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
.600
.600
.800
Jun 5
@ KC
1
5
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.400
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
Sidelined
Josh Reddick was pulled from Monday's game against the Rangers with a mild concussion.
It's unclear how or when Reddick suffered the injury. That the Astros are calling the concussion "mild" suggests they feel it might not be a long-term thing, but any concussion obviously has to be treated cautiously.
Jun 12
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
10-Day DL
Dallas Keuchel (neck) will be shut down from throwing for a week.
Keuchel was examined by team doctors on Friday after landing back on the disabled list Thursday, retroactive to June 5, with a lingering nerve issue in his neck. The hope is he'll only have to miss one or two more turns in the rotation, but the first-place Astros figure to play it safe with their ace. Keuchel missed a start in May with the very same issue.
Jun 10
2
Collin McHugh
60-Day DL
Astros transferred RHP Collin McHugh from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
McHugh (elbow) told reporters Thursday that he is aiming to make his season debut around the All-Star break. This move clears a 40-man roster spot for top pitching prospect Francis Martes, who will join the Astros' bullpen on Thursday night.
Jun 8
3
Lance McCullers
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 9, with lower back discomfort.
McCullers was brilliant in his last turn through the Astros' rotation, striking out eight batters over seven innings of one-run ball against the Royals, but he apparently felt some discomfort during his between-starts bullpen session. The hope is he'll be ready after one week of treatment and rest. McCullers, 23, owns an ace-like 6-1 record, 2.58 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 89/23 K/BB ratio in 76 2/3 innings (13 starts) this season. Houston is also currently missing starting pitchers Dallas Keuchel, Charlie Morton, and Collin McHugh.
Jun 12
4
Charlie Morton
10-Day DL
Charlie Morton (lat) played catch Friday.
He made about 25 throws from roughly 75 feet in what was his first throwing session since going down with a strained right lat. Morton will continue to build up his throwing program and will need a rehab assignment before being activated.
Jun 9
5
Joe Musgrove
6
Brad Peacock
7
Mike Fiers
8
David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) has resumed a throwing program.
Gustave was nearing a minor league rehab assignment prior to suffering a setback earlier this month, but now he's moving in the right direction. The 24-year-old allowed four hits (three earned) over five innings prior to landing on the DL with forearm tightness last month.
May 29
8
James Hoyt
9
Ashur Tolliver
10
Dayan Diaz
11
Francis Martes
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 12
Ryan Boyer highlights and analyzes the hottest hitters over the past week using Rotoworld's Season Pass Player Rater.
