Josh Reddick | Outfielder | #22

It's unclear how or when Reddick suffered the injury. That the Astros are calling the concussion "mild" suggests they feel it might not be a long-term thing, but any concussion obviously has to be treated cautiously.

Josh Reddick was pulled from Monday's game against the Rangers with a mild concussion.

Brian McCann is also sitting with the Rangers throwing lefty Martin Perez. Marwin Gonzalez is in left field and Evan Gattis is catching.

It looks to be just a routine day of rest for the veteran outfielder. Jake Marisnick is drawing another start in center field with George Springer sliding over to play right.

Josh Reddick is absent from the Astros' starting lineup on Saturday.

Josh Reddick clobbered his fifth home run of the season as the Astros salvaged the night cap of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Reddick went back-to-back with teammate George Springer to lead off the game. He finished the night 1-for-4. He has settled in nicely with the Astros, slashing .297/.344/.483 with five homers and 17 RBI.