Travis d'Arnaud | Catcher | #18 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (28) / 2/10/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 211 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.875 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Travis d'Arnaud had a monster game Thursday, going 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored as the Mets outlasted the Marlins 9-8 in 16 innings. D'Arnaud was one of the game's offensive stars long before his solo blast off Marlins starter-turned-reliever Adam Conley gave the Mets a late lead -- in fact, he got the Mets' scoring started with a bases-loaded, three-run triple in the second inning. In his past three games, the 28-year-old is now 7-for-13 with a double, a triple, two homers, seven RBI and five runs scored. It feels like we've waited forever for d'Arnaud to show us something at the dish, and we might finally be seeing what has long been promised.

Travis d'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and RBI single on Tuesday in Philadelphia. D'Arnaud plated a run with a single in the third and took Joely Rodriguez deep with a two-run shot in the eighth. He also added a double on the night. D'Arnaud didn't have a single extra-base hit or RBI against a left-handed pitcher in 2016, so it's notable that his first dinger of 2017 came off a southpaw.

Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run double in Thursday's win over the Braves. TDA got the scoring started against Braves starter Jaime Garcia, collecting his first extra-base hit and first two RBI with the double in the fifth inning. Passed over for Rene Rivera in the season opener -- Rivera has become something of a personal catcher for Noah Syndergaard -- d'Arnaud has started the past two games and should get the lion's share of starts behind the dish for the Mets this year. He's not yet a mixed league consideration in one-catcher leagues, but the 28-year-old has the offense to enter into the conversation if he can ever put it all together for a full year.