Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
D'Arnaud's homer lifts Mets in 16-inning game
Cespedes goes deep twice against Marlins
Liriano bounces back to fan 10 O's in loss
Garcia stays hot with three hits, three RBI
Jon Gray gets X-ray on nagging toe injury
Severino whiffs 11 in dazzling performance
Hicks homers twice to lead Yanks past Rays
Britton escapes danger to lock down 4th save
Cozart runs hitting streak to eight games
Thames connects for second homer against Reds
Braun hits two-run homer in win over Reds
Nelson scatters five hits, one run in victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
NFL releases list of players attending draft
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
Titans release McCourty after eight seasons
Peterson not expected to sign before draft
Lynch's deal expected to be incentive-based
Colts snag DT Hankins with 3-year, $30M deal
Report: Lynch likely to be traded to Raiders
Free agent Cutler contemplating retirement
Giants offer DT Hankins 4 years, $28 million
Report: Hankins unlikely to sign with Colts
Rams to pass on Greg Robinson's 2018 option
Rams likely to make Donald richest DEF player
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Playoff Previews: Part 4
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 3
Apr 13
Dose: Playoffs Finally Set
Apr 13
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
Playoff Previews Part 1
Apr 11
Dose: A Cloudy Playoff Picture
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jamal Murray played through a sports hernia
Tony Allen (calf strain) out indefinitely
Dirk Nowitzki will return for 20th season
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
Clint Capela scores 22 points vs. MIN
Aaron Gordon scores 32 points w/ 12 rebounds
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 28 with 21 boards
Boban Marjanovic double-doubles w/ 3 blocks
Kris Dunn hands out 16 dimes in loss
Paul George, Pacers secure No. 7 seed on Wed
Jamal Murray scores 27 points w/ six dimes
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
Changes: Next and Last steps
Apr 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Viktor Arvidsson nets GWG in GM 1 W over CHI
Getzlaf leads the Ducks to Game 1 victory
Justin Williams scores two goals in GM 1 win
Matt Murray (LBI) isn't available for Game 2
Marc-Andre Fleury will start again in Game 2
Marc Methot a game-time decision for Game 2
Dallas names Ken Hitchcock as head coach
Las Vegas' first head coach is Gerard Gallant
David Krejci day-to-day with UBI
Melker Karlsson nets OT winner in Game 1
Jake Allen makes 51 saves in win over Wild
Phil Kessel nets 1G, 1A in Game 1 W over CBJ
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Eckes top SCOTT Rookie at Nashville
Gragson returns to Super Late Model Roots
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
Joey Gase pulling 'Dega double duty
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
Solomito 2nd at Thompson, retains points lead
Zachem: Third at Thompson, third in points
Justin Bonsignore: Icebreaker 150 results
Vinny Miller: Music City 200 results
Pitkat: 8th at Thompson, gains in NWMT points
Matt Swanson: Icebreaker 150 results
Weatherman rocks Special Awards at Nashville
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
DeLaet blemish-free in opening lap at RBC
Cauley cruises to the top of RBC leaderboard
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
Morgan Hoffmann hopeful on Hilton Head Island
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
Norris: Top 50 Big Board
Apr 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Sooners CB Cobb arrested for armed robbery
Takk continues busy pre-Draft visit schedule
Bucs to host RB Cook for a pre-Draft visit
UW WR Ross adds Bengals to visit list
Steelers hosting Obi for a Thursday visit
AFC HC on Kizer: There are diva qualities
Breer: NFL has questioned Fournette's passion
Chris Godwin visited the Jets Wednesday
Noles EDGE/DL Walker visits NE, CAR & JAX
Booger: Both sides want Dalvin Cook to Bucs
Titans have done 'extensive work' on Williams
SF GM Lynch on No. 2: I'm open for business
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 32
Apr 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cork fails to recover from injury
United draw away in Belgium but get away goal
Injury ends Antonio's season early
Foxes need heroics after first-leg defeat
Galloway returns from West Brom loan
Rooney trains but won't play in Belgium
Mane successfully undergoes knee surgery
Hull hope to hold on to prodigal Marco Silva
Noble suspended for two games
Morgan out for UCL clash says Shakespeare
Palace winger confident of a swift recovery
Pied back playing for Southampton's reserves
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Brad Holt
(S)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Vic Black
(R)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Wilmer Flores
(1B)
Steven Matz
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(3B)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(R)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Travis d'Arnaud | Catcher | #18
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 2/10/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 211
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.875 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Travis d'Arnaud had a monster game Thursday, going 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored as the Mets outlasted the Marlins 9-8 in 16 innings.
D'Arnaud was one of the game's offensive stars long before his solo blast off Marlins starter-turned-reliever Adam Conley gave the Mets a late lead -- in fact, he got the Mets' scoring started with a bases-loaded, three-run triple in the second inning. In his past three games, the 28-year-old is now 7-for-13 with a double, a triple, two homers, seven RBI and five runs scored. It feels like we've waited forever for d'Arnaud to show us something at the dish, and we might finally be seeing what has long been promised.
Apr 14 - 8:24 AM
Travis d'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and RBI single on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
D'Arnaud plated a run with a single in the third and took Joely Rodriguez deep with a two-run shot in the eighth. He also added a double on the night. D'Arnaud didn't have a single extra-base hit or RBI against a left-handed pitcher in 2016, so it's notable that his first dinger of 2017 came off a southpaw.
Apr 11 - 11:07 PM
Travis d'Arnaud hit a two-run double in Thursday's win over the Braves.
TDA got the scoring started against Braves starter Jaime Garcia, collecting his first extra-base hit and first two RBI with the double in the fifth inning. Passed over for Rene Rivera in the season opener -- Rivera has become something of a personal catcher for Noah Syndergaard -- d'Arnaud has started the past two games and should get the lion's share of starts behind the dish for the Mets this year. He's not yet a mixed league consideration in one-catcher leagues, but the 28-year-old has the offense to enter into the conversation if he can ever put it all together for a full year.
Apr 7 - 12:03 AM
Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Opening Day against the Braves.
Rene Rivera has established himself as Noah Syndergaard's personal catcher, so it's an expected decision on the lineup card. The full lineup for New York against Julio Teheran: Jose Reyes 3B, Asdrubal Cabrera SS, Yoenis Cespedes LF, Curtis Granderson CF, Neil Walker 2B, Jay Bruce RF, Lucas Duda 1B, Rene Rivera C, Noah Syndergaard SP.
Apr 3 - 9:23 AM
Source:
David Lennon on Twitter
D'Arnaud's homer lifts Mets in 16-inning game
Apr 14 - 8:24 AM
Travis d'Arnaud goes deep in Philly
Apr 11 - 11:07 PM
D'Arnaud knocks two-run double versus Braves
Apr 7 - 12:03 AM
D'Arnaud not in lineup for Opening Day
Apr 3 - 9:23 AM
More Travis d'Arnaud Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Beltre
TEX
(2723)
2
B. Posey
SF
(2341)
3
G. Bird
NYY
(2303)
4
T. Turner
WAS
(2289)
5
G. Sanchez
NYY
(2210)
6
A. Garrett
CIN
(2203)
7
J. Bradley
BOS
(2062)
8
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2042)
9
J. Ross
WAS
(2033)
10
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(1902)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
6
4
.667
1
4
0
3
0
0
1
1
0
0
17
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
9
27
9
2
1
2
9
5
4
5
0
0
.333
.438
.704
1.141
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
8
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
73
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 13
@ MIA
1
6
4
0
1
1
4
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.714
1.500
Apr 12
@ PHI
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
0
0
1
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 11
@ PHI
1
4
3
1
0
1
3
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.750
.800
1.750
Apr 10
@ PHI
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 8
MIA
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.333
.000
Apr 7
MIA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 6
ATL
1
3
1
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.667
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
2
T.J. Rivera
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
3B
1
David Wright
10-Day DL
David Wright (shoulder) resumed a throwing program last Friday.
It's only light tossing for the time being, but it's the first step as he builds up arm strength. Wright was diagnosed with a shoulder impingement in late February and of course is also battling spinal stenosis which isn't going away. A timetable for his return remains completely up in the air.
Apr 10
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
10-Day DL
Mets placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
He suffered the injury during the World Baseball Classic. Nimmo still isn't ready to play in games and it's unclear when he will be.
Apr 2
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey (hamstring) is expected to start against the Marlins on Sunday.
Harvey was pulled in the sixth inning of Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to a tight left hamstring sustained while he was running over to cover first base. He is not experiencing any lingering effects from that hamstring on Wednesday, though, and looks like he should be good to go against the Marlins on Sunday barring an unexpected setback.
Apr 12
4
Steven Matz
10-Day DL
Bob Klapisch of the Bergen Record writes that Steven Matz took the Mets by surprise by telling reporters last week that he's dealing with a flexor tendon strain.
"Our [doctors] found nothing wrong," one person with knowledge of Matz's care told Klapisch. The thought is that Matz received the diagnosis after seeing a third doctor -- outside of the organization -- which is his right. The Mets don't believe that Matz is faking his injury, but his health continues to be a concern. The southpaw recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection and the hope is that he'll be able to return at some point next month.
Apr 10
5
Zack Wheeler
6
Robert Gsellman
7
Seth Lugo
10-Day DL
According to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Seth Lugo (elbow) will have his medicals reviewed by Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday.
Rosenthal describes it as a "standard next step" after Lugo was diagnosed with a "slight" tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Lugo could have been pitching through the issue for a while, but Marc Carig of Newsday hears that there's some thought that the injury is a new one, possibly from pitching during the World Baseball Classic. Lugo has received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will attempt to go the rest and rehab route. It's certainly possible he'll make it back to the Mets this season, but there's no timetable for his return.
Apr 4
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
Suspended
Jeurys Familia is tentatively slated to begin pitching in minor league game on Friday.
Familia is set to return from suspension on April 20, so he'll knock the rust off in the minors first. He should immediately regain his closer role upon activation, pushing Addison Reed back to a setup role.
Apr 10
2
Addison Reed
3
Fernando Salas
4
Jerry Blevins
5
Hansel Robles
6
Josh Smoker
7
Josh Edgin
8
Seth Lugo
9
Rafael Montero
Headlines
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
In Friday's Dose, Jesse Pantuosco recaps the Mets-Marlins game, Yoenis Cespedes on fire, Michael Conforto's sizzling start & more.
More MLB Columns
»
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
»
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
»
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
»
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
»
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
»
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 2
Apr 11
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 11
MLB Headlines
»
D'Arnaud's homer lifts Mets in 16-inning game
»
Cespedes goes deep twice against Marlins
»
Liriano bounces back to fan 10 O's in loss
»
Garcia stays hot with three hits, three RBI
»
Jon Gray gets X-ray on nagging toe injury
»
Severino whiffs 11 in dazzling performance
»
Hicks homers twice to lead Yanks past Rays
»
Britton escapes danger to lock down 4th save
»
Cozart runs hitting streak to eight games
»
Thames connects for second homer against Reds
»
Braun hits two-run homer in win over Reds
»
Nelson scatters five hits, one run in victory
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved