Travis d'Arnaud | Catcher | #18

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/10/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 211
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Travis d'Arnaud had a monster game Thursday, going 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored as the Mets outlasted the Marlins 9-8 in 16 innings.
D'Arnaud was one of the game's offensive stars long before his solo blast off Marlins starter-turned-reliever Adam Conley gave the Mets a late lead -- in fact, he got the Mets' scoring started with a bases-loaded, three-run triple in the second inning. In his past three games, the 28-year-old is now 7-for-13 with a double, a triple, two homers, seven RBI and five runs scored. It feels like we've waited forever for d'Arnaud to show us something at the dish, and we might finally be seeing what has long been promised. Apr 14 - 8:24 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final64.6671403001100170
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
9279212954500.333.438.7041.141
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20178000000
201673000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 13@ MIA16401143100000.667.7141.500
Apr 12@ PHI13000001030010.000.250.000
Apr 11@ PHI14310131110000.750.8001.750
Apr 10@ PHI14000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 8MIA12000000100000.000.333.000
Apr 7MIA11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 6ATL13110020000000.333.333.667
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Fernando Salas
4Jerry Blevins
5Hansel Robles
6Josh Smoker
7Josh Edgin
8Seth Lugo
9Rafael Montero
 

 