J.C. Ramirez | Starting Pitcher | #66

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?
Jun 24
Daily Dose: Unfortunate Urias
Jun 24
The Week Ahead: He's on Fiers
Jun 23
Podcast: Schwarber Shuffle
Jun 23
Dose: Down Goes Schwarber
Jun 23
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ramirez stifles Red Sox to earn seventh win
Harrison leads charge as Pirates down Cards
deGrom dominates Giants in third straight win
A.J. Pollock (groin) to resume rehab Sunday
Kluber fans 13, allows two unearned runs Sat.
Turner goes 5-for-5 with four runs, two RBI
Taylor goes 4-for-5 with two taters vs Reds
Bailey smashed for eight runs in 1 2/3 frames
Corey Seager (hamstring) out vs. Rockies
CaGo (shoulder) absent again Saturday
Mancini homers, plates two as O's beat Rays
Matt Olson explodes for two homers Saturday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Superior Strength of Schedule
Jun 21
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
HC Gase messaged Peyton Manning about return
Lions S Wilson sued for alleged assault of ex
Jay Gruden gushes about third-year WR Crowder
Matt Forte to be Jets' 'offensive workhorse'?
Report: Dorsey was 'butting heads' with owner
Jets to be run by brother in Woody's absence
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose spot on Titans roster
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The 2017 Draft Picks Podcast
Jun 24
NBA Draft Day Grades
Jun 24
Top Undrafted Players
Jun 23
NBA Draft Winners and Losers
Jun 23
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Seth Curry still wants to be a combo guard
Mavericks to pick up Yogi Ferrell's option
Earl Watson thinks Josh Jackson can play 1-5
Chris Paul declines his player option
Blake Griffin opts out to become free agent
Nets to have open competition for starting C
The Kings are releasing Arron Afflalo
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suspended 2 games
Cuban: This is the beginning of the DSJ era
Embiid will likely have minute restrictions?
Wolves planning to keep Ricky Rubio?
DAL not expected to go after free agent PG
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: NYR will hire Lindy Ruff as assistant
CGY acquires Travis Hamonic from NYI
Avs make Conor Timmins first pick of 2nd rd
Nolan Patrick aims for spot on the Flyers
St. Louis acquires Brayden Schenn from Flyers
Vegas franchise's first pick is Cody Glass
Stars select Miro Heiskanen with third pick
Flyers select Nolan Patrick second overall
Devils take Nico Hischier with the top pick
Capitals sign T.J. Oshie to 8-year extension
Kris Russell agrees to 4-year, $16M extension
Kings buyout Matt Greene's contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Sonoma (Spring)
Jun 24
Toyota / Save Mart 350 Stats
Jun 23
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Byron wins first career XFINITY Series race
Matt Crafton: DNF in Newton truck race
Grant Enfinger: M&M’S® 200 results
Timmy Solomito repeats at Riverhead Raceway
Chris Buescher earns best qualification
Harvick wins K&N West Carneros 200 in Sonoma
Goeters: Pole for Peak Mexico Sidral Aga 90
Bell on pole for XFINITY Series Iowa event
Solomito on pole for modifieds at Riverhead
Kyle Larson on Toyota / Save Mart 350 pole
Noah Gragson: M&M’S® 200 results
Will Rodgers scores first career K&N Pole
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
MDF bumps 11 at Travelers, including Lovemark
Weekley rides inward 30 to 65/R3; solo 2nd
Spieth 66 on Day 3; maintains one-shot lead
Berger three back in solo 3rd with 66 in R3
Rookie Pan posts 8-under with bogey-free 64
Bland ties Garcia for BMW lead with 18 to go
Sergio shoots 67, shares 54-hole lead at BMW
Weekley leads Travelers in GIR and SG: TTG
Jason Day among notable MCs; MDF looms
Reed climbs to T2 at halftime with 4-under 66
Weather forecast adjusts Travelers tee times
OQer Chase Seiffert currently T4; 66 in R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Feuding KSU WR Sutton transfers to Appy State
Four-star LB Ben Wilson commits to TCU
Ex-LSU T Allen transfers to a Texas JUCO
Cal starting RG Wallace leaves the team
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
LFC midfielder injured on international duty
West Ham winger is raring to go
Swansea close in on their second signing
Southampton appoint Pellegrino as manager
Rooney may be trapped at United next season
Everton plan for life without Lukaku
Huddersfield in tug of war over Wilshere
Abraham signing could kick-off summer spree
Reds beef up attack with signing of Salah
Spurs in no hurry to match Barkley valuation
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(2B)
Keynan Middleton
(R)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Huston Street
(R)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Bud Norris
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Parker Bridwell
(S)
David Hernandez
(R)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Blake Parker
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Luis Valbuena
(1B)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Eric Young Jr.
(OF)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
J.C. Ramirez | Starting Pitcher | #66
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 8/16/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 245
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $550,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
J.C. Ramirez kept the Red Sox to one run over six innings Saturday, leading the Angels to a 6-3 victory.
Ramirez gave up just four hits, one of which was a Mitch Moreland solo home run for the only Sox run against him. He also didn't walk a batter while striking out five. A lot of the shine has worn off the 28-year-old since his surprising start to the season, but he's still 7-5 with a passable 4.38 ERA in 17 appearances. Another tough test is on tap for Thursday, when the Angels travel "across town" to face the Dodgers in an interleague battle.
Jun 25 - 12:23 AM
J.C. Ramirez yielded five runs on five hits over three-plus innings in Sunday's loss to the Royals.
Control proved to be Ramirez's bugaboo in this one, as he walked four and threw just 52 of his 89 pitches for strikes. As for the run-scoring damage on his watch, Ramirez allowed a bases-clearing RBI double to Mike Moustakas in the third inning, then put the first two runners on in the fourth before being relieved of duty. Both of those runners would come home to score courtesy of the bullpen. Ramirez will carry an unimpressive 4.59 ERA and 1.33 WHIP into a road start against the Red Sox next time he toes the rubber.
Jun 18 - 7:14 PM
J.C. Ramirez allowed two earned runs, five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Tuesday.
Ramirez threw 68 of his 111 pitches for strikes in the quality start. His biggest mistake was a solo home run to Chase Headley in the seventh inning, one of the final nails in the coffin for the Halos starter. He entered 1-1 with a 10.61 ERA and four homers allowed over his 9 1/3 innings across two June starts, so the quality start was much needed.
Jun 14 - 3:59 AM
J.C. Ramirez won despite giving up four runs and 10 hits in five innings Thursday against the Tigers.
Ramirez has allowed 11 runs, four homers and 18 hits over 9 1/3 innings in his last two starts. He's made some real progress this year and it looks like he'll last as a starter, but he was never a good bet for mixed-league value.
Jun 8 - 5:00 PM
Ramirez stifles Red Sox to earn seventh win
Jun 25 - 12:23 AM
J.C. Ramirez flattened for five runs by KC
Jun 18 - 7:14 PM
J.C. Ramirez solid in no-decision
Jun 14 - 3:59 AM
J.C. Ramirez gives up four runs in win
Jun 8 - 5:00 PM
More J.C. Ramirez Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
F. Freeman
ATL
(3139)
2
K. Schwarber
CHC
(2986)
3
D. Pedroia
BOS
(2809)
4
M. Trout
LAA
(2711)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2620)
6
H. Bailey
CIN
(2605)
7
A. Cabrera
NYM
(2490)
8
J. Segura
SEA
(2372)
9
W. Ramos
TB
(2257)
10
L. McCullers
HOU
(2257)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
1.50
.667
1
1
4
0
5
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LAA
17
14
7
5
0
0
86.1
89
43
42
22
72
0
0
4.38
1.29
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 24
@ BOS
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
4
1
1
0
5
0
0
1.50
.67
Jun 18
KC
1
1
0
1
0
3.0
5
5
5
4
6
0
0
15.00
3.00
Jun 13
NYY
1
1
0
0
0
6.2
5
2
2
3
7
0
0
2.70
1.20
Jun 8
@ DET
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
10
4
4
1
4
0
0
7.20
2.20
Jun 2
MIN
1
1
0
1
0
4.1
8
7
7
0
3
0
0
14.54
1.85
May 27
@ MIA
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
7
1
0
1
3
0
0
.00
1.14
May 22
@ TB
1
1
1
0
0
6.2
6
2
2
1
5
0
0
2.70
1.05
May 16
CWS
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
5
2
2
0
2
0
0
2.57
.71
May 11
DET
1
1
0
1
0
7.0
8
5
5
1
4
0
0
6.43
1.29
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Juan Graterol
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
Sidelined
Yunel Escobar (thumb) was scratched from the Angels' lineup Saturday against the Red Sox.
He's dealing with a strained left thumb. Cliff Pennington will man third base and bat ninth in Escobar's absence. Escobar is day-to-day.
Jun 24
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
10-Day DL
Mike Trout (thumb) has begun hitting off a tee.
Trout is still working his way back from thumb surgery. He's hoping to return for the All-Star Game on July 11, but the Angels might not be comfortable with that. The Halos have fared surprisingly well in his absence with Cameron Maybin playing like a legitimate All-Star in center field.
Jun 24
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
60-Day DL
Garrett Richards (biceps) is hoping to return in August.
"Looking at the schedule right now, I think that’s realistic," said Richards on Saturday. The right-hander said he feels weakness in his biceps but no pain. He's done some weight lifting but isn't close to throwing yet. Injuries have limited Richards to just seven starts since the beginning of 2016.
May 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
10-Day DL
Matt Shoemaker (forearm) has been cleared to resume throwing.
Shoemaker was sent back to Los Angeles after feeling renewed soreness in his strained forearm earlier this week, but has already gotten the green light to resume throwing. He's still a long shot to make his next turn Friday against Seattle. Parker Bridwell has been starting in his place.
Jun 24
4
Tyler Skaggs
60-Day DL
Updating an earlier report, Tyler Skaggs (oblique) was scratched from his scheduled rehab start Saturday in the Arizona League.
According to beat reporter Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Skaggs is dealing with "general soreness" in his oblique but will continue throwing as "tolerated." The Angels were originally hoping to have Skaggs back around the All-Star break. His latest setback may throw a wrench in that plan.
Jun 24
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
60-Day DL
Angels placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot. Tropeano will miss all of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
7
Andrew Heaney
60-Day DL
Andrew Heaney (elbow) is still hoping to return at some point this year.
Heaney has advanced to throwing "up-and-down" bullpen sessions (including breaks to simulate throwing multiple innings) and is about two weeks away from facing live hitters at the team's spring training facility in Arizona. He'll likely spend about six weeks in Arizona, which is roughly the length of a normal spring training. "I don’t know in what capacity, but I’m going to pitch somewhere," he said. July 1 will mark the one-year anniversary of Heaney's Tommy John surgery.
Jun 17
8
J.C. Ramirez
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Bud Norris
10-Day DL
Bud Norris (knee) is expected to resume a throwing program in the next couple days.
Norris was placed on the disabled list earlier this week with a right knee issue that has bothered him for nearly a month. The hope is that he'll be ready for activation from the DL when first eligible on June 29, and he seems likely to get his closer job back at that time.
Jun 23
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
Huston Street
4
Andrew Bailey
60-Day DL
Andrew Bailey (shoulder) will resume throwing in the next few days.
Bailey has been on the shelf for two months and had a setback last month. Even if all goes well from here on out, it figures to be a little while before he's ready to rejoin the Angels' bullpen.
Jun 2
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Blake Parker
7
Yusmeiro Petit
8
David Hernandez
9
Keynan Middleton
10
Eduardo Paredes
Headlines
Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?
Jun 24
A position switch for Freddie Freeman? Closer shakeups in Cleveland and Anaheim? Get caught up on all the week's key developments.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?
Jun 24
»
Daily Dose: Unfortunate Urias
Jun 24
»
The Week Ahead: He's on Fiers
Jun 23
»
Podcast: Schwarber Shuffle
Jun 23
»
Dose: Down Goes Schwarber
Jun 23
»
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
»
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
»
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
MLB Headlines
»
Ramirez stifles Red Sox to earn seventh win
»
Harrison leads charge as Pirates down Cards
»
deGrom dominates Giants in third straight win
»
A.J. Pollock (groin) to resume rehab Sunday
»
Kluber fans 13, allows two unearned runs Sat.
»
Turner goes 5-for-5 with four runs, two RBI
»
Taylor goes 4-for-5 with two taters vs Reds
»
Bailey smashed for eight runs in 1 2/3 frames
»
Corey Seager (hamstring) out vs. Rockies
»
CaGo (shoulder) absent again Saturday
»
Mancini homers, plates two as O's beat Rays
»
Matt Olson explodes for two homers Saturday
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved