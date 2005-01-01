J.C. Ramirez | Starting Pitcher | #66 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (28) / 8/16/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 245 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $550,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

J.C. Ramirez kept the Red Sox to one run over six innings Saturday, leading the Angels to a 6-3 victory. Ramirez gave up just four hits, one of which was a Mitch Moreland solo home run for the only Sox run against him. He also didn't walk a batter while striking out five. A lot of the shine has worn off the 28-year-old since his surprising start to the season, but he's still 7-5 with a passable 4.38 ERA in 17 appearances. Another tough test is on tap for Thursday, when the Angels travel "across town" to face the Dodgers in an interleague battle.

J.C. Ramirez yielded five runs on five hits over three-plus innings in Sunday's loss to the Royals. Control proved to be Ramirez's bugaboo in this one, as he walked four and threw just 52 of his 89 pitches for strikes. As for the run-scoring damage on his watch, Ramirez allowed a bases-clearing RBI double to Mike Moustakas in the third inning, then put the first two runners on in the fourth before being relieved of duty. Both of those runners would come home to score courtesy of the bullpen. Ramirez will carry an unimpressive 4.59 ERA and 1.33 WHIP into a road start against the Red Sox next time he toes the rubber.

J.C. Ramirez allowed two earned runs, five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Tuesday. Ramirez threw 68 of his 111 pitches for strikes in the quality start. His biggest mistake was a solo home run to Chase Headley in the seventh inning, one of the final nails in the coffin for the Halos starter. He entered 1-1 with a 10.61 ERA and four homers allowed over his 9 1/3 innings across two June starts, so the quality start was much needed.