J.C. Ramirez | Starting Pitcher | #66

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/16/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 245
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
J.C. Ramirez kept the Red Sox to one run over six innings Saturday, leading the Angels to a 6-3 victory.
Ramirez gave up just four hits, one of which was a Mitch Moreland solo home run for the only Sox run against him. He also didn't walk a batter while striking out five. A lot of the shine has worn off the 28-year-old since his surprising start to the season, but he's still 7-5 with a passable 4.38 ERA in 17 appearances. Another tough test is on tap for Thursday, when the Angels travel "across town" to face the Dodgers in an interleague battle. Jun 25 - 12:23 AM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.01001.50.6671140500100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA1714750086.18943422272004.381.29
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 24@ BOS111006.041105001.50.67
Jun 18KC110103.0555460015.003.00
Jun 13NYY110006.252237002.701.20
Jun 8@ DET111005.0104414007.202.20
Jun 2MIN110104.1877030014.541.85
May 27@ MIA111007.07101300.001.14
May 22@ TB111006.262215002.701.05
May 16CWS110007.052202002.57.71
May 11DET110107.085514006.431.29
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Juan Graterol
1B1Luis Valbuena
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8J.C. Ramirez
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Bud Norris
2Cam Bedrosian
3Huston Street
4Andrew Bailey
5Jose Alvarez
6Blake Parker
7Yusmeiro Petit
8David Hernandez
9Keynan Middleton
10Eduardo Paredes
 

 