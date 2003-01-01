Player Page

Francisco Cervelli | Catcher | #29

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/6/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2003 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Pirates placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Cervelli lands on the concussion disabled list after taking a ball off his mask in Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Elias Diaz figures to see the bulk of at-bats behind the plate in his absence. The team is also calling up Jacob Stallings for depth. Jun 7 - 5:47 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
471553911132019203302.252.343.394.736
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201745000000
201695200001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 6@ BAL14000000010000.000.000.000
Jun 4@ NYM14310000100000.750.8001.000
May 31ARZ13000000110000.000.250.000
May 30ARZ13000000010000.000.000.000
May 29ARZ10000000100000.0001.000.000
May 28NYM12000000220000.000.500.000
May 27NYM14200000110000.500.600.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Phil Gosselin
3Max Moroff
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
6Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Johnny Barbato
7Wade LeBlanc
8Josh Lindblom
9Jhan Marinez
 

 