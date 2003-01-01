Francisco Cervelli | Catcher | #29

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Francisco Cervelli 7-Day DL

Pirates placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Cervelli lands on the concussion disabled list after taking a ball off his mask in Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Elias Diaz figures to see the bulk of at-bats behind the plate in his absence. The team is also calling up Jacob Stallings for depth.

2 Chris Stewart 10-Day DL

Chris Stewart is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left leg Tuesday. Stewart was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon after experiencing lingering discomfort around his left calf and hamstring during a light pregame workout. Hopefully the MRI will provide some answers.

3 Elias Diaz

1B 1 Josh Bell

2 John Jaso

2B 1 Josh Harrison

2 Phil Gosselin

3 Max Moroff

SS 1 Jordy Mercer

3B 1 Jung Ho Kang Suspended

Seoul Central District Court has dismissed Jung Ho Kang's appeal of a suspended eight-month prison sentence for DUI and fleeing the scene. Kang won't actually have to serve jail time in South Korea if he stays clean for the next two years, but in upholding the suspended sentence on Thursday the court has made it even more difficult for Kang to obtain a work visa to travel to the United States. Kang's lawyers have called the suspended prison term a potential "death sentence" for his baseball career. He is highly doubtful to join the Pirates in 2017, and it's possible the 30-year-old is done with MLB entirely.

2 David Freese

LF 1 Gregory Polanco

2 Adam Frazier

3 Jose Osuna

CF 1 Starling Marte Suspended

MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.

RF 1 Andrew McCutchen

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Gerrit Cole

2 Jameson Taillon 10-Day DL

Jameson Taillon (cancer) will make another rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Indianapolis. Taillon allowed just one unearned run over five innings Friday with Indy, after working three scoreless innings in his rehab debut last Sunday at Double-A Altoona. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely return to the Pirates' starting rotation after Wednesday's outing, assuming it goes smoothly. He underwent surgery just four weeks ago for testicular cancer.

3 Ivan Nova Sidelined

Ivan Nova has been diagnosed with left knee inflammation. Nova exited with a trainer in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night at Camden Yards after surrendering back-to-back homers to Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop. The right-hander will be reevaluated on Wednesday. He gave up three total runs in the game, on five hits and a walk.

4 Chad Kuhl

5 Tyler Glasnow

6 Trevor Williams

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Tony Watson

2 Daniel Hudson

3 Felipe Rivero

4 Juan Nicasio

5 Antonio Bastardo 10-Day DL

Antonio Bastardo (quad) has allowed just one run through 5 1/3 rehab innings with Triple-A Indianapolis. Bastardo went 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his latest outing Monday, which serves as a pretty strong indication that he is fully recovered from his strained left quad and ready to return to the Pirates' bullpen. The lefty reliever has been on the disabled list since April 25. Look for an official move soon.

6 Johnny Barbato

7 Wade LeBlanc

8 Josh Lindblom 10-Day DL

Josh Lindblom (side) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Lindblom landed on the DL with side discomfort about a week ago and could be activated as soon as his 10 days are up. The right-hander holds a 7.94 ERA over four big league outings this year.