Danny Duffy | Starting Pitcher | #41

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/21/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / KC
Contract: view contract details
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Royals have signed Danny Duffy to a five-year, $65 million contract extension.
Duffy filed at $8 million last week in his final turn through salary arbitration, with the Royals countering at $7.25 million. He would have been a free agent next winter and probably could have tried for much more than $65 million with another good season. The 28-year-old left-hander delivered a sharp 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 188/42 K/BB ratio across 179 2/3 innings in 2016. Jan 16 - 1:51 PM
Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC422612301179.2163717042188103.511.14
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Cheslor Cuthbert
2Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Yordano Ventura
3Ian Kennedy
4Jason Vargas
5Nate Karns
6Mike Minor
7Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Scott Alexander
5Brian Flynn
6Andrew Edwards
7Alec Mills
8Kevin McCarthy
9Chris Young
 

 