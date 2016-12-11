Danny Duffy | Starting Pitcher | #41

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Phils reach agreement with Michael Saunders
Jays, Bautista talking 2-year, $35-40M deal
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Andy Reid commits to Alex Smith for 2017
Sherman dealt with 'significant' MCL injury
Chip Kelly interviewing to be Jaguars' OC
O'Brien not committing to Osweiler for 2017
Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' for NFCCG
49ers 'honing in on' Kyle Shanahan for HC job
Josh McDaniels bowing out of 49ers' HC search
Smith throws for 172 yds as Chiefs eliminated
Antonio Brown goes 6-108 on 11 targets in win
Bell runs for 170 yards in win over Chiefs
Chris Boswell's 6 FGs send Steelers to AFCCG
Zeke caps epic rookie season with 125 yds
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Moe Harkless (calf strain) will start Monday
Revenge: Tim Hardaway Jr. will start vs. NYK
Dwight Howard is resting Monday vs. NYK
Josh Richardson to miss at least two weeks
Ed Davis (sprained ankle) will play Monday
Otto Porter (hip) will play on Monday
Mindaugas Kuzminskas will start Monday
Ron Baker starting, Courtney Lee to bench
Update: Kristaps Porzingis won't play Monday
Lance Thomas (orbital fracture) out Monday
Cavs won't rest their big three vs. Warriors
T.J. McConnell (wrist) ruled out for Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Antti Raanta (lower body) will miss 7-10 days
Caps without John Carlson (LBI) on Monday
Matt Murray will probably start on Monday
Kris Letang (knee) considered week-to-week
Ryan Callahan (hip) out at least 4 more weeks
Robin Lehner (flu) will get the nod on Monday
Tyler Ennis (groin) will rejoin Sabres Monday
Kris Letang (knee) goes on injured reserve
No update on status of Jonathan Quick
Patrik Berglund scores OT winner vs. Ducks
Taylor Hall's OT winner lifts Devils over VAN
Devan Dubnyk, Wild come back to sink Hawks
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Al Alburquerque
(R)
Samir Duenez
(1B)
Ramon Hernandez
(C)
Raul Mondesi
(2B)
Eric Skoglund
(S)
Scott Alexander
(R)
Danny Duffy
(S)
Kelvin Herrera
(R)
Parker Morin
(C)
Jorge Soler
(OF)
Humberto Arteaga
(SS)
Jonathan Dziedzic
(S)
Luke Hochevar
(R)
Mike Moustakas
(3B)
Joakim Soria
(R)
Clint Barmes
(SS)
Andrew Edwards
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Peter Moylan
(R)
Josh Staumont
(S)
Joe Beimel
(R)
Alfredo Escalera-Maldonado
(OF)
Eric Hosmer
(1B)
Peter O'Brien
(OF)
Eric Stout
(R)
Jorge Bonifacio
(OF)
Alcides Escobar
(SS)
Jake Junis
(S)
Ryan O'Hearn
(1B)
Matt Strahm
(S)
Billy Burns
(OF)
Zane Evans
(DH)
Nate Karns
(S)
Lester Oliveros
(R)
Corey Toups
(2B)
Drew Butera
(C)
Luke Farrell
(S)
Ian Kennedy
(S)
Paulo Orlando
(OF)
Chase Vallot
(C)
Lorenzo Cain
(OF)
Xavier Fernandez
(C)
Brandon League
(R)
Bobby Parnell
(R)
Jason Vargas
(S)
Yender Caramo
(S)
Brian Flynn
(R)
Kevin McCarthy
(R)
Salvador Perez
(C)
Yordano Ventura
(S)
Christian Colon
(2B)
Cameron Gallagher
(C)
Kris Medlen
(S)
A.J. Puckett
(S)
Cory Wade
(R)
Tony Cruz
(C)
Dillon Gee
(S)
Whit Merrifield
(2B)
Alex Rios
(OF)
Chien-Ming Wang
(R)
Malcom Culver
(S)
Alex Gordon
(OF)
Alec Mills
(S)
Jonathan Sanchez
(S)
Chris Withrow
(R)
Cheslor Cuthbert
(3B)
Terrance Gore
(DH)
Mike Minor
(S)
George Sherrill
(R)
Chris Young
(S)
Hunter Dozier
(OF)
Danny Duffy | Starting Pitcher | #41
Team:
Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 12/21/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4.225 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Royals have signed Danny Duffy to a five-year, $65 million contract extension.
Duffy filed at $8 million last week in his final turn through salary arbitration, with the Royals countering at $7.25 million. He would have been a free agent next winter and probably could have tried for much more than $65 million with another good season. The 28-year-old left-hander delivered a sharp 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 188/42 K/BB ratio across 179 2/3 innings in 2016.
Jan 16 - 1:51 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Danny Duffy requested $8 million and was offered $7.25 million by the Royals when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
The 28-year-old southpaw is in his final year of arbitration and fresh off of a strong 2016 campaign where he registered a 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 188/42 K/BB ratio over 179 2/3 innings. He earned $4.225 million through arbitration in 2016 and was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $8.2 million this time around.
Jan 13 - 9:40 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports that the Astros have expressed interest in acquiring Danny Duffy or Yordano Ventura from the Royals.
While the Astros have made waves in free agency to address their offense already this winter, they are looking to upgrade their starting rotation as well. With the Royals reportedly looking to flip some players on the final year of their contracts, Duffy becomes a very intriguing option for the Astros, who have the necessary prospects to get a deal done.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 09:32:00 PM
Source:
MLB.com
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Royals are "gauging trade interest" in Danny Duffy.
Wade Davis and Lorenzo Cain also appear to be on the block in Kansas City. Duffy is set up for a big payday in arbitration this winter after producing a fantastic 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 188 strikeouts over 179 2/3 innings with the Royals in 2016. Morosi suggests he could be a fallback plan for teams that don't want to meet the high demand on Chris Sale.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:18:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Jan 16 - 1:51 PM
Danny Duffy asking for $8 million from Royals
Jan 13 - 9:40 PM
Astros have interest in Duffy and Ventura
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 09:32:00 PM
Royals gauging trade interest in Danny Duffy
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 01:18:00 PM
More Danny Duffy Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Royals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
KC
42
26
12
3
0
1
179.2
163
71
70
42
188
1
0
3.51
1.14
Danny Duffy's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Danny Duffy's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Danny Duffy's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Danny Duffy's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Salvador Perez
2
Drew Butera
3
Cameron Gallagher
1B
1
Eric Hosmer
2
Samir Duenez
2B
1
Raul Mondesi
2
Whit Merrifield
3
Christian Colon
SS
1
Alcides Escobar
3B
1
Mike Moustakas
Sidelined
Royals manager Ned Yost said Monday that Mike Moustakas will be "100 percent, ready to go" for the start of spring training next February.
He'll be 10 months removed from the ACL surgery that ended his 2016 campaign in May. Moustakas will be trying for a big comeback season in 2017 with free agency looming next winter. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2015, finishing with a cool .284/.348/.470 batting line with 22 home runs and 82 RBI in 147 games.
Dec 5
2
Hunter Dozier
LF
1
Alex Gordon
CF
1
Lorenzo Cain
2
Billy Burns
3
Terrance Gore
RF
1
Jorge Soler
2
Paulo Orlando
DH
1
Cheslor Cuthbert
2
Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Danny Duffy
2
Yordano Ventura
3
Ian Kennedy
4
Jason Vargas
5
Nate Karns
6
Mike Minor
Sidelined
Royals activated LHP Mike Minor from the 60-day disabled list.
Minor never made it back to the majors in 2016, as he had another setback with his troublesome left shoulder. His status for the beginning of spring training is unclear.
Nov 4
7
Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kelvin Herrera
2
Joakim Soria
3
Matt Strahm
4
Scott Alexander
5
Brian Flynn
6
Andrew Edwards
7
Alec Mills
8
Kevin McCarthy
9
Chris Young
Headlines
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Nate Grimm has the latest on Jose Bautista's free agency and discusses Tyson Ross' 2017 outlook and beyond in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
»
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
MLB Headlines
»
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
»
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
»
Phils reach agreement with Michael Saunders
»
Jays, Bautista talking 2-year, $35-40M deal
»
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
»
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
»
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
»
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
»
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
»
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
»
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
»
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
