Danny Duffy | Starting Pitcher | #41 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (28) / 12/21/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 205 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / KC Contract: view contract details 2016: $4.225 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Royals have signed Danny Duffy to a five-year, $65 million contract extension. Duffy filed at $8 million last week in his final turn through salary arbitration, with the Royals countering at $7.25 million. He would have been a free agent next winter and probably could have tried for much more than $65 million with another good season. The 28-year-old left-hander delivered a sharp 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 188/42 K/BB ratio across 179 2/3 innings in 2016. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

Danny Duffy requested $8 million and was offered $7.25 million by the Royals when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. The 28-year-old southpaw is in his final year of arbitration and fresh off of a strong 2016 campaign where he registered a 3.51 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 188/42 K/BB ratio over 179 2/3 innings. He earned $4.225 million through arbitration in 2016 and was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $8.2 million this time around. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports that the Astros have expressed interest in acquiring Danny Duffy or Yordano Ventura from the Royals. While the Astros have made waves in free agency to address their offense already this winter, they are looking to upgrade their starting rotation as well. With the Royals reportedly looking to flip some players on the final year of their contracts, Duffy becomes a very intriguing option for the Astros, who have the necessary prospects to get a deal done. Source: MLB.com