Matt Joyce | Outfielder | #23

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/3/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 208
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Florida Southern
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 12 (0) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Matt Joyce is out of the Athletics' starting lineup Tuesday due to a minor back injury.
A's manager Bob Melvin said he's hopeful it's just a day-to-day thing. Chad Pinder is starting in right field and batting second Tuesday night against the Astros. Jun 20 - 7:42 PM
Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
611904411082826304811.232.335.416.751
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000591
201600000664
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 19HOU14110001020000.250.250.500
Jun 18NYY13210001100000.667.7501.000
Jun 17NYY133101122000001.0001.0002.333
Jun 16NYY13200000100000.667.750.667
Jun 15NYY13100011010000.333.333.333
Jun 14@ MIA111100000000001.0001.0002.000
Jun 13@ MIA13100000010000.333.333.333
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Matt Chapman
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jaycob Brugman
3Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Andrew Triggs
5Jesse Hahn
6Jharel Cotton
7Chris Bassitt
8Daniel Gossett
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Michael Brady
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
 

 