Matt Joyce | Outfielder | #23 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (32) / 8/3/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 208 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Florida Southern Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 12 (0) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5 million, 2018: $6 million, 2019: Free Agent

Matt Joyce is out of the Athletics' starting lineup Tuesday due to a minor back injury. A's manager Bob Melvin said he's hopeful it's just a day-to-day thing. Chad Pinder is starting in right field and batting second Tuesday night against the Astros. Source: Joe Stiglich on Twitter

Matt Joyce went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Saturday's win over the Yankees. He reached base in all five of his trips to the plate. He went deep off starter Masahiro Tanaka leading off the bottom of the first inning. The hot game gives a nice boost to what has been a disappointing season for the platoon outfielder. He is batting .224/.329/.404 with eight homers and 28 RBI in 216 plate appearances.

Matt Joyce (chin) went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Thursday night against the Yankees. Joyce did not start the game, but he pinch-hit for Adam Rosales in the bottom of the seventh and took over in right field in the top of the eighth. He drove in a run with a groundout to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth and struck out before Khris Davis' walkoff two-run single in the bottom of the 10th. The veteran outfielder was removed from Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins after suffering a laceration under his chin. It required three stitches, but Joyce is good to go moving forward.