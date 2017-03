Brian Duensing | Relief Pitcher | #32 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (34) / 2/22/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 200 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Nebraska Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 3 (0) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Brian Duensing left a Cactus League appearance Thursday versus the Mariners after suffering an apparent injury. Duensing had allowed three runs on a walk, four singles, and a double in the top of the ninth inning before exiting stage right with a trainer. There should be an update from the Cubs after the game. The veteran southpaw signed a one-year, $2 million free agent contract with Chicago in early December. Source: Gordon Wittenmyer on Twitter

Cubs signed LHP Brian Duensing to a one-year, $2 million contract. It's a little surprising he was able to land a major league contract, as Duensing hasn't been very good the last two seasons (4.21 ERA, 34/24 K/BB ratio over 62 relief innings) and last year had elbow issues. Nevertheless, he'll be part of the Cubs' left-handed relief corps in 2017.