Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Nate Smith
(S)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Justin Miller
(R)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Huston Street
(R)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Mike Morin
(R)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Bud Norris
(S)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
John Lamb
(S)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Daniel Wright
(S)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Kirby Yates
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Eric Young Jr.
(DH)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Bud Norris | Starting Pitcher | #28
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 3/2/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'0 / 222
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Cal Poly
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Angels signed RHP Bud Norris to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Norris posted an ugly 5.10 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 102/49 K/BB ratio in 113 innings (19 starts, 16 relief appearances) last season between the Braves and Dodgers. And the veteran right-hander had an even uglier 6.72 ERA in 2015 with the Orioles and Padres. He is expected to compete for an Opening Day rotation spot this spring in Angels camp.
Jan 30 - 1:44 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Dodgers released RHP Bud Norris.
Norris was designated for assignment last week and passed through waivers unclaimed. The 31-year-old right-hander pitched to a rough 5.10 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 102/49 K/BB ratio across 113 innings between the Braves and Dodgers this season.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 05:56:00 PM
Dodgers designated RHP Bud Norris for assignment.
The move clears a 40-man roster spot for Alex Wood, who was activated off the 60-day disabled list Tuesday and will work out of the Dodgers' bullpen down the stretch. Norris had a 5.10 ERA through 19 starts and 16 relief appearances this season with Los Angeles.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 04:22:00 PM
Bud Norris will start on the road Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Norris last pitched September 9 in relief of Clayton Kershaw, yielding two earned runs on a walk and a hit while recording only two outs. The right-hander has an ugly 5.05 ERA in 19 starts and 15 relief appearances this year.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 02:14:00 PM
Source:
Andy McCullough on Twitter
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Jan 30 - 1:44 PM
Dodgers release right-hander Bud Norris
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 05:56:00 PM
Dodgers DFA right-hander Bud Norris
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 04:22:00 PM
Bud Norris to start against D'Backs on Sat.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 02:14:00 PM
More Bud Norris Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
35
19
6
10
0
1
113
116
67
64
49
102
0
0
5.10
1.46
Bud Norris's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Bud Norris's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bud Norris's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Bud Norris's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)
A
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
4
1
1
1
4
0
0
1.588
.882
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
2
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
2
Eric Young Jr.
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Angels GM Billy Eppler said it "remains to be seen" whether Albert Pujols (foot) will be ready for Opening Day.
Pujols underwent surgery in early December for right plantar fasciitis, a painful foot issue that has bothered the 10-time All-Star for much of his career. Newly-signed corner infielder Luis Valbuena could open the 2017 season as the Angels' primary first baseman, with C.J. Cron handling DH duties. Pujols batted just .268/.323/.457 in 2016 and is a risky fantasy bet for his age-37 campaign.
Jan 24
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels and RHP Garrett Richards avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.85 million contract.
Richards was limited to six starts in 2016 due to elbow issues but opted against Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. He was arbitration-eligible for the second time.
Jan 13
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Bud Norris
8
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
9
Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Eduardo Paredes
11
Keynan Middleton
12
Justin Miller
