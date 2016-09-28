Player Page

Bud Norris | Starting Pitcher | #28

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/2/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 222
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Cal Poly
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 6 (0) / HOU
Angels signed RHP Bud Norris to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Norris posted an ugly 5.10 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 102/49 K/BB ratio in 113 innings (19 starts, 16 relief appearances) last season between the Braves and Dodgers. And the veteran right-hander had an even uglier 6.72 ERA in 2015 with the Orioles and Padres. He is expected to compete for an Opening Day rotation spot this spring in Angels camp. Jan 30 - 1:44 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA351961001113116676449102005.101.46
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Rancho Cucamonga(CAL)A111005.241114001.588.882
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3J.C. Ramirez
4Andrew Bailey
5Deolis Guerra
6Brooks Pounders
7Jose Alvarez
8Mike Morin
9Kirby Yates
10Eduardo Paredes
11Keynan Middleton
12Justin Miller
 

 