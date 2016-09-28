Bud Norris | Starting Pitcher | #28

Sidelined

Angels GM Billy Eppler said it "remains to be seen" whether Albert Pujols (foot) will be ready for Opening Day.

Pujols underwent surgery in early December for right plantar fasciitis, a painful foot issue that has bothered the 10-time All-Star for much of his career. Newly-signed corner infielder Luis Valbuena could open the 2017 season as the Angels' primary first baseman, with C.J. Cron handling DH duties. Pujols batted just .268/.323/.457 in 2016 and is a risky fantasy bet for his age-37 campaign.