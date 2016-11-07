Lucas Duda | First Baseman | #21

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets, Lucas Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
Ware practicing in full for Divisional Round
Carroll says Prosise will be game-time call
Les Snead expected to be retained as Rams' GM
Rams 'hoping' to land Wade Phillips as DC
Dolphins officially promote Matt Burke to DC
Rams to make McVay youngest coach in history
Ben Roethlisberger (foot) returns to full practice
Rams 'zeroing in' on McVay to replace Fisher
Rams expected to pass on Shanahan interview
Mike McCoy interviewing with Broncos Thursday
Broncos plan to have 'open competition' at QB
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will not play
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) going through 3-on-3
Nikola Jokic dominates in win over Pacers
Jeremy Lamb (foot) will not play on Friday
Nicolas Batum (knee) is probable for Friday
Josh Richardson (foot) doubtful for Friday
Willie Reed (sternum) questionable for Friday
Zach LaVine (hip) questionable for Friday
Darrell Arthur will not play on Thursday
Andrew Bogut (hamstring) will not play vs PHX
Giannis (illness) will play on Friday vs. MIA
Joel Embiid (left ankle) probable for Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Murray makes long-awaited return Thurs
Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will start Friday
P. Buchnevich returns from conditioning stint
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) is very probable Thursday
Patrik Laine (concussion) will miss road trip
Jamie Benn (foot) will be back on Thursday
Chad Johnson blocks 25 in win over Sharks
Ovechkin hits 1000-point mark in W over Pens
Mark Scheifele scores twice in loss to Habs
Danault scores goal-of-the-year candidate
Jason Demers scores GWG vs. NYI
T.J. Oshie returns from UBI Wednesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
RFR renews Performance Plus sponsorship
Xfinity Suarez champ takes Edwards’ ride
Health, happiness drove Edwards’ decision
Plan ahead: Newman best at Vegas, Charlotte
L3 Yrs.: Jimmie Johnson has 6th–most top-10s
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
Auburn won't consider Briles for OC job
Cincy HC Fickell lands OSU transfer Gibson
UConn lures OC Lashlee away from Auburn
Carl Lawson will not attend the Senior Bowl
Scout: 'Obviously' RB Mixon won't go top 40
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro receive Valdes boost ahead of WK21
Karanka provides updates on squad fitness
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
Benteke not going anywhere in January
Taylor fractures cheekbone, out indefinitely
Barrow injured while playing for Swans U-23s
Reds drop first leg but welcome Coutinho back
The news that broke the internet on Thursday
CPFC anxious wait over player availability
Everton and Man Utd agree Schneiderlin fee
United beat Hull in EFL Cup Semi first leg
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Brad Holt
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Jon Niese
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
James Loney
(1B)
Addison Reed
(R)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Marcos Molina
(S)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Adam Wilk
(R)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Rafael Montero
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
David Wright
(3B)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Lucas Duda | First Baseman | #21
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 2/3/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 256
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
USC
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 7 (0) / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6.725 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mets and 1B Lucas Duda avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.25 million contract.
Duda made $6.75 million last season. This is his final year of arbitration, meaning he will be a free agent next offseason. Duda will turn 31 years old in a couple of weeks and is coming off an injury-plagued season where he hit just .229 with seven home runs and a .714 OPS in 47 games. The Mets will hope for improved health and results in his walk year.
Jan 12 - 5:11 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson confirmed Monday that the club will tender Lucas Duda a contract this offseason.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported recently that they planned to do so. Duda is coming off an injury-shortened season due to back issues and is projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to make $6.8 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. He obviously won't be worth that much if he's limited to 47 games again, but Duda had a .350 OBP and hit 57 homers from 2014-15, so it's a worthy investment.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 08:08:00 PM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Mets are expected to tender a contract to Lucas Duda.
Duda was limited to just 47 games in the regular season due to a stress fracture in his back and hit just .229/.302/.412 with seven homers and 23 RBI. He's arbitration-eligible for the final time this winter.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 10:41:00 AM
Source:
TodaysKnuckleball.com
Mets manager Terry Collins said that Lucas Duda would make the Mets' NLDS roster should they win Wednesday's Wild Card Game against the Giants.
Duda did not crack the Wild Card roster, with James Loney set to start at first base in Wednesday's game. Collins indicated that Loney's defense was a deciding factor in regards to that decision. A stress factor in Duda's back limited him to just 47 games played this season. He hit .229/.302/.412 in that space.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 05:13:00 PM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
Mets, Lucas Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Jan 12 - 5:11 PM
Alderson says Mets will tender Duda contract
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 08:08:00 PM
Mets expected to tender Lucas Duda a contract
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 10:41:00 AM
Duda to make NLDS roster if Mets advance
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 05:13:00 PM
More Lucas Duda Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Phillips
CIN
(3265)
2
T. Plouffe
MIN
(3257)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(3006)
4
J. Dyson
SEA
(2601)
5
J. Quintana
CWS
(2390)
6
J. Hammel
CHC
(2367)
7
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(2347)
8
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2283)
9
C. Wilson
LAA
(2212)
10
B. Moss
STL
(2034)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
47
153
35
7
0
7
23
20
15
36
0
0
.229
.302
.412
.714
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
45
0
0
0
0
0
Lucas Duda's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Lucas Duda's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Lucas Duda's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Lucas Duda's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Nov 14
2
T.J. Rivera
3
Ty Kelly
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that David Wright (neck) has begun simulated baseball activities.
It's not much, as he's simply begun moving laterally to mimic what he would be doing defensively. He has yet to begin swinging and the plan calls for him to begin actual baseball activities in January, but at least he's moving in the right direction. Coming back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery, Wright remains a huge question mark for 2017.
Dec 13
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Juan Lagares has been diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder.
Lagares suffered the injury during a Dominican Winter League game on Saturday while making a diving catch. The outfielder is evidently done with winter ball now, but he's expected to be ready to go for spring training.
Dec 12
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Jacob deGrom (elbow) said Friday that he's close to beginning a throwing program.
DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow. He added Friday that he's feeling much better than he did pre-op, as he's now able to snap his fingers without discomfort. DeGrom is not expected to be limited at the beginning of spring training.
Dec 2
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Matt Harvey (thoracic outlet syndrome) no longer feels tingling in his fingers when he throws.
Harvey missed the back half of the 2016 campaign after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July. His agent, Scott Boras, as maintained on several occasions this offseason that the Dark Knight will be ready for spring training. To this point, there have been no reported setbacks in his rehab.
Dec 14
4
Steven Matz
15-Day DL
Steven Matz (elbow) expects to begin throwing soon.
Matz underwent surgery in October to remove a large bone spur from his left elbow, but he expects to have a normal offseason. The southpaw also dealt with a shoulder issue toward the end of 2016, but fortunately didn't need surgery to address it. The 25-year-old owns a 3.16 ERA with 8.7 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 through his first 28 starts in the majors, so the potential is clearly there. But questions about his durability linger.
Dec 1
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Zack Wheeler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract.
Wheeler began his Mets career with much promise, turning in sub-3.55 ERAs in 2013 and 2014. During that 2014 season, the right-hander held a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 187/79 K/BB ratio across 185 1/3 frames covering 32 starts. He hasn't seen the major-league mound since. In March of 2015, he underwent Tommy John surgery and subsequently was hit with several setbacks in his rehab which ultimately prevented him from pitching in 2016. He is expected to be a contributing member for the Mets this coming season, though whether he returns to the rotation or moves to the bullpen remains to be seen. Wheeler has said that he is open to either option.
Jan 11
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman.
The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.
Dec 6
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Hansel Robles
4
Josh Edgin
5
Sean Gilmartin
6
Gabriel Ynoa
7
Josh Smoker
8
Erik Goeddel
9
Ben Rowen
10
Adam Wilk
11
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
Headlines
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Seth Trachtman analyzes hitters who could be RBI sleepers in 2017.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
MLB Headlines
»
Mets, Lucas Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
»
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
»
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
»
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
»
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
»
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
»
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
»
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
»
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
»
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
»
Yankees haven't talked extension with Tanaka
»
Holland seeks two-year deal with opt-out
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved