Lucas Duda | First Baseman | #21

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/3/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 256
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: USC
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 7 (0) / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Mets and 1B Lucas Duda avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.25 million contract.
Duda made $6.75 million last season. This is his final year of arbitration, meaning he will be a free agent next offseason. Duda will turn 31 years old in a couple of weeks and is coming off an injury-plagued season where he hit just .229 with seven home runs and a .714 OPS in 47 games. The Mets will hope for improved health and results in his walk year. Jan 12 - 5:11 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
47153357072320153600.229.302.412.714
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201604500000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
3Ty Kelly
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Hansel Robles
4Josh Edgin
5Sean Gilmartin
6Gabriel Ynoa
7Josh Smoker
8Erik Goeddel
9Ben Rowen
10Adam Wilk
11Jenrry Mejia
 

 