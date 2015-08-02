Charlie Morton | Starting Pitcher | #50 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (33) / 11/12/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 3 (0) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $7 million, 2018: $7 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Charlie Morton gave up four runs over seven innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters in Friday’s 9-4 victory over the Athletics. Khris Davis proved to be his nemesis on Friday, slugging a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the third, but otherwise Morton managed to keep the A’s in check. While the veteran right-hander hit a couple of batters, he only gave up five hits and didn’t walk anyone. This was his longest outing since August 2, 2015. Morton’s velocity uptick made him an interesting name to follow coming out of spring training, but he hasn’t done much to grab the attention of fantasy owners until now. He’ll try to build off this one when he bring a 4.50 ERA into a start against the Rangers next week.

Charlie Morton was touched up for five runs in five innings in a loss to the Rays on Saturday. He cruised through the first four innings before things started falling apart in the fifth. He surrendered a two-run double to Evan Longoria in that frame before the Rays strung together a bunch of singles in the sixth to plate three more runs charged to Morton. He gave up a total of eight hits and two walks while punching out six. This was the first clunker of the season for the 33-year-old. His record falls to 1-2 as his ERA climbs to 3.86 through four starts. He has 19 strikeouts and eight walks in 21 innings in his first campaign with the Astros.

Charlie Morton scattered five hits over five innings and combined with three relievers on a shutout of the Angels on Monday. All five hits were singles. Morton's win was his first as a member of the Astros. He has a 2.81 ERA after three starts. There isn't much mixed-league upside here, but he should remain quite solid if he can stay healthy.