Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Charles Basford
(R)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Doug Fister
(S)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Evan Gattis
(C)
James Hoyt
(R)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Ken Giles
(R)
Tony Kemp
(OF)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Charlie Morton | Starting Pitcher | #50
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 11/12/1983
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / Rd. 3 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $7 million, 2018: $7 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Charlie Morton gave up four runs over seven innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters in Friday’s 9-4 victory over the Athletics.
Khris Davis proved to be his nemesis on Friday, slugging a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the third, but otherwise Morton managed to keep the A’s in check. While the veteran right-hander hit a couple of batters, he only gave up five hits and didn’t walk anyone. This was his longest outing since August 2, 2015. Morton’s velocity uptick made him an interesting name to follow coming out of spring training, but he hasn’t done much to grab the attention of fantasy owners until now. He’ll try to build off this one when he bring a 4.50 ERA into a start against the Rangers next week.
Apr 29 - 1:27 AM
Charlie Morton was touched up for five runs in five innings in a loss to the Rays on Saturday.
He cruised through the first four innings before things started falling apart in the fifth. He surrendered a two-run double to Evan Longoria in that frame before the Rays strung together a bunch of singles in the sixth to plate three more runs charged to Morton. He gave up a total of eight hits and two walks while punching out six. This was the first clunker of the season for the 33-year-old. His record falls to 1-2 as his ERA climbs to 3.86 through four starts. He has 19 strikeouts and eight walks in 21 innings in his first campaign with the Astros.
Apr 22 - 9:24 PM
Charlie Morton scattered five hits over five innings and combined with three relievers on a shutout of the Angels on Monday.
All five hits were singles. Morton's win was his first as a member of the Astros. He has a 2.81 ERA after three starts. There isn't much mixed-league upside here, but he should remain quite solid if he can stay healthy.
Apr 17 - 11:47 PM
Charlie Morton allowed three earned runs over five innings Monday as the Astros fell to the Mariners.
Morton struck out six, but he gave up seven hits and walked two and the Houston offense couldn't manage a single run against James Paxton and the Seattle bullpen. Morton carried some fantasy hype into the 2017 season after his strong spring, but he stands 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through two starts covering 11 innings. A road start versus the A's is next.
Apr 10 - 8:08 PM
Morton strikes out 12 in win over Athletics
Apr 29 - 1:27 AM
Morton coughs up five runs in five innings
Apr 22 - 9:24 PM
Charlie Morton goes five scoreless in win
Apr 17 - 11:47 PM
Morton allows three earned over five vs. M's
Apr 10 - 8:08 PM
More Charlie Morton Player News
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
5.14
.714
4
4
5
0
12
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
HOU
5
5
2
2
0
0
28.0
30
14
14
8
31
0
0
4.50
1.36
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 28
OAK
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
5
4
4
0
12
0
0
5.14
.71
Apr 22
@ TB
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
8
5
5
2
6
0
0
9.00
2.00
Apr 17
LAA
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
5
0
0
2
3
0
0
.00
1.40
Apr 10
@ SEA
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
7
3
3
2
6
0
0
5.40
1.80
Apr 5
SEA
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
5
2
2
2
4
0
0
3.00
1.17
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Astros placed OF Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list with a left knee injury.
Hernandez took the brunt of a collision with teammate Jose Altuve on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old outfielder is probably looking at a lengthy absence.
Apr 26
3
Tony Kemp
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
7-Day DL
Astros placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Marisnick took early batting practice and ran in the outfield ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Indians, but he apparently exhibited some post-concussion symptoms. He slammed hard into the outfield wall after making a catch on Sunday against the Rays.
Apr 25
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh has been shut down for the next six weeks after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement of his right elbow.
McHugh had to leave his minor league rehab start on Thursday due to tightness in his elbow and now we know the real issue. He did undergo an MRI that showed his UCL is intact, which is at least a bit of good news. It would be a surprise to see him on a big league mound before June. Mike Fiers should continue to occupy a spot in the Astros' rotation in the meantime.
Apr 8
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
David Paulino
10-Day DL
David Paulino (elbow) is on a throwing program but has yet to begin appearing in games.
Paulino did throw a live batting practice session Thursday and "felt good," according to Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow. The young right-hander has been dealing with a bone bruise in his right elbow since mid-March. He's likely to be assigned to Triple-A Fresno once he's game-ready.
Apr 28
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP Jandel Gustave on the 10-day disabled list with right forearm tightness.
There is no timetable for his return. Gustave had allowed four runs -- three earned -- on seven walks and five hits over five innings this season out of the Astros' bullpen. James Hoyt was called up in a corresponding roster move.
Apr 20
8
James Hoyt
The Week Ahead: Bruised Waino
Apr 28
Seth Trachtman looks at the week ahead, and the early-season struggles for Adam Wainwright.
