Charlie Morton | Starting Pitcher | #50

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/12/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 3 (0) / ATL
Charlie Morton gave up four runs over seven innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters in Friday’s 9-4 victory over the Athletics.
Khris Davis proved to be his nemesis on Friday, slugging a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the third, but otherwise Morton managed to keep the A’s in check. While the veteran right-hander hit a couple of batters, he only gave up five hits and didn’t walk anyone. This was his longest outing since August 2, 2015. Morton’s velocity uptick made him an interesting name to follow coming out of spring training, but he hasn’t done much to grab the attention of fantasy owners until now. He’ll try to build off this one when he bring a 4.50 ERA into a start against the Rangers next week. Apr 29 - 1:27 AM
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.01005.14.71444501200000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
HOU55220028.0301414831004.501.36
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 28OAK111007.0544012005.14.71
Apr 22@ TB110105.085526009.002.00
Apr 17LAA111005.05002300.001.40
Apr 10@ SEA110105.073326005.401.80
Apr 5SEA110006.052224003.001.17
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
3Tony Kemp
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
7Brad Peacock
8David Paulino
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
 

 