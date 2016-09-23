Pedro Strop | Relief Pitcher | #46 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (31) / 6/13/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.4 million, 2017: Arb. eligible, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cubs and RHP Pedro Strop avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. Strop requested $6 million while the Cubs offered $4.6 million when arbitration figures were exchanged last month. It's a slight raise for Strop, who earned $4.4 million in 2016. The 31-year-old has been a reliable middle reliever for Chicago, contributing 70 holds to go with a 2.65 ERA over his last three seasons. The Cubs have yet to go to arbitration with a player since Theo Epstein took over as President of Baseball Operations in 2011. Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter

Pedro Strop requested $6 million and was offered $4.6 million by the Cubs when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. While the two sides are considerably far apart, it wouldn't be surprising to see them meet somewhere in the middle before actually heading to arbitration. MLBTradeRumors.com has him projected to earn $5.5 million through arbitration, which is near the mid-point. The 31-year-old registered a 2.85 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11.4 K/9 for the World Champion Cubs in 2016. Source: Patrick Mooney on Twitter

Cubs activated RHP Pedro Strop from the 15-day disabled list. Strop has been on the shelf since undergoing arthroscpic surgery on his left knee in mid-August, and he also had a setback with a strained groin. He's ready to go now, though, and should return to a setup role in short order.