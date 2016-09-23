Player Page

Pedro Strop | Relief Pitcher | #46

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/13/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2002 / UDFA / COL
Contract: view contract details
Cubs and RHP Pedro Strop avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.
Strop requested $6 million while the Cubs offered $4.6 million when arbitration figures were exchanged last month. It's a slight raise for Strop, who earned $4.4 million in 2016. The 31-year-old has been a reliable middle reliever for Chicago, contributing 70 holds to go with a 2.65 ERA over his last three seasons. The Cubs have yet to go to arbitration with a player since Theo Epstein took over as President of Baseball Operations in 2011. Feb 11 - 7:58 PM
Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC5402202147.12716151560002.85.89
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
