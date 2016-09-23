Pedro Strop | Relief Pitcher | #46

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
Phelps wins arb case vs. Marlins, gets $4.6M
Braves void Jordan Walden's minors contract
Wilson going full-time with car racing, sales
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 10
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bills GM open to starting Cardale Jones at QB
D-Jax would like to re-sign with Washington
'Good chance' Cousins gets more $ than Luck
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
Eagles expected to shop SLB Mychal Kendricks
'Make or break' 2017 season for Randall Cobb?
Falcons promote Manuel to coordinate defense
Tyrod Taylor not open to contract restructure
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 17
Feb 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 11
Feb 11
Dose: They Are Legend
Feb 11
Mailbag: Midseason Malaise
Feb 10
Stew: The Crawford Renaissance
Feb 10
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 10
Feb 10
Dose: Jabari Tears ACL Again
Feb 10
Stuck in Mediocrity
Feb 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Blake Griffin drops a 20-12-8 line in win
Frank Kaminsky scores 20 points vs. Clippers
Nicolas Batum scores 25 points in loss to LAC
Nerlens Noel starts, Okafor to bench
Joel Embiid (knee) has minor meniscus tear
Deron Williams (toe) will be active Saturday
Eric Gordon (back) will not play vs. Phoenix
Jimmy Butler (heel) questionable vs. Wolves
Dion Waiters (ankle) will not play in Philly
Kyrie, Liggins, Bron, Love & Tristan starting
Ersan Ilyasova (hip) will play vs. the Heat
Michael Beasley starts, John Henson to bench
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Give Dubnyk Some Love
Feb 11
Dubnyk earns his 30th Victory
Feb 11
Pay Attention to the Schedule
Feb 10
Thornton Ends Unusual Run
Feb 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 18
Feb 9
Podcast: Bruins Starting Fresh
Feb 9
Dose: Toews Amazing
Feb 9
Granlund Running Wild
Feb 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrick Eaves is having a very special season
Horvat cracks triple digits in career points
Anderson blanks Isles in triumphant return
Plekanec to become 12th Hab to play 900 games
Stars to retire Jere Lehtinen's number
Couture day-to-day with undisclosed injury
Craig Anderson gets 1st start since December
Max Pacioretty (flu) misses morning skate
Artemi Panarin nets 1G, 2A in win over WPG
Devan Dubnyk hits 30-win mark on Friday
Red Wings summon Jimmy Howard
Henrik Lundqvist vies for history on Saturday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Shepherd chasing checkered flag at age 75
New crew members for Kurt Busch
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
E Sadler to make 1st Daytona start since 2012
Miller joins MDM for NKNPSE and ARCA races
BBR Music Group to partner with Tyler Reddick
Hemric secures sponsor for Daytona and beyond
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
Fog suspends R2 of AT&T Pro-Am until Saturday
Spieth early clubhouse leader w/ 7-under 65
Tiger Woods a no-go at Genesis Open or Honda
Schwartzel among notables to MC in Malaysia
Wiesberger leads Maybank; 9 straight birdies
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Myles Garrett: Cowboys comments meant as joke
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Exec: QB crop is good, 5 could go in Rds. 1-2
NY Daily News asks: Should NYJ suck for Sam?
Victim: Mixon called my friend a gay slur
DE Garrett will skip the Draft, watch at home
Bama RB Emmons undergoing 2nd foot surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Tackle in training sidelines Terry
The Foxes face a potential injury crisis
Sadio Mane is back as Reds dominate
Spurs look bad in losing at Anfield
Martial stars as United extend unbeaten run
Watford come up short at Old Trafford
Black Cats downed by Gabbiadini and co.
Allen goal ends Stoke City winless streak
Gareth McAuley nets a point in stoppage time
Milivojevic debuts, but Palace shut out
Sofiane Feghouli the star as Hammers draw
Lukaku runs out of goal-power on Riverside
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Andury Acevedo
(S)
Taylor Davis
(C)
Eloy Jimenez
(OF)
Manny Parra
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Albert Almora
(OF)
Wade Davis
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Matt Szczur
(OF)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Munenori Kawasaki
(2B)
Felix Pena
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
John Andreoli
(OF)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Casey Kelly
(S)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Dylan Floro
(R)
Tommy La Stella
(3B)
Fernando Rodriguez
(R)
Duane Underwood
(S)
Javier Baez
(3B)
Justin Grimm
(R)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Aaron Brooks
(S)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Jack Leathersich
(R)
Jose Rosario
(R)
Jemile Weeks
(2B)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Jacob Hannemann
(OF)
Jon Lester
(S)
Zac Rosscup
(R)
Ryan Williams
(S)
Jake Buchanan
(S)
Ian Happ
(2B)
James McDonald
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Travis Wood
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Chesny Young
(2B)
Victor Caratini
(C)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
Mike Montgomery
(S)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Mark Zagunis
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Daniel Moskos
(R)
Caleb Smith
(S)
Rob Zastryzny
(R)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Conor Mullee
(R)
Ali Solis
(C)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Jon Jay
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Pedro Strop | Relief Pitcher | #46
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 6/13/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2002 / UDFA / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4.4 million, 2017: Arb. eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cubs and RHP Pedro Strop avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.
Strop requested $6 million while the Cubs offered $4.6 million when arbitration figures were exchanged last month. It's a slight raise for Strop, who earned $4.4 million in 2016. The 31-year-old has been a reliable middle reliever for Chicago, contributing 70 holds to go with a 2.65 ERA over his last three seasons. The Cubs have yet to go to arbitration with a player since Theo Epstein took over as President of Baseball Operations in 2011.
Feb 11 - 7:58 PM
Source:
Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Pedro Strop requested $6 million and was offered $4.6 million by the Cubs when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
While the two sides are considerably far apart, it wouldn't be surprising to see them meet somewhere in the middle before actually heading to arbitration. MLBTradeRumors.com has him projected to earn $5.5 million through arbitration, which is near the mid-point. The 31-year-old registered a 2.85 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11.4 K/9 for the World Champion Cubs in 2016.
Jan 13 - 7:16 PM
Source:
Patrick Mooney on Twitter
Cubs activated RHP Pedro Strop from the 15-day disabled list.
Strop has been on the shelf since undergoing arthroscpic surgery on his left knee in mid-August, and he also had a setback with a strained groin. He's ready to go now, though, and should return to a setup role in short order.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Pedro Strop (knee, groin) made it through a successful 20-pitch simulated game on Tuesday.
Strop declared himself game-ready after the workout and said he expects to be activated from the disabled list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Cardinals. The setup man has been sidelined since mid-August with a knee injury and he strained his groin while rehabbing. Strop had a 2.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 56/13 K/BB ratio in 43 2/3 innings before landing on the DL.
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 05:37:00 PM
Source:
Bruce Levine on Twitter
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
Feb 11 - 7:58 PM
Cubs heading to arbitration with Pedro Strop
Jan 13 - 7:16 PM
Pedro Strop activated from disabled list
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 12:09:00 PM
Strop (knee, groin) expects to return Friday
Tue, Sep 20, 2016 05:37:00 PM
More Pedro Strop Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Smith
TOR
(2706)
2
J. Hammel
KC
(2485)
3
C. Carter
MLW
(2109)
4
M. Napoli
CLE
(2104)
5
J. Blevins
NYM
(2043)
6
J. Kang
PIT
(1954)
7
B. Park
MIN
(1706)
8
S. Romo
SF
(1607)
9
A. McCutchen
PIT
(1571)
10
D. Ackley
LAA
(1528)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Cubs Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
54
0
2
2
0
21
47.1
27
16
15
15
60
0
0
2.85
.89
Pedro Strop's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Pedro Strop's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Pedro Strop's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Pedro Strop's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
3
Victor Caratini
4
Ali Solis
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
2
Javier Baez
3
Tommy La Stella
4
Jemile Weeks
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
CF
1
Jon Jay
2
Albert Almora
3
Jacob Hannemann
RF
1
Jason Heyward
2
Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
4
John Lackey
5
Mike Montgomery
6
Brett Anderson
7
Aaron Brooks
8
Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Hector Rondon
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Carl Edwards Jr.
6
Justin Grimm
7
Rob Zastryzny
8
Felix Pena
9
Jose Rosario
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jake Buchanan
12
Alec Mills
13
Brian Duensing
14
Jack Leathersich
15
Caleb Smith
16
David Rollins
Headlines
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Gary Sanchez or Jonathan Lucroy? Two Rotoworld writers take sides and debate.
More MLB Columns
»
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
»
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
»
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
»
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
»
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
»
Lowdown: Hammel Finds A Home
Feb 5
MLB Headlines
»
Cubs avoid arbitration with Pedro Strop
»
Dodgers will re-sign Utley to one-year deal
»
Dodgers agree to deal with Franklin Gutierrez
»
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
»
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
»
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
»
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
»
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
»
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
»
Phelps wins arb case vs. Marlins, gets $4.6M
»
Braves void Jordan Walden's minors contract
»
Wilson going full-time with car racing, sales
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved