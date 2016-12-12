Player Page

Wilson Ramos | Catcher | #40

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/10/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 257
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
MLB.com's Bill Chastain writes that Wilson Ramos (knee) "will not likely be ready to play until July, and he probably won't be able to catch until August."
It's a different picture than the one painted by Ramos, who said in December that his recovery from ACL surgery was going so well that he expected to be ready to serve as a designated hitter by the beginning of May. The Rays aren't placing any timetables on the catcher, but it would probably be wise for fantasy owners to not count on more than half of a season out of him. "Ramos, we're going to learn as he goes along," Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said. "We know he's going to be longer. We've talked about it before. We don't exactly know when. ... We knew when we signed him he's got very high expectations for when he'll be back, and that's great. He has worked his tail off trying to get back on the field. And he's very motivated. Really wants to make an impact. We're not going to hold him back, we just don't want to do anything that's going to jeopardize his health." Feb 13 - 5:49 PM
Source: Rays.mlb.com
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
131482148250228058357900.307.354.496.850
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016128000000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
5Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
3Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Kevin Gadea
9Eddie Gamboa
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Cory Rasmus
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 