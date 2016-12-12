Wilson Ramos | Catcher | #40 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (29) / 8/10/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 257 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4 million, 2018: $8.5 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

MLB.com's Bill Chastain writes that Wilson Ramos (knee) "will not likely be ready to play until July, and he probably won't be able to catch until August." It's a different picture than the one painted by Ramos, who said in December that his recovery from ACL surgery was going so well that he expected to be ready to serve as a designated hitter by the beginning of May. The Rays aren't placing any timetables on the catcher, but it would probably be wise for fantasy owners to not count on more than half of a season out of him. "Ramos, we're going to learn as he goes along," Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said. "We know he's going to be longer. We've talked about it before. We don't exactly know when. ... We knew when we signed him he's got very high expectations for when he'll be back, and that's great. He has worked his tail off trying to get back on the field. And he's very motivated. Really wants to make an impact. We're not going to hold him back, we just don't want to do anything that's going to jeopardize his health." Source: Rays.mlb.com

Wilson Ramos (knee) said Monday that he thinks he could be ready to serve as a designated hitter by early May before being eased in at catcher. Ramos said he's a month ahead of schedule in his recovery from ACL and meniscus surgeries. "The pace of my rehab, at the very least, I expect to be available for the team, getting at-bats, DHing, really from the beginning of May," Ramos said. "The people doing my therapy (in South Florida) have been really impressed." While it's admirable that Ramos is aiming for an accelerated timetable, the Rays aren't counting on him until June or July and that remains the likelier scenario for his return. Curt Casali and Luke Maile will handle the catching duties for the Rays until Ramos is ready. Source: Tampa Bay Times

Rays signed C Wilson Ramos to a two-year, $12.5 million contract. The deal was agreed to last Tuesday night, during the Winter Meetings, and then finalized Monday morning in the Tampa Bay area. Ramos is on the long road to rehab from major knee surgery (ACL, meniscus tears) and probably won't be an active player for the Rays until sometime next June. But he can DH for a while and then showcase himself as a legitimate catcher in 2018 before hitting free agency again at age 31. It's a nice deal for all parties involved. Ramos was probably looking at a five- or six-year kind of offer in free agency before the late-September knee injury.