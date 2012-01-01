Julio Teheran | Starting Pitcher | #49

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brantley (shoulder) making Cactus debut Mon.
Teheran to get another Opening Day start
Kipnis (shoulder) to miss another 4-5 weeks
Tyson Ross (TOS) to throw live BP Wednesday
Seager (oblique) to go through full workout
Michael Wacha makes Cardinals' rotation
Tillman (shoulder) a week away from throwing
Phillies name Hellickson Opening Day starter
Rasmus (hip, core muscle) making spring debut
J.D. Martinez (foot) undergoing MRI on Sunday
Giancarlo Stanton powers U.S. to WBC semis
Martin Prado (hamstring) ruled out for opener
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
IDP Nation: 2017 FA Review
Mar 17
How to Value Suspensions
Mar 16
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 16
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
King says Cowboys 'willing to wait' on Romo
Big Ben 'leaning towards' playing in 2017
Bengals sign ex-Cardinals LB Kevin Minter
McCown visit 'going very well,' talking deal
Report: Jags to draft RB, Fournette possible
Report: Lockett ahead of schedule, ready Wk 1
Seahawks visit with free agent LT Ryan Clady
Pierre-Paul reaches 4-year deal with Giants
Report: Seahawks open to trading Sherman
Jamaal Charles leaves Seahawks without deal
Lacy's deal includes monthly weight clauses
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Harden’s Very Valuable
Mar 19
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 22
Mar 19
The Week Ahead: Week 22
Mar 18
Dose: The Youth Movement
Mar 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 18
Mar 18
Mailbag: Decisions, Decisions
Mar 17
St. Patrick's Day DFS Podcast
Mar 17
Stew: Marvin's March
Mar 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chandler, Gallinari are questionable vs. HOU
Devin Booker (ankle) questionable for Sunday
Jeremy Lin (right ankle) will not return
Wayne Ellington likely to start for Waiters
Jahlil Okafor starting, Holmes to bench
Justin Anderson (illness) won't play Sunday
Trevor Booker (leg) available to play Sunday
Devin Booker is playing through ankle issue
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in 117-92 win
James Harden scores 40 in triple-double
Bobby Portis scores a career-high 22 points
Rudy Gobert drops 13 and 13 with 5 blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired:Latch onto Little
Mar 19
Dose: The Clincher
Mar 19
Talbot Time
Mar 18
Rakell's Unusual Season
Mar 18
A Busy Playoff Schedule
Mar 17
McDavid, Marchand Keep Pace
Mar 17
Fantasy Nuggets Week 23
Mar 16
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Mar 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Senators stick with Anderson Sunday vs MTL
Bobrovsky seeking seventh straight win Sunday
Jonathan Bernier remains on fire in March
Connor McDavid regains NHL points lead at 80
Cam Talbot sets career-high with six shutouts
Devan Dubnyk continues slump
Antti Raanta rides seesaw in win over Wild
Eddie Lack wins a battle of the backups
Carey Price gets back in the win column
T.J. Oshie takes team lead with hat trick
Auston Matthews snaps 7-game pointless streak
John Hayden gets first NHL goal in 3rd game
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Phoenix
Mar 18
Camping World 500 Stats
Mar 17
DFS: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 16
Chasing Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 15
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
DNF for Jeremy Gerstner at Myrtle Beach
Solomito charges late for Myrtle Beach win
Chris Eggleston earns K&N West win at Tucson
Gilliland on pole for K&N-West Tucson event
Cole Custer: DC Solar 200 results
Brandon Jones: DC Solar 200 results
Brendan Gaughan: DC Solar 200 results
Tyler Reddick: DC Solar 200 results
Eggleston paces K&N West Tucson practices
Rob Summers grabs top spot in Mod qualifying
Justin Allgaier wins DC Solar 200 in Phoenix
Kyle Busch quickest in Phoenix final practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hoffman clings to share w/ trip-birdie finish
Kisner co-leads API after third-round 68
Hatton posts 8-under after 8-birdie 67 in R3
McIlroy vaults into the mix w/ bogey-free 65
Fowler big jump on Moving Day; week-low 65
Stenson among notable MCs at Palmer Invite
Leishman matches week low w/ 6-under 66 in R2
Two hole-out eagles buoys Grillo to 68 in R2
Fleetwood 12 better on Day 2; bogey-free 66
Hoffman sets 36-hole target at Arnie's Invite
Kelly Kraft (back) WDs prior to R2 at the API
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 17
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Georgia self-reports trio of minor violations
Purdue expels three for sexual assault
Clemson lands four-star DE Justin Mascoll
Evaluator: Reddick over Foster wouldn't shock
Casserly prefers WR Williams to Hopkins
Dalvin Cook visiting the Eagles on Friday
WR Peoples-Jones makes mark at UM combine
Former Texas QB David Ash cleared for pro day
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 29
Mar 18
Late Fitness Check GW29
Mar 17
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 29
Mar 17
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW29
Mar 17
Sean's Super Subs - GW29
Mar 17
DFS Soccer: Week 29
Mar 16
AM's Perfect XI - Week 29
Mar 16
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Alli, Eriksen fill Kane's goalscoring boots
Southampton comes up short in loss to Spurs
No Zlatan, no problem for United
Gestede strike not enough for Boro
Bournemouth edge closer to safety
Chelsea win on the road without Hazard
Injuries begin mount as West Ham lose again
Troy Deeney gifts Palace third win in a row
Huddlestone sent off in Hull loss
Leicester hang on to take victory at WHam
The Allardyce rebound continues for Palace
Phil Bardsley sees red as Potters fall late
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Zoilo Almonte
(OF)
Michael Foltynewicz
(S)
Thomas Keeling
(S)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Kurt Suzuki
(C)
Emilio Bonifacio
(OF)
Jason Frasor
(R)
Matt Kemp
(OF)
A.J. Pierzynski
(C)
Dansby Swanson
(SS)
Blaine Boyer
(R)
Freddie Freeman
(1B)
Ian Krol
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(R)
Julio Teheran
(S)
Mauricio Cabrera
(R)
Sam Freeman
(R)
Jacob Lindgren
(R)
Anthony Recker
(C)
Dale Thayer
(R)
Kevin Chapman
(R)
Adonis Garcia
(3B)
Nick Markakis
(OF)
Elmer Reyes
(SS)
Luis Vasquez
(R)
Josh Collmenter
(S)
Jaime Garcia
(S)
Cristhian Martinez
(R)
Armando Rivero
(R)
Arodys Vizcaino
(R)
Bartolo Colon
(S)
Yean Carlos Gil
(S)
Wil Nieves
(C)
Paco Rodriguez
(R)
Jordan Walden
(R)
Chase d'Arnaud
(SS)
Cory Harrilchak
(OF)
Eric O'Flaherty
(R)
Sean Rodriguez
(SS)
Joe Wieland
(S)
John Danks
(S)
Ender Inciarte
(OF)
Carlos Perez
(S)
Chaz Roe
(R)
Daniel Winkler
(R)
R.A. Dickey
(S)
Jim Johnson
(R)
Jace Peterson
(2B)
Rio Ruiz
(3B)
Matt Wisler
(S)
Tyler Flowers
(C)
Micah Johnson
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Julio Teheran | Starting Pitcher | #49
Team:
Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/27/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $3.3 million, 2017: $6.3 million, 2018: $8 million, 2019: 11 million, 2020: $12 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Braves on Sunday named Julio Teheran their Opening Day starter.
It will be the right-hander's fourth straight Opening Day nod. Teheran had a disappointing 2015 campaign but rebounded nicely in 2016, putting up a 3.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 167/41 K/BB ratio across 188 innings.
Mar 19 - 1:43 PM
Source:
Atlanta Braves on Twitter
Julio Teheran will return to the Braves' rotation on Saturday.
Fresh off a stint with Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, Teheran lines up for three more Grapefruit League starts. He's slated to start Opening Day against the Mets.
Mar 15 - 12:55 PM
Source:
Kevin McAlpin on Twitter
Julio Teheran pitched three scoreless innings Friday against the Red Sox.
He struck out three. Teheran will head off to the WBC having thrown five scoreless innings so far this spring. He'll likely make just a single start there unless Colombia pulls off an upset and advances.
Mar 3 - 5:14 PM
Julio Teheran tossed a pair of scoreless innings Sunday against the Astros.
There's no in-between for Teheran's Grapefruit League campaigns; his five full springs have resulted in ERAs of 9.37, 1.04, 1.80, 8.00 and 2.01. And, while spring training numbers aren't typically much of a guide for regular-season success, it should be noted that his one relatively poor regular season followed his bad string in 2015 (he pitched just 6 1/3 major league innings after his other bad spring in 2012). So, it could be taken as an especially good sign if Teheran has a strong spring. He will pitch for Colombia in the WBC, but the team is a long shot to advance.
Feb 26 - 4:49 PM
Teheran to get another Opening Day start
Mar 19 - 1:43 PM
Teheran to return to Braves' rotation Sat.
Mar 15 - 12:55 PM
Julio Teheran goes three scoreless
Mar 3 - 5:14 PM
Julio Teheran goes two scoreless
Feb 26 - 4:49 PM
More Julio Teheran Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Carrasco
CLE
(2975)
2
I. Desmond
COL
(2887)
3
M. Brantley
CLE
(2205)
4
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2192)
5
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2096)
6
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2084)
7
C. Seager
LA
(2056)
8
K. Broxton
MLW
(2023)
9
E. Thames
MLW
(1942)
10
D. Price
BOS
(1850)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Atlanta Braves Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ATL
30
30
7
10
0
0
188
157
70
67
41
167
1
1
3.21
1.05
Julio Teheran's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Julio Teheran's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Julio Teheran's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Julio Teheran's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
1
1
0
1
0
5
3
2
1
0
5
0
0
1.800
.600
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tyler Flowers
2
Kurt Suzuki
3
Anthony Recker
1B
1
Freddie Freeman
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
2
Jace Peterson
3
Sean Rodriguez
60-Day DL
Braves placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 60-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Christian Walker. Rodriguez won't play this season after injuring his shoulder in a car crash and having surgery to repair a badly torn rotator cuff and labrum damage as well as relocating a biceps tendon.
Feb 26
4
Micah Johnson
Sidelined
Micah Johnson needs surgery for a fracture in his left wrist.
The initial X-rays turned up negative, but Johnson was sent for an MRI on Wednesday and that exam revealed a broken bone. His recovery timetable is uncertain at this time. It's probably going to be a while. Johnson suffered the fractured left wrist Tuesday while making a diving catch in the outfield during a Grapefruit League game.
Mar 16
SS
1
Dansby Swanson
Sidelined
Dansby Swanson (back) will take at-bats in a minor league game on Saturday.
He had been expected to return to Grapefruit League action, but instead will get his swings in a more controlled environment. Swanson confirmed Saturday that the injury was more to his side than his back, which helps to explain the longer recovery time.
Mar 18
2
Chase d'Arnaud
3
Johan Camargo
3B
1
Adonis Garcia
Sidelined
Adonis Garcia (hamstring) was held out of Grapefruit League action again on Saturday due to a minor hamstring injury.
He was able to run without issue on Thursday, but the Braves feel he would benefit by another couple of days off. Garcia is expected to return to game action on Monday.
Mar 18
2
Rio Ruiz
LF
1
Matt Kemp
CF
1
Ender Inciarte
2
Emilio Bonifacio
RF
1
Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Julio Teheran
2
Bartolo Colon
3
R.A. Dickey
4
Jaime Garcia
5
Michael Foltynewicz
6
Aaron Blair
7
Matt Wisler
8
John Danks
9
Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jim Johnson
2
Arodys Vizcaino
3
Mauricio Cabrera
4
Ian Krol
5
Jose Ramirez
6
Daniel Winkler
10-Day DL
Braves placed RHP Daniel Winkler on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Winkler required surgery last April for a right elbow fracture and is still working through the rehab process. The 26-year-old could be an option for the major league bullpen at some point in the first half if he can avoid setbacks.
Mar 8
7
Josh Collmenter
8
Chaz Roe
9
Jacob Lindgren
60-Day DL
Braves placed LHP Jacob Lindgren on the 60-day disabled list with a left elbow injury.
Lindgren, who turns 24 on Sunday, underwent Tommy John surgery last August and is expected to miss the entire 2017 season. The Braves signed him over the winter after he was non-tendered by the Yankees. They are willing to wait on his potential.
Mar 8
10
Armando Rivero
Sidelined
Armando Rivero (shoulder) will be evaluated by a doctor on Saturday.
Rivero has been nursing a sore shoulder that dates back to winter ball, although he was cleared to play catch this week. The Rule 5 pick is hoping to be cleared to throw off a mound so that he can begin his quest to win an Opening Day roster spot.
Mar 3
11
Kevin Chapman
12
Paco Rodriguez
13
Blaine Boyer
14
Eric O'Flaherty
15
Sam Freeman
Headlines
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
Why do so many players skip the World Baseball Classic? Jesse Pantuosco investigates in Friday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Debating the WBC
Mar 17
»
Podcast: Rocky Road
Mar 17
»
Showdown: Jansen vs. Chapman
Mar 16
»
ST Daily: Pineda Dazzles
Mar 16
»
Podcast: Royals Check-In
Mar 16
»
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
»
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
»
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
MLB Headlines
»
Brantley (shoulder) making Cactus debut Mon.
»
Teheran to get another Opening Day start
»
Kipnis (shoulder) to miss another 4-5 weeks
»
Tyson Ross (TOS) to throw live BP Wednesday
»
Seager (oblique) to go through full workout
»
Michael Wacha makes Cardinals' rotation
»
Tillman (shoulder) a week away from throwing
»
Phillies name Hellickson Opening Day starter
»
Rasmus (hip, core muscle) making spring debut
»
J.D. Martinez (foot) undergoing MRI on Sunday
»
Giancarlo Stanton powers U.S. to WBC semis
»
Martin Prado (hamstring) ruled out for opener
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved