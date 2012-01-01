Player Page

Julio Teheran | Starting Pitcher | #49

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/27/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / ATL
Contract: view contract details
The Braves on Sunday named Julio Teheran their Opening Day starter.
It will be the right-hander's fourth straight Opening Day nod. Teheran had a disappointing 2015 campaign but rebounded nicely in 2016, putting up a 3.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 167/41 K/BB ratio across 188 innings. Mar 19 - 1:43 PM
Source: Atlanta Braves on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ATL303071000188157706741167113.211.05
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Gwinnett(INT)AAA11010532105001.800.600
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Anthony Recker
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
2Rio Ruiz
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3R.A. Dickey
4Jaime Garcia
5Michael Foltynewicz
6Aaron Blair
7Matt Wisler
8John Danks
9Max Fried
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Jacob Lindgren
10Armando Rivero
11Kevin Chapman
12Paco Rodriguez
13Blaine Boyer
14Eric O'Flaherty
15Sam Freeman
 

 