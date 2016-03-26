Domonic Brown | Outfielder Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (29) / 9/3/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 223 Bats / Throws: Left / Left Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Minor League Contract Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rockies signed OF Domonic Brown to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Brown was an All-Star back in 2013, but he has completely fallen off the map in recent years. The 29-year-old played exclusively with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate last season while batting .239/.303/.336 with seven home runs and 41 RBI over 126 games. We're not banking on a sudden career turnaround. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

Domonic Brown went 0-for-4 on Saturday, leaving him with a .200/.300/.314 line in 35 at-bats this spring. It's fun to dream about Brown following in the footsteps of Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion and turning his career around in Toronto, but it's not going to happen in April. The Jays want their fourth outfielder to play center, so Brown was going to have a tough time making the team even with a big spring.

Blue Jays signed OF Domonic Brown to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Brown elected to become a free agent last October after the Phillies outrighted him off their 40-man roster. He then spent four months trying to find a new team. The well-built corner outfielder showed great promise with Philadelphia in 2013, slashing .272/.324/.494 with 27 home runs and 83 RBI in 139 games, but it's been all downhill since then. Brown, now 28 years old, is doubtful to make a big impact with Toronto. Source: Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter