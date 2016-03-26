Player Page

Weather | Roster

Domonic Brown | Outfielder

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 223
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rockies signed OF Domonic Brown to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Brown was an All-Star back in 2013, but he has completely fallen off the map in recent years. The 29-year-old played exclusively with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate last season while batting .239/.303/.336 with seven home runs and 41 RBI over 126 games. We're not banking on a sudden career turnaround. Jan 31 - 1:51 PM
Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter
More Domonic Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000000
Domonic Brown's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Domonic Brown's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Domonic Brown's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Domonic Brown's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Buffalo(INT)AAA12646411124074137389953.239.303.336
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Gerardo Parra
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Stephen Cardullo
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Jake McGee
3Mike Dunn
4Jason Motte
5Chad Qualls
6Scott Oberg
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Eddie Butler
11Jairo Diaz
12Rayan Gonzalez
13Sam Moll
14Matt Carasiti
 

 