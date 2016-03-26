Domonic Brown | Outfielder

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
Red Sox defeat LHP Abad in arbitration case
Cueto 'very likely' to pitch for D.R. in WBC
Rays have discussed Profar with Rangers
Rays finalize one-year, $5M deal with Rasmus
Indians land RHP Carlos Frias from Dodgers
Minnesota targeting relievers Blanton, Logan
Twins no longer considering Morneau reunion
STL punished with picks, fine for Astros hack
Angels sign Bud Norris to minor league deal
Sonny Gray to pitch for Team USA in WBC
Brandon Moss agrees to deal with Royals
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Raiders' Vegas stadium on thin ice
Kiko Alonso recovering from thumb operation
49ers suing Aldon Smith to recoup bonus money
Julio Jones declares himself ready for SB51
Larry Fitzgerald remains undecided on 2017
Quinn: Julio Jones 'looked great' on Monday
GM: Falcons will address Freeman's contract
Texans could target Jimmy Garoppolo in trade?
Sammie Coates undergoes finger surgery
Cruz on contract: Ball is in Giants' court
Rashad Jennings expects 'to be back' w/Giants
Goldman Sachs 're-evaluating' Vegas deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Stephen Curry (illness) practices Tuesday
Derrick Favors limited to non-contact work
Avery Bradley (Achilles) practices Tuesday
Cody Zeller (quad) out Tuesday, unlikely Weds
D'Angelo Russell starting, Calderon to bench
Clint Capela expected to start on Tuesday
CLE to work out Hinrich, Chalmers, Stephenson
Celtics and Bulls to discuss Butler trade?
Mike Conley scores career-high 38 points
Marquese Chriss scores career-high 20 points
Hey Boo Boo! Yogi Ferrell scores 19 in start
Isaiah Thomas scores 41, 24 in 4th quarter
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jackets will go with Korpisalo in goal v. NYR
Philipp Grubauer to start for Caps vs. NYI
Capitals get John Carlson back Tuesday night
Morgan Rielly will not return Tuesday night
Andrei Markov back from LBI Tuesday
Kris Letang skates again, will be a GTD
Roberto Luongo now expected to start Tuesday
Dylan Larkin ready to return Tuesday night
Jakob Silfverberg (head) might return Tuesday
Report: NYR give Vigneault contract extension
Caps' John Carlson nearing return to lineup
Islanders lock up Thomas Greiss for 3 years
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
Michael Annett reunites with Jason Stockert
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson clear favorite for second Dubai win
Matsuyama preps for title defense @ WMPO
Willett returns to Dubai with fond memories
Jim Knous connects at WMPO Monday Qualifier
Garcia had weekend gloom in Desert Classic
Rookie Pan wraps FIO with 70; career-best T2
Rahm heists Farmers by 3 with back-nine 30
Howell III closes FIO with 68 for two-way T2
K. Bradley posts -9; 72-hole clubhouse leader
Wang wins Qatar playoff; has 3rd Euro trophy
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: WR Davis injures ankle while training
Crabtree predicts Wilson will sign with FSU
Lamp back to 'full-go' following ankle injury
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
Could Peterman & Webb land in round two?
One scout does not see Hooker as 1st rounder
Notre Dame will not jet to Florida in spring
Report: Tide DT commit Byers unable to enroll
Penn State grabs four-star LB Ellis Brooks
Kentucky promotes ILB/ST coach House to DC
Ex-Auburn OW Truitt transfers to UNC as grad
Mayock: Scouts expect Trubisky to be 6-foot-1
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Odion Ighalo saga ends with sale to China
Defensive headache as Davies is ruled out
Will Olivier Giroud keep his place
Aaron Ramsey or Ox to partner Coquelin
Mauro Zarate continues to serve suspension
Hughes says that Saido Berahino looks sharp
Moyes swoops for Everton midfield duo
Koeman: Jagielka won't leave on deadline day
Ake "hopeful" after FA Cup appearance
Ranieri rules Slimani out for Burnley match
Conte weighs in on Amsir Begovic's future
Ramirez out for WK23 but set for Boro stay
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Boone Logan
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Yency Almonte
(S)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brendan Rodgers
(SS)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Jorge De La Rosa
(S)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Sam Moll
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Greg Holland
(R)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Stephen Cardullo
(1B)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Shane Carle
(S)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Domonic Brown | Outfielder
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 9/3/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 223
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rockies signed OF Domonic Brown to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Brown was an All-Star back in 2013, but he has completely fallen off the map in recent years. The 29-year-old played exclusively with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate last season while batting .239/.303/.336 with seven home runs and 41 RBI over 126 games. We're not banking on a sudden career turnaround.
Jan 31 - 1:51 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Domonic Brown went 0-for-4 on Saturday, leaving him with a .200/.300/.314 line in 35 at-bats this spring.
It's fun to dream about Brown following in the footsteps of Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion and turning his career around in Toronto, but it's not going to happen in April. The Jays want their fourth outfielder to play center, so Brown was going to have a tough time making the team even with a big spring.
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 04:02:00 PM
Blue Jays signed OF Domonic Brown to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Brown elected to become a free agent last October after the Phillies outrighted him off their 40-man roster. He then spent four months trying to find a new team. The well-built corner outfielder showed great promise with Philadelphia in 2013, slashing .272/.324/.494 with 27 home runs and 83 RBI in 139 games, but it's been all downhill since then. Brown, now 28 years old, is doubtful to make a big impact with Toronto.
Thu, Feb 25, 2016 11:34:00 AM
Source:
Ben Nicholson-Smith on Twitter
Domonic Brown has elected free agency.
The decision was a given after the Phillies removed him from their 40-man roster last week. Brown has hit only .233/.285/.349 across the last two seasons after making the All-Star team in 2013. He's certainly no given to get his career back on track, but Brown is still just 28 and someone will take a shot on him.
Mon, Oct 26, 2015 10:14:00 PM
Source:
Matt Eddy on Twitter
Rockies ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
Jan 31 - 1:51 PM
Domonic Brown goes 0-for-4 against Yankees
Sat, Mar 26, 2016 04:02:00 PM
Blue Jays ink Domonic Brown to minors deal
Thu, Feb 25, 2016 11:34:00 AM
Outfielder Domonic Brown elects free agency
Mon, Oct 26, 2015 10:14:00 PM
More Domonic Brown Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Domonic Brown's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Domonic Brown's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Domonic Brown's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Domonic Brown's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Buffalo(INT)
AAA
126
464
111
24
0
7
41
37
38
99
5
3
.239
.303
.336
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Gerardo Parra
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
2
Stephen Cardullo
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Yency Almonte
8
Shane Carle
9
Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Jake McGee
3
Mike Dunn
4
Jason Motte
5
Chad Qualls
6
Scott Oberg
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Rockies activated RHP Jairo Diaz from the 60-day disabled list.
Diaz missed the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery in March. He'll likely get a late start on the 2017 campaign.
Nov 8
12
Rayan Gonzalez
13
Sam Moll
14
Matt Carasiti
