Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Beckham smokes two solo homers vs O's
Paxton fans nine in seven shutout innings
Report: Shelby Miller may need TJ surgery
Franco goes 3-for-4 with a grand slam Wed.
Brandon Phillips day-to-day with groin injury
Abreu (hip, groin) expected back Friday
Shelby Miller sends MRI to James Andrews
Cody Bellinger to bat leadoff on Wednesday
May looking 'murky' for Adrian Beltre (calf)
Denard Span (shoulder) lands on disabled list
Hip injury sends Koda Glover to 10-day DL
Gary Sanchez (biceps) already taking BP
Roster
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Colome
(R)
Chih-Wei Hu
(R)
Derek Norris
(C)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Blake Snell
(S)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(DH)
Will Inman
(S)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Austin Pruitt
(R)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Brad Miller
(2B)
Erasmo Ramirez
(R)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Jose Molina
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Jeff Walters
(R)
David Carpenter
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Rickie Weeks
(1B)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Chase Whitley
(R)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Tim Beckham | Shortstop | #1
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/27/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $885,000, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tim Beckham went 3-for-5 and drilled two solo home runs but the Rays still lost to the Orioles on Wednesday.
He homered in the third and again in the fifth to draw the Rays within a run, but they ultimately fell in extra innings. Beckham has been serving as the starting shortstop since the season began in the absence of the injured Matt Duffy. Beckham has hit well enough that there could be a position battle when Duffy returns to action. Beckham is hitting .280/.299/.493 with four homers, 10 runs scored and eight RBI in 78 plate appearances.
Apr 26 - 11:46 PM
Tim Beckham went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Astros.
He tripled in the third but was left stranded. He singled and scored in the fifth. He stroked an RBI single in the sixth and came around to score on a Peter Bourjos single. Beckham is getting everyday playing time while Matt Duffy recuperates from injury. He is batting .254/.267/.407 with two home runs, eight runs scored and five RBI in 61 plate appearances.
Apr 22 - 9:39 PM
Tim Beckham went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Tuesday in the win over the Tigers.
The homer tripled Beckham's RBI count from one to three. He has a 17/1 K/BB ratio to go along with his .227 average in 44 at-bats. The Rays will be a lot better off once Matt Duffy gets back.
Apr 19 - 12:26 AM
Tim Beckham delivered a three-run triple off Clay Buchholz in Friday's game against the Phillies.
Beckham missed some time this week with a hip flexor, but he's ready to go on Opening Day. He's going to serve as the Rays' starting shortstop until Matt Duffy comes off the DL.
Mar 31 - 4:15 PM
Beckham smokes two solo homers vs O's
Apr 26 - 11:46 PM
Beckham goes 3-for-4 with an RBI Saturday
Apr 22 - 9:39 PM
Tim Beckham hits two-run homer
Apr 19 - 12:26 AM
Tim Beckham triples in three
Mar 31 - 4:15 PM
More Tim Beckham Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
2
2
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
5
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
20
70
18
1
1
2
6
8
2
25
1
0
.257
.278
.386
.663
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
21
0
0
0
2016
0
6
19
25
7
0
3
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 26
@ BAL
1
5
3
1
0
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
2.000
Apr 25
@ BAL
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 24
@ BAL
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.333
Apr 23
HOU
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 22
HOU
1
4
3
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.250
Apr 21
HOU
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
Apr 20
DET
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
60-Day DL
Wilson Ramos (knee) has begun to take dry swings.
Ramos has also been throwing as he continues his rehab from meniscus and ACL tears in his right knee suffered last September. The Rays signed him to a two-year, $12.5 million contract in mid-December. A return in early June represents the most optimistic timetable, here, but that timetable should clarify as Ramos continues to progress in his recovery.
Apr 19
2
Derek Norris
3
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Rickie Weeks
2B
1
Brad Miller
SS
1
Matt Duffy
10-Day DL
Matt Duffy (Achilles) is traveling with the Rays on their current road trip.
He's not close to being activated, but Duffy traveling with the club is a good sign that his rehab from Achilles surgery is moving along well. The infielder has been upping his workouts of late and wouldn't seem to be too far off from a rehab assignment.
Apr 24
2
Tim Beckham
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
10-Day DL
Colby Rasmus (hip) is scheduled to resume his minor league rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Montgomery.
Rasmus aggravated his surgically-repaired hip two weeks ago in a rehab game with High-A Charlotte, but he's beginning to feel much better. There's some thought that he could be ready to join the Rays next weekend in Toronto, though the 30-year-old outfielder will obviously have to avoid further setbacks. Tampa Bay signed Rasmus to a one-year, $5 million free agent contract in late January.
Apr 20
2
Mallex Smith
10-Day DL
Mallex Smith (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a triple in his first minor league rehab game Tuesday with High-A Charlotte.
Smith has been on the disabled list since April 14 with a strained right hamstring. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times suspects the 23-year-old outfielder will be optioned to Triple-A Durham once he returns to full strength. He was batting .273/.360/.318 through 25 plate appearances with the Rays.
Apr 26
3
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
10-Day DL
Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) said Wednesday's simulated game went well.
That view was shared by manager Kevin Cash. Odorizzi has been cleared to return Monday against the Marlins after missing two starts with a strained hamstring. Erasmo Ramirez made one start in his absence while Austin Pruitt made the other in what was deemed as a "bullpen" game.
Apr 26
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
60-Day DL
Rays transferred RHP Brad Boxberger from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Shane Peterson. Boxberger went on the DL with a lat injury and is now also battling a strained flexor tendon. He's throwing again but will obviously be sidelined for a while.
Apr 14
3
Xavier Cedeno
10-Day DL
Xavier Cedeno will get a second opinion on his ailing left forearm this week from Dr. James Andrews.
Cedeno, who was placed on the disabled list last Friday, has already seen Rays team doctor Koco Eaton. The results of that visit aren't known, but it's usually not a good sign when Dr. Andrews is involved. An update on Cedeno should be available later this week.
Apr 24
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Tolleson has also had back issues this spring, but it's his pitching arm that will hold him out for the first couple months of the season. The former Rangers closer will hope to return as a middle reliever sometime in the first half.
Mar 31
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Tommy Hunter
10-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain.
Hunter suffered the injury while covering first base on Saturday. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Apr 23
9
Jumbo Diaz
10
Austin Pruitt
11
Ryan Garton
12
Chih-Wei Hu
Headlines
Bedrosian Bedridden
Apr 26
Brad Johnson covers the latest happenings on the closer and stolen base markets, including fallout from Cam Bedrosian's latest injury.
More MLB Columns
»
Bedrosian Bedridden
Apr 26
»
Notes: Mariners Get Desperate
Apr 26
»
Dose: Bet On Bellinger
Apr 26
»
Roundtable: Up Comes Urias
Apr 25
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 4
Apr 25
»
MLB Live Chat
Apr 25
»
Top 10 Prospects: April 25
Apr 25
»
Daily Dose: Hey Now
Apr 25
MLB Headlines
»
Beckham smokes two solo homers vs O's
»
Paxton fans nine in seven shutout innings
»
Report: Shelby Miller may need TJ surgery
»
Franco goes 3-for-4 with a grand slam Wed.
»
Brandon Phillips day-to-day with groin injury
»
Abreu (hip, groin) expected back Friday
»
Shelby Miller sends MRI to James Andrews
»
Cody Bellinger to bat leadoff on Wednesday
»
May looking 'murky' for Adrian Beltre (calf)
»
Denard Span (shoulder) lands on disabled list
»
Hip injury sends Koda Glover to 10-day DL
»
Gary Sanchez (biceps) already taking BP
