Tim Beckham | Shortstop | #1

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 195
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Tim Beckham went 3-for-5 and drilled two solo home runs but the Rays still lost to the Orioles on Wednesday.
He homered in the third and again in the fifth to draw the Rays within a run, but they ultimately fell in extra innings. Beckham has been serving as the starting shortstop since the season began in the absence of the injured Matt Duffy. Beckham has hit well enough that there could be a position battle when Duffy returns to action. Beckham is hitting .280/.299/.493 with four homers, 10 runs scored and eight RBI in 78 plate appearances. Apr 26 - 11:46 PM
More Tim Beckham Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600220201000015
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2070181126822510.257.278.386.663
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700021000
2016061925703
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 26@ BAL15310222000000.600.6002.000
Apr 25@ BAL14100010020000.250.250.250
Apr 24@ BAL13100000110000.333.500.333
Apr 23HOU14100000021000.250.250.250
Apr 22HOU14301012000000.750.7501.250
Apr 21HOU13100000010000.333.333.333
Apr 20DET14100010000000.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Derek Norris
3Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Rickie Weeks
2B1Brad Miller
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Mallex Smith
3Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Kevin Gadea
8Tommy Hunter
9Jumbo Diaz
10Austin Pruitt
11Ryan Garton
12Chih-Wei Hu
 

 