Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Wilson Ramos 60-Day DL

Wilson Ramos (knee) has begun to take dry swings. Ramos has also been throwing as he continues his rehab from meniscus and ACL tears in his right knee suffered last September. The Rays signed him to a two-year, $12.5 million contract in mid-December. A return in early June represents the most optimistic timetable, here, but that timetable should clarify as Ramos continues to progress in his recovery.

2 Derek Norris

3 Jesus Sucre

1B 1 Logan Morrison

2 Rickie Weeks

2B 1 Brad Miller

SS 1 Matt Duffy 10-Day DL

Matt Duffy (Achilles) is traveling with the Rays on their current road trip. He's not close to being activated, but Duffy traveling with the club is a good sign that his rehab from Achilles surgery is moving along well. The infielder has been upping his workouts of late and wouldn't seem to be too far off from a rehab assignment.

2 Tim Beckham

3 Daniel Robertson

3B 1 Evan Longoria

LF 1 Colby Rasmus 10-Day DL

Colby Rasmus (hip) is scheduled to resume his minor league rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Montgomery. Rasmus aggravated his surgically-repaired hip two weeks ago in a rehab game with High-A Charlotte, but he's beginning to feel much better. There's some thought that he could be ready to join the Rays next weekend in Toronto, though the 30-year-old outfielder will obviously have to avoid further setbacks. Tampa Bay signed Rasmus to a one-year, $5 million free agent contract in late January.

2 Mallex Smith 10-Day DL

Mallex Smith (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a triple in his first minor league rehab game Tuesday with High-A Charlotte. Smith has been on the disabled list since April 14 with a strained right hamstring. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times suspects the 23-year-old outfielder will be optioned to Triple-A Durham once he returns to full strength. He was batting .273/.360/.318 through 25 plate appearances with the Rays.

3 Shane Peterson

CF 1 Kevin Kiermaier

2 Peter Bourjos

RF 1 Steven Souza

DH 1 Corey Dickerson

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Chris Archer

2 Alex Cobb

3 Jake Odorizzi 10-Day DL

Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) said Wednesday's simulated game went well. That view was shared by manager Kevin Cash. Odorizzi has been cleared to return Monday against the Marlins after missing two starts with a strained hamstring. Erasmo Ramirez made one start in his absence while Austin Pruitt made the other in what was deemed as a "bullpen" game.

4 Blake Snell

5 Matt Andriese

6 Nathan Eovaldi 60-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Alex Colome

2 Brad Boxberger 60-Day DL

Rays transferred RHP Brad Boxberger from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Shane Peterson. Boxberger went on the DL with a lat injury and is now also battling a strained flexor tendon. He's throwing again but will obviously be sidelined for a while.

3 Xavier Cedeno 10-Day DL

Xavier Cedeno will get a second opinion on his ailing left forearm this week from Dr. James Andrews. Cedeno, who was placed on the disabled list last Friday, has already seen Rays team doctor Koco Eaton. The results of that visit aren't known, but it's usually not a good sign when Dr. Andrews is involved. An update on Cedeno should be available later this week.

4 Danny Farquhar

5 Erasmo Ramirez

6 Shawn Tolleson 60-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day disabled list with a right flexor strain. Tolleson has also had back issues this spring, but it's his pitching arm that will hold him out for the first couple months of the season. The former Rangers closer will hope to return as a middle reliever sometime in the first half.

7 Kevin Gadea 60-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis. The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.

8 Tommy Hunter 10-Day DL

Rays placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain. Hunter suffered the injury while covering first base on Saturday. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.

9 Jumbo Diaz

10 Austin Pruitt