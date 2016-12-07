Player Page

Weather | Roster

Eric Hosmer | First Baseman | #35

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 10/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4 / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (3) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Royals and 1B Eric Hosmer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $12.25 million contract.
It was the first baseman's final year of arbitration eligibility. Hosmer slugged a career-high 25 home runs while driving in 104 last season, although his overall .266/.328/.433 batting line left something to be desired. He'll look to improve in his walk year. Jan 13 - 1:47 PM
Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter
More Eric Hosmer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15860516124125104805713253.266.328.433.761
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016015400004
Eric Hosmer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Eric Hosmer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Eric Hosmer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Eric Hosmer's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Cheslor Cuthbert
2Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Yordano Ventura
3Ian Kennedy
4Jason Vargas
5Nate Karns
6Mike Minor
7Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Matt Strahm
4Scott Alexander
5Brian Flynn
6Andrew Edwards
7Alec Mills
8Kevin McCarthy
9Chris Young
 

 