Eric Hosmer | First Baseman | #35 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (27) / 10/24/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4 / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (3) / KC Contract: 2017: $12.25 million, 2018: Free Agent

Royals and 1B Eric Hosmer avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $12.25 million contract. It was the first baseman's final year of arbitration eligibility. Hosmer slugged a career-high 25 home runs while driving in 104 last season, although his overall .266/.328/.433 batting line left something to be desired. He'll look to improve in his walk year. Source: Jeffrey Flanagan on Twitter

Jon Morosi of FOX Sports hears that Eric Hosmer will play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. This past campaign, Hosmer slashed .266/.328/.433 with 25 homers and 104 RBI across 605 at-bats. Both the home run and RBI numbers stand as career bests, though his overall batting line was a noticeable step down from the .297/.363/.459 mark he posted in 2015. Source: WBC Baseball on Twitter

Eric Hosmer is not in the Royals' lineup for the second straight day Sunday due to a wrist issue. The Royals are saying the injury isn't a big deal, but now we know why he's sat out a couple games this weekend. Kendrys Morales is at first base. Source: Rustin Dodd on Twitter