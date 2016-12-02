Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Raul Alcantara
(S)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Donn Roach
(R)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Adam Rosales
(2B)
John Axford
(R)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Bruce Maxwell
(C)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Mark Canha
(1B)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(3B)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Ross Detwiler
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Yairo Munoz
(SS)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Simon Castro
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Joe Wendle
(2B)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Yonder Alonso | First Baseman | #17
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/8/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Miami (FL)
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (7) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Yonder Alonso went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored as the Athletics trounced the Brewers 15-5 on Thursday.
He drilled a two-run shot off Brewers ace Junior Guerra in the second inning, then took him yard again with a solo blast in the third frame. Alonso is now batting .382 with four homers and 11 RBI in 34 at-bats. He figures to split time at first base and designated hitter this season. He has an unappealing .253/.316/.367 career slash line with a paltry 39 home runs in 2343 plate appearances spread over 664 games.
Mar 23 - 9:05 PM
Yonder Alonso slugged his first homer of the spring Friday against the Giants.
He’s already six home runs away from his total from all of last season. That’s not a good thing when you call first base home. Alonso has 39 homers in 664 career games and has never reached double-digits in a single season. The Athletics might continue to give him significant time at first base this year, but fantasy owners know by now that they can ignore him.
Mar 3 - 6:04 PM
Athletics and 1B Yonder Alonso avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract.
Alonso looked like an obvious non-tender candidate after batting just .253/.316/.367 with seven home runs in his first season in Oakland, but the A's are apparently not ready to give up on him yet. He should be in line to again receive the bulk of the playing time at first base against right-handers.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 02:41:00 PM
Source:
Susan Slusser on Twitter
Yonder Alonso went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.
He also worked a walk in the ballgame. He stroked a two-run double in the first inning and then singled and scored in the third. The veteran first baseman gets plenty of playing time but simply hasn't hit well enough to be useful in fantasy leagues. He is batting .254 with seven homers and 52 RBI in 429 at-bats.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 10:30:00 PM
Alonso goes deep twice against Brewers
Mar 23 - 9:05 PM
Alonso slugs first spring homer
Mar 3 - 6:04 PM
Yonder Alonso, A's avoid arbitration
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 02:41:00 PM
Alonso goes 3-for-4 with two RBI on Wednesday
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 10:30:00 PM
More Yonder Alonso Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
156
482
122
34
0
7
56
52
45
74
3
1
.253
.316
.367
.683
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
145
0
0
7
0
5
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
3
Bruce Maxwell
4
Matt McBride
1B
1
Ryon Healy
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
Sidelined
Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4, scored one run and drove in two in a spring win over the Reds on Thursday.
He now has a .357 batting average and .900 OPS in 14 at-bats in Cactus League play. He is penciled in as the starter at second base on the Athletics' depth chart. Lowrie hit just .263/.314/.322 with two home runs in 87 games last year.
Mar 9
2
Adam Rosales
3
Joe Wendle
Sidelined
Joe Wendle (shoulder) is scheduled to play catch Thursday for the first time in more than a week.
Wendle has been held out of Cactus League action since March 7 because of a shoulder injury. A recent MRI showed no structural issues, but the 26-year-old probably won't make Oakland's roster anyway.
Mar 23
SS
1
Marcus Semien
2
Chad Pinder
3
Franklin Barreto
4
Yairo Munoz
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
2
Jaff Decker
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
Sidelined
Jake Smolinski had his labrum repaired and a bursectomy procedure during his shoulder surgery Thursday.
Smolinski will be in a sling for four weeks and probably won't be an option in the A's outfield until June at the earlier. He was a favorite to win the last spot on the team's bench. Alejandro De Aza is one option there now, but the A's could grab someone on waivers at the end of the month.
Mar 17
3
Alejandro De Aza
RF
1
Matt Joyce
2
Matt Olson
DH
1
Yonder Alonso
2
Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
Sidelined
Sonny Gray (lat) will make around 20 throws from 60 feet and 15 from 75 feet on Wednesday.
Gray strained his lat on March 7. While he was initially expected to be shut down completely for three weeks, he received the all-clear to start a throwing program after undergoing his two-week check-up. Gray was making tosses from 60 and 75 feet on Tuesday and will do likewise on Wednesday. These are clear positive steps, but he is unlikely to make his regular-season debut until mid-April at the earliest.
Mar 22
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
Sidelined
Daniel Mengden will be in a walking boot for six weeks after undergoing right foot surgery on Tuesday.
Mengden fractured his medial tibial sesamoid bone in his foot while throwing a bullpen session at home on January 31. The surgery, which was performed by Dr. Kevin Varner, involved a sesamoidectomy. It's unclear how soon he'll be ready to pitch after shedding the walking boot. The injury makes it more likely that Andrew Triggs will begin the year as the fifth starter. Mengden, who turns 24 this month, posted a 6.50 ERA over 14 starts as a rookie in 2016.
Feb 8
8
Raul Alcantara
9
Chris Bassitt
Sidelined
Chris Bassitt (elbow) threw all of his pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
Bassitt had the operation last May and has progressed without any setbacks so far during his rehab. He hopes to be an option for the A's around midseason.
Mar 21
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ryan Madson
2
Sean Doolittle
Sidelined
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut on Tuesday.
Doolittle has been brought along slowly this spring due to his past shoulder issues, but he was cleared for game action after getting through a 25-pitch live batting practice session Saturday. The left-hander will likely begin the campaign in a setup role but is a threat to possibly nab some saves if he can stay healthy.
Mar 12
3
Santiago Casilla
4
John Axford
5
Ryan Dull
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Simon Castro
9
Ross Detwiler
