Yonder Alonso | First Baseman | #17 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (29) / 4/8/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Miami (FL) Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (7) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4 million, 2018: Free Agent

Yonder Alonso went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored as the Athletics trounced the Brewers 15-5 on Thursday. He drilled a two-run shot off Brewers ace Junior Guerra in the second inning, then took him yard again with a solo blast in the third frame. Alonso is now batting .382 with four homers and 11 RBI in 34 at-bats. He figures to split time at first base and designated hitter this season. He has an unappealing .253/.316/.367 career slash line with a paltry 39 home runs in 2343 plate appearances spread over 664 games.

Yonder Alonso slugged his first homer of the spring Friday against the Giants. He’s already six home runs away from his total from all of last season. That’s not a good thing when you call first base home. Alonso has 39 homers in 664 career games and has never reached double-digits in a single season. The Athletics might continue to give him significant time at first base this year, but fantasy owners know by now that they can ignore him.

Athletics and 1B Yonder Alonso avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract. Alonso looked like an obvious non-tender candidate after batting just .253/.316/.367 with seven home runs in his first season in Oakland, but the A's are apparently not ready to give up on him yet. He should be in line to again receive the bulk of the playing time at first base against right-handers. Source: Susan Slusser on Twitter