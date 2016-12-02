Player Page

Yonder Alonso | First Baseman | #17

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/8/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (7) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Yonder Alonso went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored as the Athletics trounced the Brewers 15-5 on Thursday.
He drilled a two-run shot off Brewers ace Junior Guerra in the second inning, then took him yard again with a solo blast in the third frame. Alonso is now batting .382 with four homers and 11 RBI in 34 at-bats. He figures to split time at first base and designated hitter this season. He has an unappealing .253/.316/.367 career slash line with a paltry 39 home runs in 2343 plate appearances spread over 664 games. Mar 23 - 9:05 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15648212234075652457431.253.316.367.683
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016014500705
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
3Bruce Maxwell
4Matt McBride
1B1Ryon Healy
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
3Joe Wendle
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3Franklin Barreto
4Yairo Munoz
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
2Jaff Decker
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
3Alejandro De Aza
RF1Matt Joyce
2Matt Olson
DH1Yonder Alonso
2Mark Canha
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Jesse Hahn
7Daniel Mengden
8Raul Alcantara
9Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ryan Madson
2Sean Doolittle
3Santiago Casilla
4John Axford
5Ryan Dull
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Simon Castro
9Ross Detwiler
 

 