Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
Dose: Doug Martin Suspended
Dec 29
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Anquan Boldin battling finger injury
Kenny Britt (shoulder) still not practicing
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) still 'limited' Thursday
Report: McFadden to get 'most' reps Sunday
Report: Prescott to get 'some' work Sunday
Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss Week 17
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mike Conley (toe) will not play vs. OKC
Dragic, Richardson & Babbitt starting vs. CHA
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful vs. Spurs
Report: George Hill plans to play Thursday
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable vs. LAL
Tyreke Evans to be cleared for 18-20 minutes
Patrick Beverley (thigh) good to go Friday
Bradley Beal's (ankle) MRI comes back clean
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Friday
Chris Paul not on injury report for Friday
Mike Conley and Parsons expected to play
Goran Dragic (back) likely to play Thursday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 12
Dec 29
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Brian Campbell will likely be healthy scratch
Pavel Zacha will be scratched Thursday night
Andrej Sekera (illness) unavailable Thursday
Keith Kinkaid will get the nod Thursday night
Matt Murray (lower body) is week-to-week
Robert Bortuzzo agrees to a 2-year extension
Jared Coreau is expected to start Thursday
Michael Hutchinson is Jets' starter Thursday
Rookie Brayden Point (UBI) out for 4-6 weeks
Aleksander Barkov suffers LBI Wednesday
Ryan Miller blocks 36 in win over Kings
Wayne Simmonds picks up 1G, 1A in loss to STL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
'Off-field stuff' will drop EDGE Tim Williams
AFC Exec: Mike Williams is draft's top WR
Pauline: McNichols could have shoulder issue
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Martial rumours quashed by instagram post
Shkodran Mustafi back in the Arsenal squad
Theo Walcott will miss out on Palace match
Mohamed Elneny will join Egypt for AfCoN
Kieran Gibbs out for New Years Day
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Brandon Crawford
(SS)
Gorkys Hernandez
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Jimmy Rollins
(SS)
Gordon Beckham
(2B)
Johnny Cueto
(S)
Chase Johnson
(S)
Eduardo Nunez
(3B)
Sergio Romo
(R)
Brandon Belt
(1B)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
George Kontos
(R)
Steven Okert
(R)
Michael Roth
(R)
Ty Blach
(S)
Jose Dominguez
(R)
Derek Law
(R)
Josh Osich
(R)
Justin Ruggiano
(OF)
Ray Black
(R)
Edgmer Escalona
(R)
Hak-Ju Lee
(SS)
Angel Pagan
(OF)
Jeff Samardzija
(S)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Wendell Fairley
(OF)
Javier Lopez
(R)
Joe Panik
(2B)
Daniel Slania
(S)
Brett Bochy
(R)
Kevin Frandsen
(OF)
Mark Melancon
(R)
Jarrett Parker
(OF)
Will Smith
(R)
Trevor Brown
(C)
Ian Gardeck
(R)
Nestor Molina
(S)
Jake Peavy
(S)
Denard Span
(OF)
Madison Bumgarner
(S)
Cory Gearrin
(R)
Matt Moore
(S)
Hunter Pence
(OF)
Hunter Strickland
(R)
Everth Cabrera
(SS)
Conor Gillaspie
(3B)
Reyes Moronta
(S)
Buster Posey
(C)
Albert Suarez
(S)
Matt Cain
(S)
Miguel Gomez
(3B)
Bryan Morris
(R)
Neil Ramirez
(R)
Kelby Tomlinson
(2B)
Orlando Calixte
(SS)
Grant Green
(2B)
Michael Morse
(1B)
Matt Reynolds
(R)
Mac Williamson
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Buster Posey | Catcher | #28
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 3/27/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (5) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $20 million, 2017: $21.4 million, 2018: $21.4 million, 2019: $21.4 million, 2020: $21.4 million, 2021: $21.4 million, 2022: $22 million club option ($3 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports Buster Posey and 10 other position players have confirmed their intent to play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
The complete list thus far is Posey, Jonathan Lucroy, Eric Hosmer, Paul Goldschmidt, Ian Kinsler, Nolan Arenado, Brandon Crawford, Daniel Murphy, Christian Yelich, Adam Jones and Andrew McCutchen. Pitchers have been harder to come by. The team is shaping up to be stronger than the American teams in prior WBCs.
Dec 29 - 6:33 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Buster Posey has been named the Gold Glove Award winner at catcher in the National League.
That snaps a run of eight straight Gold Glove Awards for Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. All of the Gold Glove winners were announced during an hour-long special Tuesday night (8pm-9pm ET) on ESPN, while a presidential election was being decided on most every other network. The full list of Gold Glove recipients in the National League: C Buster Posey, 1B Anthony Rizzo, 2B Joe Panik, SS Brandon Crawford, 3B Nolan Arenado, LF Starling Marte, CF Ender Inciarte, RF Jason Heyward, P Zack Greinke.
Nov 8 - 8:07 PM
Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with a double as the Giants were shut out by the Cubs in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday.
Posey doubled off of Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth inning, but Hunter Pence wasn't able to cash him in. He made a blunder on the base paths earlier in the contest, perhaps thinking that there was only one out instead of two, as he slowed down heading to second base and didn't score on Angel Pagan's fourth-inning double. Posey was the only Giant to record more than one hit in the ballgame.
Oct 7 - 11:54 PM
Buster Posey helped get the Giants into the playoffs, going 3-for-5 and driving in three runs in Sunday's victory over the Dodgers.
He got the Giants on the board early, stroking a two-RBI single in the first inning. He added another RBI single in the second frame. Posey didn't have one of his better seasons but did plenty to help his owners nonetheless. He ends up with a .288/.362/.434 slash line with 14 homers and 80 RBI in 146 games.
Oct 2 - 7:12 PM
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Dec 29 - 6:33 PM
Posey wins Gold Glove, snaps Yadi's streak
Nov 8 - 8:07 PM
Buster Posey goes 2-for-4 in loss to Cubs
Oct 7 - 11:54 PM
Posey goes 3-for-5 with three RBI vs Dodgers
Oct 2 - 7:12 PM
More Buster Posey Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Encarnacion
TOR
(3700)
2
B. Revere
LAA
(3343)
3
J. Bautista
TOR
(3254)
4
M. Napoli
CLE
(3126)
5
J. Hamilton
TEX
(2870)
6
B. Dozier
MIN
(2851)
7
A. McCutchen
PIT
(2840)
8
M. Morse
SF
(2810)
9
M. Wieters
BAL
(2639)
10
J. Turner
LA
(2523)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco Giants Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
146
539
155
33
2
14
80
82
64
68
6
1
.288
.362
.434
.796
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
123
15
0
0
0
0
5
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Ehire Adrianza
3
Jimmy Rollins
4
Orlando Calixte
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
2
Conor Gillaspie
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Albert Suarez
6
Matt Cain
7
Ty Blach
8
Chase Johnson
9
Daniel Slania
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Derek Law
3
Hunter Strickland
4
Will Smith
5
Cory Gearrin
6
George Kontos
7
Josh Osich
8
Steven Okert
9
Ray Black
10
Ian Gardeck
11
Reyes Moronta
12
Matt Reynolds
13
Michael Roth
14
Jose Dominguez
Headlines
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Seth Trachtman analyzes sleepers for stolen bases in 2017.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
»
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
»
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
»
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
MLB Headlines
»
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
»
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
»
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
»
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
»
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
»
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
»
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
»
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
»
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
»
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
»
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
»
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Premium Content: Free 7-Day Trial
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved