Buster Posey | Catcher | #28

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/27/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (5) / SF
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports Buster Posey and 10 other position players have confirmed their intent to play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
The complete list thus far is Posey, Jonathan Lucroy, Eric Hosmer, Paul Goldschmidt, Ian Kinsler, Nolan Arenado, Brandon Crawford, Daniel Murphy, Christian Yelich, Adam Jones and Andrew McCutchen. Pitchers have been harder to come by. The team is shaping up to be stronger than the American teams in prior WBCs. Dec 29 - 6:33 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
146539155332148082646861.288.362.434.796
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20161231500005
