Buster Posey | Catcher | #28 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (29) / 3/27/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Florida State Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (5) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $20 million, 2017: $21.4 million, 2018: $21.4 million, 2019: $21.4 million, 2020: $21.4 million, 2021: $21.4 million, 2022: $22 million club option ($3 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports Buster Posey and 10 other position players have confirmed their intent to play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The complete list thus far is Posey, Jonathan Lucroy, Eric Hosmer, Paul Goldschmidt, Ian Kinsler, Nolan Arenado, Brandon Crawford, Daniel Murphy, Christian Yelich, Adam Jones and Andrew McCutchen. Pitchers have been harder to come by. The team is shaping up to be stronger than the American teams in prior WBCs. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Buster Posey has been named the Gold Glove Award winner at catcher in the National League. That snaps a run of eight straight Gold Glove Awards for Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. All of the Gold Glove winners were announced during an hour-long special Tuesday night (8pm-9pm ET) on ESPN, while a presidential election was being decided on most every other network. The full list of Gold Glove recipients in the National League: C Buster Posey, 1B Anthony Rizzo, 2B Joe Panik, SS Brandon Crawford, 3B Nolan Arenado, LF Starling Marte, CF Ender Inciarte, RF Jason Heyward, P Zack Greinke.

Buster Posey went 2-for-4 with a double as the Giants were shut out by the Cubs in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday. Posey doubled off of Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth inning, but Hunter Pence wasn't able to cash him in. He made a blunder on the base paths earlier in the contest, perhaps thinking that there was only one out instead of two, as he slowed down heading to second base and didn't score on Angel Pagan's fourth-inning double. Posey was the only Giant to record more than one hit in the ballgame.