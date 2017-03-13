Player Page

Weather | Roster

Anibal Sanchez | Starting Pitcher | #19

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/27/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Anibal Sanchez tossed six hitless, scoreless frames while striking out six batters but the Tigers still lost to the Pirates on Saturday.
He walked one batter and saw an error made behind him but was otherwise perfect. Sanchez was shelled in each of his first three games of the spring before making some mechanical adjustments. In three games since then he has been unscored upon. On March 9th his ERA was 17.47 and now it is down to 5.03 in 19 2/3 innings. He is battling Matt Boyd for the last rotation slot on the Tigers' staff. Sanchez turned in a rough 5.87 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings a year ago. Mar 25 - 6:42 PM
More Anibal Sanchez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
DET352671300153.117110810053135005.871.46
Anibal Sanchez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Anibal Sanchez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Anibal Sanchez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Anibal Sanchez's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
3John Hicks
4Miguel Gonzalez
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2Efren Navarro
2B1Ian Kinsler
2Omar Infante
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Andrew Romine
3Brendan Ryan
3B1Nick Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
2Juan Perez
3Jim Adduci
CF1Tyler Collins
2Mikie Mahtook
3JaCoby Jones
4Alex Presley
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Steven Moya
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Anibal Sanchez
5Daniel Norris
6Mike Pelfrey
7Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Francisco Rodriguez
2Shane Greene
3Justin Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Alex Wilson
6Mark Lowe
7Daniel Stumpf
8Blaine Hardy
9Kyle Ryan
10Edward Mujica
11Logan Kensing
 

 