Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Anthony Gose
(OF)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Shane Greene
(R)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
John Hicks
(1B)
James McCann
(C)
Evan Reed
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Edward Mujica
(R)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Logan Kensing
(R)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
Anibal Sanchez | Starting Pitcher | #19
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 2/27/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2001 / UDFA / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $16 million, 2017: $16 million, 2018: $16 million club option ($5 million buyout)
Latest News
Recent News
Anibal Sanchez tossed six hitless, scoreless frames while striking out six batters but the Tigers still lost to the Pirates on Saturday.
He walked one batter and saw an error made behind him but was otherwise perfect. Sanchez was shelled in each of his first three games of the spring before making some mechanical adjustments. In three games since then he has been unscored upon. On March 9th his ERA was 17.47 and now it is down to 5.03 in 19 2/3 innings. He is battling Matt Boyd for the last rotation slot on the Tigers' staff. Sanchez turned in a rough 5.87 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings a year ago.
Mar 25 - 6:42 PM
Anibal Sanchez blanked the Mets for four innings and struck out five in the Tigers' 5-1 victory on Monday.
It looked like Matt Boyd would be the Tigers' fifth starter by default, but Sanchez has made it a race again by throwing eight scoreless innings his last two times out. They've been particularly strong scoreless innings, too; he's faced just two batters over the minimum. In doing so, he's lowered his spring ERA from 17.47 to 7.24. Boyd still seems the likely choice for the fifth spot, but Sanchez will almost surely find himself back in the rotation at some point.
Mar 20 - 5:11 PM
Anibal Sanchez was perfect for four innings, striking out five, to earn a win in relief Wednesday against the Braves.
After making some adjustments to his delivery, Sanchez lowered his spring ERA from 17.47 to 10.24 and put himself back into the mix for the fifth spot in the Tigers rotation. Matt Boyd is out in front in that competition for now, but Sanchez's $16 million salary will likely play a role in Detroit's decision if Sanchez can finish the spring strong.
Mar 15 - 5:05 PM
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Monday that Anibal Sanchez is "trying to make an adjustment to his arm slot."
He needs to do something, as Sanchez has been pounded for 15 hits, 11 earned runs and four home runs in his 5 2/3 innings this spring while seeing his velocity dip to the 89-91 mph range. The Tigers are hoping that by Sanchez moving his hand farther away from his head, he can get more extension and improve his velocity and movement. He'll test out his new delivery in his next Grapefruit League outing Wednesday. As it stands right now, Matt Boyd seems to have inched ahead of Sanchez for the fifth spot in the Tigers' rotation.
Mar 13 - 10:31 PM
Source:
Detroit News
Anibal Sanchez fires six no-hit innings Sat.
Mar 25 - 6:42 PM
Anibal Sanchez sharp in striking out five
Mar 20 - 5:11 PM
Anibal Sanchez perfect for four innings
Mar 15 - 5:05 PM
Anibal Sanchez working on new arm slot
Mar 13 - 10:31 PM
Career Stats
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
DET
35
26
7
13
0
0
153.1
171
108
100
53
135
0
0
5.87
1.46
Anibal Sanchez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Anibal Sanchez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Anibal Sanchez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Anibal Sanchez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
4
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
Sidelined
Miguel Cabrera said Saturday that his back is improving and that he's scheduled to play first base in a Grapefruit League game on Sunday.
He'll take batting practice on Saturday and if all goes well he'll return to game action on Sunday. Provided he can avoid any further setbacks, he should be ready to go for the start of the regular season. At this point, there's no reason for his stock to be falling in fantasy drafts.
Mar 25
2
Efren Navarro
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Juan Perez
3
Jim Adduci
CF
1
Tyler Collins
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
JaCoby Jones
4
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
Sidelined
J.D. Martinez will be shut down for 3-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained Lisfranc ligament in his right foot.
Martinez doesn't need surgery, but he'll be in a cast for 7-10 days and won't be ready for baseball activities again until well into April. It will obviously be quite a while after that before he's ready to play in a major league game. Steven Moya is likely to handle right field while Martinez is on the shelf.
Mar 24
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Daniel Norris
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
Matt Boyd
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Shane Greene
3
Justin Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Alex Wilson
6
Mark Lowe
7
Daniel Stumpf
8
Blaine Hardy
9
Kyle Ryan
10
Edward Mujica
11
Logan Kensing
