Anibal Sanchez | Starting Pitcher | #19 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (33) / 2/27/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2001 / UDFA / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $16 million, 2017: $16 million, 2018: $16 million club option ($5 million buyout)

Latest News Recent News

Anibal Sanchez tossed six hitless, scoreless frames while striking out six batters but the Tigers still lost to the Pirates on Saturday. He walked one batter and saw an error made behind him but was otherwise perfect. Sanchez was shelled in each of his first three games of the spring before making some mechanical adjustments. In three games since then he has been unscored upon. On March 9th his ERA was 17.47 and now it is down to 5.03 in 19 2/3 innings. He is battling Matt Boyd for the last rotation slot on the Tigers' staff. Sanchez turned in a rough 5.87 ERA with 135 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings a year ago.

Anibal Sanchez blanked the Mets for four innings and struck out five in the Tigers' 5-1 victory on Monday. It looked like Matt Boyd would be the Tigers' fifth starter by default, but Sanchez has made it a race again by throwing eight scoreless innings his last two times out. They've been particularly strong scoreless innings, too; he's faced just two batters over the minimum. In doing so, he's lowered his spring ERA from 17.47 to 7.24. Boyd still seems the likely choice for the fifth spot, but Sanchez will almost surely find himself back in the rotation at some point.

Anibal Sanchez was perfect for four innings, striking out five, to earn a win in relief Wednesday against the Braves. After making some adjustments to his delivery, Sanchez lowered his spring ERA from 17.47 to 10.24 and put himself back into the mix for the fifth spot in the Tigers rotation. Matt Boyd is out in front in that competition for now, but Sanchez's $16 million salary will likely play a role in Detroit's decision if Sanchez can finish the spring strong.