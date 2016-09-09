Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jason Motte | Relief Pitcher | #30

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (34) / 6/22/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Iona
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 19 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rockies designated RHP Jason Motte for assignment.
Motte has just never looked the same since having Tommy John surgery, putting up a 4.36 ERA and middling 7.0 K/9 rate over the last three seasons. He's owed $5 million this season, but the Rockies are prepared to eat that amount in order to free up a roster spot. Motte turns 35 in June and might have to settle for a minor league deal somewhere. Mar 31 - 3:53 PM
More Jason Motte Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL300010623.2281513824004.941.52
Jason Motte's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jason Motte's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jason Motte's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jason Motte's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA600005.232235003.1761.059
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4German Marquez
5Shane Carle
6Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Chris Rusin
7Jason Motte
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Scott Oberg
11Jairo Diaz
12Matt Carasiti
 

 