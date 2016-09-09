Jason Motte | Relief Pitcher | #30

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
Rendon (leg) might not be ready for opener
Tigers place OF J.D. Martinez (foot) on DL
Addison Russell homers in return from injury
Ricky Nolasco to start Opening Day for Angels
Athletics could open with closer by committee
Cardinals lock up Molina with 3-year pact
Matt Garza (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Orioles to send down Alvarez and Giavotella
Cardinals place Rosenthal (lat) on 10-day DL
Cahill will start third game of season for SD
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Guard Chris Chester retiring after 11 seasons
Report: 'Skins haven't made new Cousins offer
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Pederson thinks Jeffery will help other WRs
Gruden: 'Offense runs through' Jordan Reed
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram goes through partial practice
Ivica Zubac (ankle sprain) out for season
Paul Millsap (left knee) practices on Friday
Michael Beasley (knee) available to play
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) a GTD on Friday
Malcolm Brogdon (back) will not play Friday
Marc Gasol (foot) will not play Friday night
Derrick Rose (knee) a GTD on Friday night
Carmelo Anthony (back) a GTD on Friday
James Harden has season-low four assists
Damian Lillard double-doubles in huge win
Nurk Alert: Jusuf Nurkic keying Blazers run
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Coyotes will get Shane Doan (LBI) back Friday
Panthers will start Reto Berra on Saturday
Jake Guentzel (concussion) is probable Friday
Rangers won't have Ryan McDonagh on Friday
Flyers land NCAA prospect Michael Vecchione
Tyson Jost poised for first NHL game Friday
Patrik Elias decides to hang up his skates
Connor McDavid extends points streak to nine
Corey Perry scores twice in OTL to Jets
Filip Forsberg scores 30th goal of 2016-17
Auston Matthews' point streak hits 7 games
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hamlin fastest in Martinsville practice 1
One last 2017 ride for Joe Nemechek
Daniel Suarez destroys Martinsville primary
John H. Nemechek: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Bobby Measmer Jr.: Spring Explosion 125 notes
Harvick has the 5th-most segment points
Corey LaJoie has 4 accidents in 5 races
Timmy Hill has two previous M'ville starts
Two steps forward, one back for Paul Menard
Chris Buescher is a hidden Martinsville gem
DiBenedetto had two strong short track runs
Final Four bound Gamecocks on Chastain truck
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kang posts 16-under w/ course-record-tying 63
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Barnett dealing with hamstring strain
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
McAdoo meets w/ Mahomes in advance of pro day
Dolphins put McDowell through private workout
Cordrea Tankersley visiting DAL on Monday
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
Myles Garrett to meet with 49ers and Bears
Ohio State S Hooker won't be attending draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Friend, Chambers to miss GW30
Mourinho: Smalling has a long term injury
Jones ruled out with “long-term” toe issue
Nacer Chadi questionable for Old Trafford
Matt Phillips injury continues to linger
Rooney, Valencia, and Rojo available for GW30
Rondon questionable after late return
Troy Deeney a doubt for Week 30 vs Sunderland
Mesut Ozil ready to return for Gunners
Evandro training but unlikely to feature
Shocking revelation! Shaqiri to miss another
Glen Johnson not ready for Foxes clash
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Stephen Cardullo
(1B)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Shane Carle
(S)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Yohan Flande
(R)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
German Marquez
(S)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Chad Bettis
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Domonic Brown
(OF)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jason Motte | Relief Pitcher | #30
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 6/22/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Iona
Drafted:
2003 / Rd. 19 (0) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $5 million, 2017: $5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rockies designated RHP Jason Motte for assignment.
Motte has just never looked the same since having Tommy John surgery, putting up a 4.36 ERA and middling 7.0 K/9 rate over the last three seasons. He's owed $5 million this season, but the Rockies are prepared to eat that amount in order to free up a roster spot. Motte turns 35 in June and might have to settle for a minor league deal somewhere.
Mar 31 - 3:53 PM
Jason Motte gave up two hits and a run in his one-inning Cactus League debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks.
Motte retired the first two batters he faced in the top of the seventh, but Diamondbacks infield prospect Dawel Lugo stroked a two-out single to left field and Jeremy Hazelbaker followed with a run-scoring double to right field which he nearly stretched into a triple. The relay throw that cut down Hazelbaker at third base helped Motte escape further damage. Motte, 34, is a middle reliever at best at this point in his career.
Feb 26 - 8:26 PM
Rockies activated RHP Jason Motte from the 15-day disabled list.
Motte has been sidelined since late July with a right rotator cuff strain. He's struggled for the Rockies this season with a 5.66 ERA over 26 relief appearances.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 08:28:00 AM
Rockies placed RHP Jason Motte on the 15-day disabled list with a right rotator cuff strain.
Motte had allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks over his last 4 2/3 innings out of the Colorado bullpen. The right-hander has been battling shoulder issues since spring training.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 03:58:00 PM
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
Mar 31 - 3:53 PM
Motte allows two hits, run in spring debut
Feb 26 - 8:26 PM
Jason Motte activated from disabled list
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 08:28:00 AM
Rockies place Motte (shoulder) on the DL
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 03:58:00 PM
More Jason Motte Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
30
0
0
1
0
6
23.2
28
15
13
8
24
0
0
4.94
1.52
Jason Motte's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jason Motte's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jason Motte's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jason Motte's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Albuquerque(PCL)
AAA
6
0
0
0
0
5.2
3
2
2
3
5
0
0
3.176
1.059
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
Sidelined
Tony Wolters (elbow) could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday or Monday.
Wolters has been out with a hyperextended elbow since March 5 but is on the mend and should be back playing in the next day or two. The 24-year-old doesn't offer much offensively but brings value as an expert pitch-framer. He and Tom Murphy are slated to split time behind the plate this season.
Mar 11
2
Tom Murphy
Sidelined
Tom Murphy will miss 4-6 weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm.
Another tough break for the Rockies. Murphy suffered the injury Sunday when he hit Anthony Rizzo's bat while trying to throw to second base. He actually stayed in the game at the time, so clearly the injury was much worse than initially believed. Murphy was being mentioned as a sleeper at the catcher position this spring, but Tony Wolters will see the bulk of the playing time for Colorado for the first month of the season.
Mar 14
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
Sidelined
Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed Thursday that Ian Desmond (hand) is expected to join the active roster before the end of April.
Desmond underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture of the second metacarpal bone in his left hand. He suffered the injury last Sunday in a Cactus League game. The 31-year-old signed a five-year, $70 million free agent contract with Colorado this past offseason after batting .285/.335/.446 with 22 home runs, 86 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 107 runs scored over 156 games for the Rangers in 2016.
Mar 16
2
Mark Reynolds
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
Sidelined
David Dahl has not been cleared to hit yet after an MRI last Friday showed that his injured rib was still healing.
He'll remain limited to cardio work for now and is about 10 days away from baseball activities. It's not a setback per se, but Dahl was obviously hoping to be a little further along in his recovery. He had just four spring at-bats before suffering the stress reaction in his rib and can officially be ruled out for any more Cactus League games.
Mar 20
2
Gerardo Parra
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
Sidelined
Charlie Blackmon is battling flu-like symptoms.
He's been out the past couple of days and now we know why. Blackmon's teammate Jake McGee is also under the weather. Illnesses like these can spread through a locker room, so it wouldn't be surprising if a few more Rockies came down with the flu. Both players should be available for Opening Day.
Mar 28
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
German Marquez
5
Shane Carle
6
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
Sidelined
Chad Qualls (forearm) was expected to resume throwing Monday.
Qualls hasn't pitched since March 1 due to soreness in his right forearm. While he's making progress, he's likely to begin the season on the disabled list. The veteran reliever posted a 5.23 ERA over 44 appearances last season.
Mar 21
6
Chris Rusin
Sidelined
Chris Rusin (oblique) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Rusin threw about 25 pitches in his first bullpen session since suffering an oblique strain at the start of the month. It's unclear when he'll be ready for game action, but he's getting closer.
Mar 22
7
Jason Motte
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Scott Oberg
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Jairo Diaz (elbow) was charged with five runs over two-thirds of an inning in his Cactus League debut on Monday against the Cubs.
It was his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. Diaz retired the first two batters he faced before things quickly went south. While the results weren't great, Owen Perkins of MLB.com notes that he reached 98.8 mph with his fastball. The original expectation was that he would be ready in May, but it appears that he's ahead of schedule.
Mar 21
12
Matt Carasiti
