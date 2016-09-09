Jason Motte | Relief Pitcher | #30

Batters

Pos Role Name

C 1 Tony Wolters Sidelined

Tony Wolters (elbow) could return to Cactus League action as soon as Sunday or Monday. Wolters has been out with a hyperextended elbow since March 5 but is on the mend and should be back playing in the next day or two. The 24-year-old doesn't offer much offensively but brings value as an expert pitch-framer. He and Tom Murphy are slated to split time behind the plate this season.

2 Tom Murphy Sidelined

Tom Murphy will miss 4-6 weeks with a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Another tough break for the Rockies. Murphy suffered the injury Sunday when he hit Anthony Rizzo's bat while trying to throw to second base. He actually stayed in the game at the time, so clearly the injury was much worse than initially believed. Murphy was being mentioned as a sleeper at the catcher position this spring, but Tony Wolters will see the bulk of the playing time for Colorado for the first month of the season.

3 Dustin Garneau

1B 1 Ian Desmond Sidelined

Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed Thursday that Ian Desmond (hand) is expected to join the active roster before the end of April. Desmond underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture of the second metacarpal bone in his left hand. He suffered the injury last Sunday in a Cactus League game. The 31-year-old signed a five-year, $70 million free agent contract with Colorado this past offseason after batting .285/.335/.446 with 22 home runs, 86 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 107 runs scored over 156 games for the Rangers in 2016.

2 Mark Reynolds

2B 1 DJ LeMahieu

2 Alexi Amarista

SS 1 Trevor Story

2 Cristhian Adames

3 Pat Valaika

3B 1 Nolan Arenado

LF 1 David Dahl Sidelined

David Dahl has not been cleared to hit yet after an MRI last Friday showed that his injured rib was still healing. He'll remain limited to cardio work for now and is about 10 days away from baseball activities. It's not a setback per se, but Dahl was obviously hoping to be a little further along in his recovery. He had just four spring at-bats before suffering the stress reaction in his rib and can officially be ruled out for any more Cactus League games.

2 Gerardo Parra

3 Chris Denorfia

CF 1 Charlie Blackmon Sidelined

Charlie Blackmon is battling flu-like symptoms. He's been out the past couple of days and now we know why. Blackmon's teammate Jake McGee is also under the weather. Illnesses like these can spread through a locker room, so it wouldn't be surprising if a few more Rockies came down with the flu. Both players should be available for Opening Day.

2 Raimel Tapia

RF 1 Carlos Gonzalez

2 Jordan Patterson

Starting Pitcher

Pos Role Name

S 1 Jon Gray

2 Tyler Anderson

3 Tyler Chatwood

4 German Marquez

5 Shane Carle

6 Chad Bettis 60-Day DL

Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.

Relief Pitcher

Pos Role Name

R 1 Greg Holland

2 Adam Ottavino

3 Jake McGee

4 Mike Dunn

5 Chad Qualls Sidelined

Chad Qualls (forearm) was expected to resume throwing Monday. Qualls hasn't pitched since March 1 due to soreness in his right forearm. While he's making progress, he's likely to begin the season on the disabled list. The veteran reliever posted a 5.23 ERA over 44 appearances last season.

6 Chris Rusin Sidelined

Chris Rusin (oblique) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday. Rusin threw about 25 pitches in his first bullpen session since suffering an oblique strain at the start of the month. It's unclear when he'll be ready for game action, but he's getting closer.

7 Jason Motte

8 Jordan Lyles

9 Carlos Estevez

10 Scott Oberg

11 Jairo Diaz Sidelined

Jairo Diaz (elbow) was charged with five runs over two-thirds of an inning in his Cactus League debut on Monday against the Cubs. It was his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. Diaz retired the first two batters he faced before things quickly went south. While the results weren't great, Owen Perkins of MLB.com notes that he reached 98.8 mph with his fastball. The original expectation was that he would be ready in May, but it appears that he's ahead of schedule.