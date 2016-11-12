Anthony Rizzo | First Baseman | #44 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (27) / 8/8/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 240 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 6 (0) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $5 million, 2017: $7 million, 2018: $7 million, 2019: $11 million, 2020: $14.5 million club option ($2 million buyout), 2021: $14.5 million club option ($2 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the Cubs' lineup Thursday because of back tightness. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the star first baseman is day-to-day. It's no big deal here in early March. Rizzo, 27, batted .292/.385/.544 with 32 home runs and 109 RBI in 155 regular-season games last year for the World Series-champion Cubs. He is 1-for-3 with three walks through three Cactus League games. Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter

Anthony Rizzo was named as the 2016 winner of the Rawlings Platinum Glove in the National League. Rizzo was presented the award on Friday at Gold Gloves Award ceremony. The 27-year-old first baseman is the youngest player in Cubs' history to receive a Gold Glove Award and the first member of the franchise to take home a Platinum Glove. Source: MLB.com

Anthony Rizzo collected a pair of hits Saturday in the Cubs' loss to the Indians in Game 4 of the World Series. Rizzo got the scoring started in the first inning on a bloop single that scored Dexter Fowler from second base. That would be the Cubs’ last run until the eighth inning as Corey Kluber settled down and pitched another gem. He notched another hit in the sixth on a double over the head of left-fielder Brandon Guyer but was stranded at second. Rizzo started slowly this postseason but has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games. Now on the brink of elimination, the Cubs will try to right the ship Sunday against Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer.