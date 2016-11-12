Player Page

Anthony Rizzo | First Baseman | #44

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 240
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 6 (0) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the Cubs' lineup Thursday because of back tightness.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon said the star first baseman is day-to-day. It's no big deal here in early March. Rizzo, 27, batted .292/.385/.544 with 32 home runs and 109 RBI in 155 regular-season games last year for the World Series-champion Cubs. He is 1-for-3 with three walks through three Cactus League games. Mar 2 - 11:19 AM
Source: Carrie Muskat on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15558317043432109947410835.292.385.544.928
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016015410000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Miguel Montero
3Victor Caratini
4Ali Solis
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
3Tommy La Stella
4Jemile Weeks
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
LF1Kyle Schwarber
CF1Jon Jay
2Albert Almora
3Jacob Hannemann
RF1Jason Heyward
2Matt Szczur
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Mike Montgomery
6Brett Anderson
7Aaron Brooks
8Duane Underwood
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Hector Rondon
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Carl Edwards Jr.
6Justin Grimm
7Rob Zastryzny
8Felix Pena
9Jose Rosario
10Eddie Butler
11Jake Buchanan
12Alec Mills
13Brian Duensing
14Jack Leathersich
15Caleb Smith
