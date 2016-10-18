Josh Donaldson | Third Baseman | #20 Team: Toronto Blue Jays Age / DOB: (31) / 12/8/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Auburn Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $11.65 million, 2017: $17 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Josh Donaldson was diagnosed with a right calf strain. He suffered the injury while running on Friday. The Blue Jays say Donaldson will be treated daily and are optimistic he'll be ready for Opening Day. Donaldson has been remarkably durable throughout his career, missing just 19 games over his last four seasons. Unless we hear of a setback, Donaldson remains a borderline first-round pick in redraft formats. Source: Shi Davidi on Twitter

Josh Donaldson was sent for a precautionary MRI on Saturday after feeling a small tweak in his right calf while running on Friday. The team is still awaiting the results of that exam. Donaldson suffered a similar calf strain early during the 2016 season and didn't miss any time because of it. This shouldn't impact his availability for the start of the regular season. Source: Sportsnet

Josh Donaldson skipped the Blue Jays first full workout on Saturday after feeling something in his right calf. It doesn't sound as anything more than a precautionary measure, but the club should have an update on his status later in the day. Donaldson has proven to be one of the most durable players in all of baseball, averaging 157 games per year over the past four seasons. Source: Richard Griffin on Twitter