Josh Donaldson | Third Baseman | #20

Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/8/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Josh Donaldson was diagnosed with a right calf strain.
He suffered the injury while running on Friday. The Blue Jays say Donaldson will be treated daily and are optimistic he'll be ready for Opening Day. Donaldson has been remarkably durable throughout his career, missing just 19 games over his last four seasons. Unless we hear of a setback, Donaldson remains a borderline first-round pick in redraft formats. Feb 18 - 4:26 PM
Source: Shi Davidi on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
155577164325379912210911971.284.404.549.953
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000137019
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Russell Martin
2Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3Juan Graterol
4Michael Ohlman
1B1Justin Smoak
2Steve Pearce
2B1Devon Travis
2Ryan Goins
3Gregorio Petit
SS1Troy Tulowitzki
2Darwin Barney
3Lourdes Gurriel
4Richard Urena
5Jake Elmore
3B1Josh Donaldson
LF1Melvin Upton
2Ezequiel Carrera
3Jose Tabata
CF1Kevin Pillar
2Dalton Pompey
3Anthony Alford
RF1Jose Bautista
2Darrell Ceciliani
DH1Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Marco Estrada
2Aaron Sanchez
3Marcus Stroman
4J.A. Happ
5Francisco Liriano
6Mat Latos
7T.J. House
8Casey Lawrence
9Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Roberto Osuna
2Jason Grilli
3Joe Smith
4Joe Biagini
5Aaron Loup
6Ryan Tepera
7J.P. Howell
8Glenn Sparkman
9Brett Oberholtzer
10Danny Barnes
11Gavin Floyd
12Dominic Leone
13Chris Smith
14Matt Dermody
 

 