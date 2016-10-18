Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
David Aardsma
(R)
Matt Dermody
(R)
Clinton Hollon
(S)
Dioner Navarro
(C)
Chris Smith
(R)
Anthony Alford
(OF)
Josh Donaldson
(3B)
T.J. House
(S)
Brett Oberholtzer
(S)
Joe Smith
(R)
Danny Barnes
(R)
Jake Elmore
(OF)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Michael Ohlman
(C)
Justin Smoak
(1B)
Darwin Barney
(2B)
Marco Estrada
(S)
Mat Latos
(S)
Juan Oramas
(S)
Glenn Sparkman
(S)
Jose Bautista
(OF)
Gavin Floyd
(R)
Casey Lawrence
(S)
Roberto Osuna
(R)
Marcus Stroman
(S)
Jeff Beliveau
(R)
Ryan Goins
(2B)
Arnold Leon
(R)
Steve Pearce
(1B)
Jose Tabata
(OF)
Joe Biagini
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Dominic Leone
(R)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Ryan Tepera
(R)
Mike Bolsinger
(S)
Jason Grilli
(R)
Francisco Liriano
(S)
Kevin Pillar
(OF)
Devon Travis
(2B)
Ryan Borucki
(S)
Jarrett Grube
(S)
Aaron Loup
(R)
Dalton Pompey
(OF)
Troy Tulowitzki
(SS)
Mark Buehrle
(S)
Lourdes Gurriel
(2B)
Russell Martin
(C)
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
(C)
Melvin Upton
(OF)
Ezequiel Carrera
(OF)
J.A. Happ
(S)
Franklin Morales
(R)
Aaron Sanchez
(S)
Richard Urena
(SS)
Brett Carroll
(OF)
Lucas Harrell
(S)
Kendrys Morales
(DH)
Ramon Santiago
(SS)
Lance Zawadzki
(2B)
Darrell Ceciliani
(OF)
Josh Donaldson | Third Baseman | #20
Team:
Toronto Blue Jays
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 12/8/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Auburn
Drafted:
2007 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $11.65 million, 2017: $17 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Donaldson was diagnosed with a right calf strain.
He suffered the injury while running on Friday. The Blue Jays say Donaldson will be treated daily and are optimistic he'll be ready for Opening Day. Donaldson has been remarkably durable throughout his career, missing just 19 games over his last four seasons. Unless we hear of a setback, Donaldson remains a borderline first-round pick in redraft formats.
Feb 18 - 4:26 PM
Source:
Shi Davidi on Twitter
Josh Donaldson was sent for a precautionary MRI on Saturday after feeling a small tweak in his right calf while running on Friday.
The team is still awaiting the results of that exam. Donaldson suffered a similar calf strain early during the 2016 season and didn't miss any time because of it. This shouldn't impact his availability for the start of the regular season.
Feb 18 - 3:51 PM
Source:
Sportsnet
Josh Donaldson skipped the Blue Jays first full workout on Saturday after feeling something in his right calf.
It doesn't sound as anything more than a precautionary measure, but the club should have an update on his status later in the day. Donaldson has proven to be one of the most durable players in all of baseball, averaging 157 games per year over the past four seasons.
Feb 18 - 10:57 AM
Source:
Richard Griffin on Twitter
Josh Donaldson slugged a solo home run Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 5-1 ALCS Game 4 win over the Indians.
It was a two-out shot to left-center that opened the game's scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Donaldson also drew an intentional walk ahead of Edwin Encarnacion's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh and made a couple of fantastic plays on defense. The star third baseman is batting .438/.486/.719 this postseason. Toronto remains alive in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 07:19:00 PM
Donaldson diagnosed with right calf strain
Feb 18 - 4:26 PM
Josh Donaldson heads for MRI on right calf
Feb 18 - 3:51 PM
Donaldson (calf) misses Jays first workout
Feb 18 - 10:57 AM
Donaldson homers, Jays stay alive in Gm. 4
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 07:19:00 PM
More Josh Donaldson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Reyes
STL
(2683)
2
T. Wood
KC
(2370)
3
B. Phillips
ATL
(2059)
4
S. Rodriguez
ATL
(1624)
5
Z. Wheeler
NYM
(1589)
6
A. Lind
WAS
(1523)
7
W. Ramos
TB
(1437)
8
M. Latos
TOR
(1411)
9
N. Syndergaard
NYM
(1378)
10
J. Peraza
CIN
(1362)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Toronto Blue Jays Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
155
577
164
32
5
37
99
122
109
119
7
1
.284
.404
.549
.953
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
137
0
19
Josh Donaldson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Josh Donaldson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Donaldson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Josh Donaldson's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Russell Martin
2
Jarrod Saltalamacchia
3
Juan Graterol
4
Michael Ohlman
1B
1
Justin Smoak
2
Steve Pearce
2B
1
Devon Travis
Sidelined
Devon Travis recently underwent surgery on his right knee.
The operation was expected and Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins confirmed that it took place. The surgery was expected to be an arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage. Travis will be 100 percent for the beginning of spring training, barring any setbacks.
Nov 18
2
Ryan Goins
3
Gregorio Petit
SS
1
Troy Tulowitzki
2
Darwin Barney
3
Lourdes Gurriel
4
Richard Urena
5
Jake Elmore
3B
1
Josh Donaldson
Sidelined
Josh Donaldson was diagnosed with a right calf strain.
He suffered the injury while running on Friday. The Blue Jays say Donaldson will be treated daily and are optimistic he'll be ready for Opening Day. Donaldson has been remarkably durable throughout his career, missing just 19 games over his last four seasons. Unless we hear of a setback, Donaldson remains a borderline first-round pick in redraft formats.
Feb 18
LF
1
Melvin Upton
2
Ezequiel Carrera
3
Jose Tabata
CF
1
Kevin Pillar
Sidelined
Kevin Pillar underwent thumb surgery earlier this week.
Pillar tore a thumb ligament in early August on a successful steal attempt. He returned a month later and played with the injury down the stretch. Pillar has already begun rehabbing and should be ready in plenty of time for spring training. The 27-year-old hit .266 with seven homers, 53 RBI, 35 doubles and 14 steals over 146 games this season.
Oct 29
2
Dalton Pompey
3
Anthony Alford
RF
1
Jose Bautista
2
Darrell Ceciliani
DH
1
Kendrys Morales
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Marco Estrada
2
Aaron Sanchez
3
Marcus Stroman
4
J.A. Happ
5
Francisco Liriano
6
Mat Latos
7
T.J. House
8
Casey Lawrence
9
Ryan Borucki
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Roberto Osuna
2
Jason Grilli
3
Joe Smith
4
Joe Biagini
5
Aaron Loup
6
Ryan Tepera
7
J.P. Howell
8
Glenn Sparkman
9
Brett Oberholtzer
10
Danny Barnes
11
Gavin Floyd
12
Dominic Leone
13
Chris Smith
14
Matt Dermody
