Abraham Almonte | Outfielder | #35

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/27/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 210
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Abraham Almonte was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury.
Almonte pulled up on his way to first after batting in the second inning and was subsequently replaced in the field by Michael Martinez. Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes was speculating on Twitter that he "may have injured his right arm or side." The Indians should offer more specific word on the specific nature of his ailment later on Wednesday evening. May 10 - 7:50 PM
Source: Paul Hoynes on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
4th10.000000000000010
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
298018311612122611.225.333.325.658
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000250
201600000580
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 9@ TOR14100001010000.250.250.250
May 8@ TOR14000000000000.000.000.000
May 7@ KC11000000100001.000.500.000
May 6@ KC14000000020000.000.000.000
May 5@ KC12000000020000.000.000.000
May 3@ DET14000000000000.000.000.000
May 2@ DET14000000030000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Yandy Diaz
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Austin Jackson
RF1Abraham Almonte
2Brandon Guyer
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Cody Anderson
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Nick Goody
 

 