Abraham Almonte | Outfielder | #35 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (27) / 6/27/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 210 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / NYY Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Abraham Almonte was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury. Almonte pulled up on his way to first after batting in the second inning and was subsequently replaced in the field by Michael Martinez. Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes was speculating on Twitter that he "may have injured his right arm or side." The Indians should offer more specific word on the specific nature of his ailment later on Wednesday evening. Source: Paul Hoynes on Twitter

Abraham Almonte hit his first home run of 2017 in a win over the Astros on Thursday. Almonte led off the fifth inning with a solo dinger against Astros starter Mike Fiers. The 27-year-old is batting .234/.390/.362 while playing both left and right field for the Tribe through 18 games. He'll remain a fourth outfielder for the club going forward.

Abraham Almonte singled in a run, walked twice and stole a base Monday against the Rangers. Almonte's RBI single gave the Tribe a 6-5 lead in the ninth. Almonte wasn't going to make the team until Lonnie Chisenhall required a DL stint at the end of the spring. The Indians picked him over Austin Jackson and Brandon Guyer to start tonight, and since he had the nice game, he'll probably keep getting the nod versus righties until Chisenhall makes it back.