Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Yan Gomes removed for reasons unknown
Abraham Almonte exits with apparent injury
Greg Holland picks up 14th save in win
Andrew Toles sustained torn right ACL
Marquez blanks Cubs over eight innings
David Price (elbow) set for rehab assignment
Dee Gordon to play shortstop vs. Cardinals
Twins @ ChiSox postponed due to weather
Giles nets ninth save in Astros' win over ATL
Correa doubles twice, drives in two vs. ATL
Cano goes 4-for-5 with HR as M's beat Phils
Altherr slugs two home runs in loss to SEA
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tajae Sharpe accused of assault in civil suit
Gabbert lands one-year deal with Cardinals
Eagles DE Brandon Graham expected to hold out
Patriots extend $1.1M, May 9 tender to Blount
Vikings take one-year flier on Michael Floyd
Bills tab Brandon Beane to replace Whaley
2013 third-rounder Hugh Thornton retiring
Rams targeting camp for Tavon Austin (wrist)
New WRs coach: Moncrief 'has all the tools'
Report: Saints expect Unger back in August
'It's difficult to see' DGB making the roster
Spencer Ware still Chiefs 'likely starter?'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Confirmed: Avery Bradley (hip) starts Game 5
Tyler Ulis has minor right ankle surgery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) listed as questionable
Kelly Oubre will play in Game 5 on Wednesday
Kawhi Leonard says he will play in Game 6
James Harden triple-doubles in Game 5 loss
Patty Mills drops 20 points in overtime win
Ginobili turns back the clock in Game 5 win
Patty Mills starting, Murray to the bench
Stevens expects Bradley to play in Game 5
Eric Gordon to start in Game 5 on Tuesday
Gordon Hayward scores 25, Jazz eliminated
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tyson Barrie suffers LBI at IIHF Worlds
Matt Murray set to return as backup goalie
Mika Zibanejad nets 2 pts, but NYR going home
Erik Karlsson scores GWG, Sens eliminate NYR
Rangers to host 2018 Winter Classic vs. BUF
Tanner Pearson inks 4-year deal with Kings
Tuukka Rask undergoes groin surgery
Patrice Bergeron has sports hernia surgery
Dallas acquires rights to Ben Bishop
Blues say Tarasenko doesn't need surgery
Devils open to sign and trade for Kovalchuk
Tavares underwent hand surgery last month
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Michael Self: Spokane County Raceway advance
Landauer: Spokane County Raceway advance
Derek Kraus: Spokane County Raceway advance
Gilliland: Spokane County Raceway advance
Eggleston: Spokane County Raceway advance
Eric Goodale: Langley 150 advance
Nicole Behar: Spokane County Raceway advance
Todd Szegedy: Langley 150 advance
Garret Archer: Spokane County Raceway advance
Max Zachem: Langley 150 advance
Cale Conley joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns'
Timmy Solomito: Langley 150 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McIlroy tackles TPC Sawgrass with new sticks
Garcia contests THE PLAYERS w/ fill-in caddie
Lawrie takes on track extended to 7,419 yds
Jason Day back to defend at TPC Sawgrass
Gouveia set for home game at Open de Portugal
Kevin Tway bags third straight top-5 finish
Rahm settles for solo 4th after 1-under 71
Perez T2 at WFC; his third podium of season
Birdie-birdie finish lifts Harman to 2nd win
Dustin Johnson posts -9; day-tying-low 67
Kaufman puts -7 on the board with 4-under 68
Denmark defeats Australia, wins GolfSixes
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
McElwain denies he's naked man in shark photo
Temple, FCS teams, JUCOs contact QB Jones
Jackson charged in 2nd sexual battery case
LB Bush Jr. stars in Michigan spring game
Ex-Baylor DB coach: Stidham is a taller Brees
Louisville experiments with Bonnafon at RB
Bielema expects RB Whaley to step up in 2017
CFB early signing period (Dec 20-22) approved
Hogs RB Williams (neck) retires from football
PFF mocks OSU QB Rudolph No. 3 overall
Auburn QB Woody Barrett announces transfer
Gus Malzahn believes Auburn a title contender
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Valdes to leave in the wake of relegation
Celtic interested in signing Dominic Solanke
Alexis Sanchez pushes Gunners to win
Antonio named West Ham Player of the Year
Henderson still has a chance of playing
United rocked by triple injury blow
Granit Xhaka likely to feature against Saints
Mahrez linked with move away from LEI
Arsenal rumored to be chasing Michael Zorc
Caballero fighting for new contract
Costa linked again with China move
AFC duo face a late test ahead of Saints game
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Nick Goody
(R)
Michael Martinez
(3B)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Yandy Diaz
(3B)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Dan Otero
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Scott Downs
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Wily Mo Peña
(DH)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(DH)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Abraham Almonte | Outfielder | #35
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/27/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Abraham Almonte was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury.
Almonte pulled up on his way to first after batting in the second inning and was subsequently replaced in the field by Michael Martinez. Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes was speculating on Twitter that he "may have injured his right arm or side." The Indians should offer more specific word on the specific nature of his ailment later on Wednesday evening.
May 10 - 7:50 PM
Source:
Paul Hoynes on Twitter
Abraham Almonte hit his first home run of 2017 in a win over the Astros on Thursday.
Almonte led off the fifth inning with a solo dinger against Astros starter Mike Fiers. The 27-year-old is batting .234/.390/.362 while playing both left and right field for the Tribe through 18 games. He'll remain a fourth outfielder for the club going forward.
Apr 27 - 10:05 PM
Abraham Almonte singled in a run, walked twice and stole a base Monday against the Rangers.
Almonte's RBI single gave the Tribe a 6-5 lead in the ninth. Almonte wasn't going to make the team until Lonnie Chisenhall required a DL stint at the end of the spring. The Indians picked him over Austin Jackson and Brandon Guyer to start tonight, and since he had the nice game, he'll probably keep getting the nod versus righties until Chisenhall makes it back.
Apr 3 - 10:50 PM
Abraham Almonte went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored during a win over the Rockies on Thursday.
All three hits were singles, including a grounder to right field that drove in a pair of runs. He is now batting .385 with two homers and 10 RBI so far this spring. Almonte missed the first 80 games of last season to a PED suspension before returning to hit .264/.294/.401 with one home run and 22 RBI in 194 plate appearances. He hopes his performance in Cactus League action will earn him a roster slot as a backup outfielder.
Mar 23 - 7:43 PM
Abraham Almonte exits with apparent injury
May 10 - 7:50 PM
Almonte bops first home run of 2017 season
Apr 27 - 10:05 PM
Abraham Almonte reaches three times
Apr 3 - 10:50 PM
Almonte goes 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run
Mar 23 - 7:43 PM
More Abraham Almonte Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
4th
1
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
29
80
18
3
1
1
6
12
12
26
1
1
.225
.333
.325
.658
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
25
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
58
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 9
@ TOR
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
May 8
@ TOR
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 7
@ KC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
.500
.000
May 6
@ KC
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 5
@ KC
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 3
@ DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 2
@ DET
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
Sidelined
Yan Gomes was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a possible injury.
Just how Gomes might have come down injured is unclear. He doubled in the top of the third inning before being replaced behind the plate by Roberto Perez in the bottom of the frame. If there is an injury concern, here, the Indians will pass along an update as the game progresses.
May 10
2
Roberto Perez
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Yandy Diaz
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Indians manager Terry Francona said that Michael Brantley (ankle) isn't far off from playing but might miss the entire series in Toronto that runs through Wednesday.
Brantley sprained his right ankle on Sunday. It doesn't sound like anything to be worried about, but it appears the Indians could play it safe here with the next three games on artificial turf. Yandy Diaz is in left field Monday.
May 8
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Austin Jackson
10-Day DL
Indians placed OF Austin Jackson on the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended left big toe.
Jackson injured his toe Monday at the first base bag while legging out an infield single. The hope is he'll be ready for activation when his 10 days are up. Shawn Armstrong was called up from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding 25-man roster move.
May 2
RF
1
Abraham Almonte
Sidelined
Abraham Almonte was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with an apparent injury.
Almonte pulled up on his way to first after batting in the second inning and was subsequently replaced in the field by Michael Martinez. Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes was speculating on Twitter that he "may have injured his right arm or side." The Indians should offer more specific word on the specific nature of his ailment later on Wednesday evening.
May 10
2
Brandon Guyer
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
10-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Corey Kluber on the 10-day disabled list with lower back discomfort.
Kluber made an early departure Tuesday night against the Tigers after experiencing renewed back tightness and he'll miss at least one turn in the Cleveland rotation. The ace right-hander allowed five earned runs in three innings Tuesday before getting pulled and owns an ugly 5.06 ERA through six starts this season.
May 3
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Cody Anderson
60-Day DL
Indians placed RHP Cody Anderson on the 60-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
Anderson will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Nick Goody
