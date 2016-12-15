Logan Morrison | First Baseman | #7 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (29) / 8/25/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 240 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Maple Woods (KS) CC Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 22 (0) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.2 million, 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports the Rays have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with free agent first baseman Logan Morrison. The Rays' 40-man roster is already full, so someone will have to be designated for assignment. Morrison had an up-and-down year for the Rays in 2016, hitting .238 with 14 homers and 43 RBI over 353 at-bats. With Brad Miller set to replace Logan Forsythe at second, it looks like Morrison will open the year as the Rays' starting first baseman. This deal shouldn't be a huge strain on Tampa Bay's budget and it's possible the Rays could look to add a right-handed complement for Morrison. Chris Carter and Mike Napoli are both available. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reports that Logan Morrison's market is "starting to heat up." There are plenty of bats available among first baseman and outfielder-types, but Morrison could potentially be had at a lower rate than a lot of them. The 29-year-old batted .238/.319/.414 with 14 homers and 43 RBI over 107 games this past season, though he was much better as the year moved along. He underwent surgery in September to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, so he doesn't come without some health questions. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

Logan Morrison will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Morrison will be facing a 12-week rehab process. While the tear could have been worse, his health will be a question as he goes into free agency this offseason. The 29-year-old batted .238/.319/.414 with 14 homers and 43 RBI over 107 games this year. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter