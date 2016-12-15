Logan Morrison | First Baseman | #7

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
Tribe work agreement with lefty Boone Logan
O's sign Johnny Giavotella to minors contract
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Falcons 'concerned' about Alex Mack's injury
Cardinals may keep Humphries at left tackle
Eric Berry: I'll sit the season out if tagged
Report: Arizona 'very high' on Deshaun Watson
49ers reportedly remain high on Kirk Cousins
Bills hope to keep Tyrod with cheaper deal?
Report: Bills have significant Romo interest
Savage will get 'every opportunity' to start
Report: Bears are 'moving on' from Jay Cutler
Report: Bears will make strong Garoppolo bid
Kraft: Bill Belichick will return for 2017
Rivera: We'll probably have to tag DT Short
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid (knee) unlikely to play Saturday
Stephen Curry leads Warriors with 29 & 11
Blake Griffin scores season-high 31 points
Report: Bulls inquiring about Jahlil Okafor
Tim Hardway Jr. scores career-high 33 points
Dwight's revenge: 24 & 23 vs. Rockets
Ersan Ilyasova scores 25 points vs. Spurs
James Harden scores 41 points in loss
Marcin Gortat scores 21 with 14 boards
Clint Capela ties career high with 22 points
Pat McCaw starting for Draymond Green
D'Angelo Russell hands out 11 assists vs. Wiz
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Ward will be a game-time call Friday
Patrice Bergeron day-to-day with LBI
Aleksander Barkov will return Friday night
Jonathan Huberdeau gets clearance to return
Jason Spezza injured, will 'miss some time'
Patrick Marleau scores 500th career goal
Patrick Kane picks up two points in win
Paul Stastny's 200th goal powers Blues to win
Jamie Benn nets 1G, 2A in loss to Jets
Mark Scheifele scores twice in win over DAL
Pekka Rinne makes 31 saves in shutout win
Mark Stone scores 3 points in win over TB
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
High winds suspend Dubai R2; return Saturday
Cabrera-Bello hangs tough; ties lead in Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai DC with bad back
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
Colt Knost WDs from WM Phoenix Open
Garcia cashes in; posts lead with 65 in Dubai
Koepka back on site of 2015 WMPO victory
Woods continues comeback with start in Dubai
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
Pitt fills OC vacancy with Indiana's Watson
Report: Watson still receiving Day 2 grades
Wisconsin promotes DB coach Leonhard to DC
Badgers RB Deal (ankle) ruled out for spring
LSU fires WR coach Dameyune Craig
Northwestern snags Oregon grad transfer Brown
QB Browning (shoulder) cleared for the spring
4-st. outer space commit spurns Terps for UCF
RB Hill (shoulder) out for spring practices
Report: Parks to enroll at Bama as grayshirt
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Wilson injury huge blow to Bournemouth
Van Dijk to miss 2 to 3 months with injury
Fraser signs Bournemouth contract extension
New contract for Tuanzebe after Man U debut
Clarets boost left side options with Brady
Westwood another deadline day signing for BUR
Swansea add another Ayew, swap Taylor to AVL
Jones injury could hand Bailly a recall
Man United held to draw by lowly Hull
Peter Crouch hits a century as Potters draw
Seamus Coleman scores again in 1-1 draw
Hull City steals a point from Old Trafford
Logan Morrison
Weather
Roster
Willy Adames
(SS)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Casey Gillaspie
(1B)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Enny Romero
(R)
Jose Alvarado
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Chih-Wei Hu
(S)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Will Inman
(S)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Jaime Schultz
(S)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Jose De Leon
(S)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Grady Sizemore
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Matt Duffy
(3B)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Blake Snell
(S)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Luke Maile
(C)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Ryne Stanek
(S)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Justin Marks
(R)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Ryan Brett
(2B)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Michael McKenry
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
David Carpenter
(R)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Brad Miller
(SS)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Chase Whitley
(S)
Curt Casali
(C)
Eddie Gamboa
(S)
Jose Molina
(C)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Hunter Wood
(S)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Logan Morrison | First Baseman | #7
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/25/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 240
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Maple Woods (KS) CC
Drafted:
2005 / Rd. 22 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4.2 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports the Rays have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with free agent first baseman Logan Morrison.
The Rays' 40-man roster is already full, so someone will have to be designated for assignment. Morrison had an up-and-down year for the Rays in 2016, hitting .238 with 14 homers and 43 RBI over 353 at-bats. With Brad Miller set to replace Logan Forsythe at second, it looks like Morrison will open the year as the Rays' starting first baseman. This deal shouldn't be a huge strain on Tampa Bay's budget and it's possible the Rays could look to add a right-handed complement for Morrison. Chris Carter and Mike Napoli are both available.
Feb 3 - 12:25 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reports that Logan Morrison's market is "starting to heat up."
There are plenty of bats available among first baseman and outfielder-types, but Morrison could potentially be had at a lower rate than a lot of them. The 29-year-old batted .238/.319/.414 with 14 homers and 43 RBI over 107 games this past season, though he was much better as the year moved along. He underwent surgery in September to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, so he doesn't come without some health questions.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 04:38:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Logan Morrison will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist.
Morrison will be facing a 12-week rehab process. While the tear could have been worse, his health will be a question as he goes into free agency this offseason. The 29-year-old batted .238/.319/.414 with 14 homers and 43 RBI over 107 games this year.
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 04:16:00 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Rays placed 1B/DH Logan Morrison on the 60-day disabled list, retroactive to September 12, with a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Jaff Decker. LoMo is out for the season and will have surgery soon.
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 04:02:00 PM
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Feb 3 - 12:25 PM
Report: LoMo's market 'starting to heat up'
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 04:38:00 PM
Logan Morrison to have wrist surgery Wed.
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 04:16:00 PM
Logan Morrison (wrist) placed on 60-day DL
Fri, Sep 16, 2016 04:02:00 PM
More Logan Morrison Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
107
353
84
18
1
14
43
45
37
89
4
2
.238
.319
.414
.733
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
83
0
0
0
0
17
Logan Morrison's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Logan Morrison's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Logan Morrison's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Logan Morrison's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Charlotte(FSL)
A
4
13
3
1
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
.231
.333
.308
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
Wilson Ramos (knee) said Monday that he thinks he could be ready to serve as a designated hitter by early May before being eased in at catcher.
Ramos said he's a month ahead of schedule in his recovery from ACL and meniscus surgeries. "The pace of my rehab, at the very least, I expect to be available for the team, getting at-bats, DHing, really from the beginning of May," Ramos said. "The people doing my therapy (in South Florida) have been really impressed." While it's admirable that Ramos is aiming for an accelerated timetable, the Rays aren't counting on him until June or July and that remains the likelier scenario for his return. Curt Casali and Luke Maile will handle the catching duties for the Rays until Ramos is ready.
Dec 12
2
Curt Casali
3
Luke Maile
4
Michael McKenry
1B
1
Nick Franklin
2
Casey Gillaspie
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
2
Tim Beckham
3
Willy Adames
4
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Jose De Leon
7
Chase Whitley
8
Hunter Wood
9
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Danny Farquhar
4
Xavier Cedeno
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Enny Romero
7
Shawn Tolleson
8
Kevin Gadea
9
Eddie Gamboa
10
Ryne Stanek
11
Jose Alvarado
12
Ryan Garton
13
Diego Moreno
14
Dana Eveland
Headlines
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
D.J. Short checks in on the Phillies in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
»
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
»
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
»
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
»
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
MLB Headlines
»
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
»
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
»
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
»
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
»
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
»
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
»
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
»
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
»
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
»
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
»
Tribe work agreement with lefty Boone Logan
»
O's sign Johnny Giavotella to minors contract
