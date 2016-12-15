Player Page

Logan Morrison | First Baseman | #7

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 240
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Maple Woods (KS) CC
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 22 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports the Rays have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with free agent first baseman Logan Morrison.
The Rays' 40-man roster is already full, so someone will have to be designated for assignment. Morrison had an up-and-down year for the Rays in 2016, hitting .238 with 14 homers and 43 RBI over 353 at-bats. With Brad Miller set to replace Logan Forsythe at second, it looks like Morrison will open the year as the Rays' starting first baseman. This deal shouldn't be a huge strain on Tampa Bay's budget and it's possible the Rays could look to add a right-handed complement for Morrison. Chris Carter and Mike Napoli are both available. Feb 3 - 12:25 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10735384181144345378942.238.319.414.733
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016083000017
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Charlotte(FSL)A4133100012000.231.333.308
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
1B1Nick Franklin
2Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Enny Romero
7Shawn Tolleson
8Kevin Gadea
9Eddie Gamboa
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Ryan Garton
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 