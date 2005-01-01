Tyler Flowers | Catcher | #25 Team: Atlanta Braves Age / DOB: (31) / 1/24/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 245 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Chipola (FL) JC Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 33 (0) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $3 million, 2018: $4 million club option ($300,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Flowers was pulled from Sunday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury. Flowers appeared to tweak something while retreating back to second base on Jace Peterson's flyout in the bottom of the seventh. Flowers was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI before getting replaced by Anthony Recker. Source: Mark Bowman on Twitter

Tyler Flowers is not in the Braves' lineup Friday. Flowers and Kurt Suzuki have each garnered a pair of starts in the early going, which is obviously not encouraging for Flowers' fantasy owners. The rest of the Braves' lineup is filled with regulars. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups

Tyler Flowers went 2-for-4 and hit his first homer of the spring Tuesday against the Nationals. Flowers had half of the Braves' hits on the day, and his homer came off annual Grapefruit League Cy Young candidate Gio Gonzalez (it was the second run he's allowed in 16 1/3 innings this spring). That'll do something for Flowers' confidence; he had been 3-for-23 with no extra-base hits.