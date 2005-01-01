Player Page

Tyler Flowers | Catcher | #25

Team: Atlanta Braves
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/24/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 245
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Chipola (FL) JC
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 33 (0) / ATL
Tyler Flowers was pulled from Sunday's game against the Padres with an apparent leg injury.
Flowers appeared to tweak something while retreating back to second base on Jace Peterson's flyout in the bottom of the seventh. Flowers was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI before getting replaced by Anthony Recker. Apr 16 - 3:37 PM
Source: Mark Bowman on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
9th32.667020001001060
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
9249000222400.375.423.375.798
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20176000000
201681000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 14SD13200001100000.667.750.667
Apr 12@ MIA14200010000000.500.500.500
Apr 11@ MIA13000001110000.000.250.000
Apr 9@ PIT15200010000000.400.400.400
Apr 8@ PIT111000000000001.0001.0001.000
Apr 7@ PIT11000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 6@ NYM13100000010000.333.333.333
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Flowers
2Kurt Suzuki
3Anthony Recker
1B1Freddie Freeman
2B1Brandon Phillips
2Jace Peterson
3Sean Rodriguez
4Micah Johnson
SS1Dansby Swanson
2Chase d'Arnaud
3Johan Camargo
3B1Adonis Garcia
LF1Matt Kemp
CF1Ender Inciarte
2Emilio Bonifacio
RF1Nick Markakis
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Julio Teheran
2Bartolo Colon
3Jaime Garcia
4R.A. Dickey
5Michael Foltynewicz
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jim Johnson
2Arodys Vizcaino
3Mauricio Cabrera
4Ian Krol
5Jose Ramirez
6Daniel Winkler
7Josh Collmenter
8Chaz Roe
9Eric O'Flaherty
10Jason Hursh
11Armando Rivero
12Jacob Lindgren
 

 