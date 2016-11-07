Giancarlo Stanton | Outfielder | #27

He joins Christian Yelich, Andrew McCutchen, and Adam Jones in a strong outfield for the Americans. Noticeably absent from the March tournament will be Mike Trout and Bryce Harper. Stanton has missed 131 games over the last two seasons due to injuries, but he carries a clean bill of health into 2017. The 27-year-old slugger is owed $299.5 million from the Marlins on a mega-contract that runs through 2027.

A "person familiar with the Marlins’ thinking" told Joel Sherman of the New York Post that the team is unlikely to listen on Giancarlo Stanton trade offers this winter.

That source did say, however, that it probably is "a trade for a later date." Miami badly needs to upgrade its starting rotation this offseason and there aren't many good options available on the open market, so some crafty dealing is going to be necessary. Sherman suggests the Fish could shop Marcell Ozuna, who had a big bounceback in 2016. Adeiny Hechavarria and Dee Gordon are some other possible trade chips. Stanton is still owed $308.5 million and he's now the unrivaled face of the Marlins franchise following the death of Jose Fernandez.