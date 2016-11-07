Player Page

Giancarlo Stanton | Outfielder | #27

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 246
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Giancarlo Stanton will play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
He joins Christian Yelich, Andrew McCutchen, and Adam Jones in a strong outfield for the Americans. Noticeably absent from the March tournament will be Mike Trout and Bryce Harper. Stanton has missed 131 games over the last two seasons due to injuries, but he carries a clean bill of health into 2017. The 27-year-old slugger is owed $299.5 million from the Marlins on a mega-contract that runs through 2027. Jan 24 - 11:05 PM
Source: Giancarlo Stanton on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
119413992012774565014000.240.326.489.815
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001062
