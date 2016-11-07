Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brian Anderson
(2B)
Jake Esch
(S)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
Troy Patton
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Jeff Baker
(1B)
Jeff Francoeur
(OF)
Matt Juengel
(3B)
Carlos Paulino
(C)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Brandon Barnes
(OF)
Isaac Galloway
(OF)
Tom Koehler
(S)
Yefri Perez
(SS)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Frank Garces
(R)
Kyle Lobstein
(S)
Dillon Peters
(S)
Tomas Telis
(C)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Severino Gonzalez
(R)
Jeff Locke
(S)
David Phelps
(S)
Caleb Thielbar
(R)
Ramon Cabrera
(C)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Cam Maron
(C)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Matt Tomshaw
(S)
Hunter Cervenka
(R)
Javy Guerra
(R)
Nick Maronde
(R)
A.J. Ramos
(R)
Jose Urena
(S)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Kelvin Marte
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Adam Conley
(S)
Cody Hall
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Scott Copeland
(S)
Adeiny Hechavarria
(SS)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Miguel Rojas
(2B)
Rodrigo Vigil
(C)
Matt den Dekker
(OF)
Steve Holm
(C)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Moises Sierra
(OF)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(S)
Chris Hoo
(C)
Chris Narveson
(R)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Derek Dietrich
(2B)
Destin Hood
(OF)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Ryan Jackson
(2B)
Austin Nola
(SS)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Chris Johnson
(1B)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Dan Straily
(S)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Giancarlo Stanton | Outfielder | #27
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/8/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'6" / 246
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $9 million, 2017: $14.5 million, 2018: $25 million, 2019: $26 million, 2020: $26 million, 2021: $29 million, 2022: $29 million, 2023: $32 million, 2024: $32 million, 2025: $32 million, 2026: $29 million, 2027: $25 million, 2028: $25 million club option ($10 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giancarlo Stanton will play for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.
He joins Christian Yelich, Andrew McCutchen, and Adam Jones in a strong outfield for the Americans. Noticeably absent from the March tournament will be Mike Trout and Bryce Harper. Stanton has missed 131 games over the last two seasons due to injuries, but he carries a clean bill of health into 2017. The 27-year-old slugger is owed $299.5 million from the Marlins on a mega-contract that runs through 2027.
Jan 24 - 11:05 PM
Source:
Giancarlo Stanton on Twitter
A "person familiar with the Marlins’ thinking" told Joel Sherman of the New York Post that the team is unlikely to listen on Giancarlo Stanton trade offers this winter.
That source did say, however, that it probably is "a trade for a later date." Miami badly needs to upgrade its starting rotation this offseason and there aren't many good options available on the open market, so some crafty dealing is going to be necessary. Sherman suggests the Fish could shop Marcell Ozuna, who had a big bounceback in 2016. Adeiny Hechavarria and Dee Gordon are some other possible trade chips. Stanton is still owed $308.5 million and he's now the unrivaled face of the Marlins franchise following the death of Jose Fernandez.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 09:20:00 AM
Source:
New York Post
Giancarlo Stanton is absent from the Marlins' lineup Sunday.
Stanton hasn't started a game since Wednesday, as the Marlins see no reason to push him with his injured groin since they've been eliminated from playoff contention. Destin Hood is in right field. The Marlins are also resting J.T. Realmuto and Marcell Ozuna, as Tomas Telis is catching and Xavier Scruggs is in left field.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 12:45:00 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Giancarlo Stanton is back in the Marlins' starting lineup Thursday versus the Braves.
He will start in right field and bat fifth against right-hander Josh Collmenter. Stanton has been in and out of the starting lineup since returning September 6 from a Grade 3 groin strain. He has also yet to play a full nine innings and will probably be pulled early again on Thursday, but the towering slugger is obviously capable of big things while he's in there.
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 02:54:00 PM
Source:
Clark Spencer on Twitter
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
Jan 24 - 11:05 PM
Marlins unlikely to listen on Stanton offers
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 09:20:00 AM
Stanton sitting out regular season finale
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 12:45:00 PM
Stanton back in Marlins' lineup on Thursday
Thu, Sep 22, 2016 02:54:00 PM
More Giancarlo Stanton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Florida Marlins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
119
413
99
20
1
27
74
56
50
140
0
0
.240
.326
.489
.815
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
106
2
Giancarlo Stanton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Giancarlo Stanton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Giancarlo Stanton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Giancarlo Stanton's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
3
Tomas Telis
4
Ramon Cabrera
5
Carlos Paulino
1B
1
Justin Bour
2
Tyler Moore
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Derek Dietrich
SS
1
Adeiny Hechavarria
2
Miguel Rojas
3
Ryan Jackson
4
Austin Nola
5
J.T. Riddle
3B
1
Martin Prado
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
2
Destin Hood
CF
1
Christian Yelich
2
Yefri Perez
3
Matt den Dekker
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
2
Adam Conley
3
Edinson Volquez
4
Dan Straily
5
Tom Koehler
6
Jeff Locke
7
Jose Urena
8
Justin Nicolino
9
Jake Esch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
A.J. Ramos
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Brad Ziegler
4
David Phelps
5
Junichi Tazawa
6
Dustin McGowan
7
Brian Ellington
8
Nick Wittgren
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
10
Hunter Cervenka
11
Severino Gonzalez
12
Drew Steckenrider
13
Caleb Thielbar
14
Javy Guerra
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
D.J. Short starts a trip around the league by talking Twins in the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
MLB Headlines
»
Stanton to play for Team USA in 2017 WBC
»
Mets tell Jay Bruce he'll be the starting RF
»
Jays sign Saltalamacchia for backup catcher
»
Halos GM: Pujols (foot) iffy for Opening Day
»
Cuban Hector Mendoza declared free agent
»
Angels, Valbuena finalize 2-year, $15M deal
»
Giants add veteran catcher Nick Hundley
»
Report: Blanton, Blevins on Dodgers' radar
»
Brett Anderson agrees to terms with Cubs
»
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
»
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
»
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
