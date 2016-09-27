Gordon Beckham | Second Baseman | #58

Beckham reportedly asked for his release. He was always a long shot to make the team with so many mouths to feed in San Francisco's crowded infield. Beckham was due a $100,000 retention bonus on March 28, which was also a contributing factor in his release. The 30-year-old hit just .194 over 36 Cactus League at-bats.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that he could make $1.25 million if he's in the majors. Beckham finished last season with the Giants and will compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training. Offseason addition Jae-Gyun Hwang will also be in that mix. Beckham, 30, owns a lowly .622 OPS since the start of the 2014 season and can be ignored in fantasy leagues.

Beckham will give the Giants some infield depth this week with Eduardo Nunez and Brandon Crawford banged up, but he will not be eligible for the postseason. The 30-year-old is batting just .217/.300/.354 across 273 plate appearances this season.

Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Giants are "very close" to acquiring infielder Gordon Beckham from the Braves.

Eduardo Nunez is out with a hamstring injury, so Beckham would provide some infield depth this week. He would not be eligible for the postseason. Beckham, 30, is batting just .217/.300/.354 over 273 plate appearances this season and will hit free agency this winter.