Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Gordon Beckham | Second Baseman | #58
Team:
San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 9/16/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 1 (8) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $1.5 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants released INF Gordon Beckham.
Beckham reportedly asked for his release. He was always a long shot to make the team with so many mouths to feed in San Francisco's crowded infield. Beckham was due a $100,000 retention bonus on March 28, which was also a contributing factor in his release. The 30-year-old hit just .194 over 36 Cactus League at-bats.
Mar 23 - 6:00 PM
Source:
Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
Giants signed INF Gordon Beckham to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that he could make $1.25 million if he's in the majors. Beckham finished last season with the Giants and will compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster during spring training. Offseason addition Jae-Gyun Hwang will also be in that mix. Beckham, 30, owns a lowly .622 OPS since the start of the 2014 season and can be ignored in fantasy leagues.
Feb 8 - 12:36 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
Giants acquired INF Gordon Beckham from the Braves for INF Rich Rodriguez.
Beckham will give the Giants some infield depth this week with Eduardo Nunez and Brandon Crawford banged up, but he will not be eligible for the postseason. The 30-year-old is batting just .217/.300/.354 across 273 plate appearances this season.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 03:41:00 PM
Source:
David O'Brien on Twitter
Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Giants are "very close" to acquiring infielder Gordon Beckham from the Braves.
Eduardo Nunez is out with a hamstring injury, so Beckham would provide some infield depth this week. He would not be eligible for the postseason. Beckham, 30, is batting just .217/.300/.354 over 273 plate appearances this season and will hit free agency this winter.
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 02:50:00 PM
Source:
Henry Schulman on twitter
Giants dump infielder Gordon Beckham
Mar 23 - 6:00 PM
Giants sign Gordon Beckham to minors deal
Feb 8 - 12:36 PM
Giants acquire Gordon Beckham from Braves
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 03:41:00 PM
Giants near deal to acquire Gordon Beckham
Tue, Sep 27, 2016 02:50:00 PM
More Gordon Beckham Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
88
245
52
16
1
5
31
25
26
52
1
0
.212
.294
.347
.641
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
51
11
18
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Gulf Coast(GULF)
R
3
10
2
1
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
.200
.182
.300
Carolina(CARO)
A
3
8
5
1
0
1
3
3
4
1
0
0
.625
.750
1.125
Gwinnett(INT)
AAA
3
12
4
2
0
0
1
2
1
1
0
0
.333
.385
.500
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Buster Posey
2
Nick Hundley
3
Trevor Brown
1B
1
Brandon Belt
2
Michael Morse
2B
1
Joe Panik
2
Kelby Tomlinson
3
Aaron Hill
SS
1
Brandon Crawford
2
Jimmy Rollins
3
Orlando Calixte
3B
1
Eduardo Nunez
Sidelined
Eduardo Nunez (shoulder) had a cortisone shot and is expected to be out for the next 2-3 days.
Nunez has been bothered by right shoulder soreness throughout the spring. That has not alleviated yet. The 29-year-old infielder will take a little time to try to rest up before the final stretch run of spring training. Should this issue continue to linger, it could put Opening Day at risk. For now, rest.
Mar 22
2
Conor Gillaspie
3
Gordon Beckham
4
Jae-gyun Hwang
LF
1
Jarrett Parker
2
Mac Williamson
Sidelined
Mac Williamson (quad) is expected to miss a couple weeks of action.
So, he won't be ready for Opening Day, obviously. Williamson was having a nice spring, going 11-for-34 with two homers, but now it looks like he could be out for much of April. He was competing with Jarrett Parker for at-bats in left field.
Mar 21
3
Justin Ruggiano
CF
1
Denard Span
2
Gorkys Hernandez
3
Slade Heathcott
RF
1
Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Madison Bumgarner
2
Johnny Cueto
3
Jeff Samardzija
4
Matt Moore
5
Matt Cain
6
Albert Suarez
7
Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Mark Melancon
2
Hunter Strickland
3
Will Smith
Sidelined
Will Smith (elbow) will seek a second opinion from Dr. Neal El-Attrache.
An MRI taken earlier this week confirmed that Smith has a sprain and strain in his left elbow. Tommy John surgery is a very real possibility, but before Smith makes the decision to undergo the serious procedure, he is keeping his options open. His check-up with Dr. El-Attrache should help clarify what course of action the reliever will take moving forward. Prior to being diagnosed with the elbow injury, Smith was expected to act as a setup man to Mark Melancon.
Mar 22
4
Derek Law
5
Steven Okert
6
Cory Gearrin
7
George Kontos
8
Josh Osich
9
Bryan Morris
10
Neil Ramirez
11
Jose Dominguez
12
David Hernandez
13
Matt Reynolds
14
Michael Roth
