Gordon Beckham | Second Baseman | #58

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (30) / 9/16/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 1 (8) / CWS
Giants released INF Gordon Beckham.
Beckham reportedly asked for his release. He was always a long shot to make the team with so many mouths to feed in San Francisco's crowded infield. Beckham was due a $100,000 retention bonus on March 28, which was also a contributing factor in his release. The 30-year-old hit just .194 over 36 Cactus League at-bats. Mar 23 - 6:00 PM
Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
882455216153125265210.212.294.347.641
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160051111800
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Gulf Coast(GULF)R3102100100300.200.182.300
Carolina(CARO)A385101334100.625.7501.125
Gwinnett(INT)AAA3124200121100.333.385.500
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
3Trevor Brown
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Kelby Tomlinson
3Aaron Hill
SS1Brandon Crawford
2Jimmy Rollins
3Orlando Calixte
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
3Gordon Beckham
4Jae-gyun Hwang
LF1Jarrett Parker
2Mac Williamson
3Justin Ruggiano
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
3Slade Heathcott
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Albert Suarez
7Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Will Smith
4Derek Law
5Steven Okert
6Cory Gearrin
7George Kontos
8Josh Osich
9Bryan Morris
10Neil Ramirez
11Jose Dominguez
12David Hernandez
13Matt Reynolds
14Michael Roth
 

 