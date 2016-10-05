Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Henrik Zetterberg's 2 pts help DET defeat NYI
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Wulimer Becerra
(OF)
Lucas Duda
(1B)
Kelly Johnson
(2B)
Brandon Nimmo
(OF)
Dominic Smith
(1B)
Vince Belnome
(2B)
Josh Edgin
(R)
Ty Kelly
(3B)
Kevin Plawecki
(C)
Josh Smoker
(R)
Vic Black
(R)
Phillip Evans
(SS)
Juan Lagares
(OF)
Addison Reed
(R)
Champ Stuart
(OF)
Jerry Blevins
(R)
Jeurys Familia
(R)
Seth Lugo
(S)
Jose Reyes
(3B)
Noah Syndergaard
(S)
Chase Bradford
(S)
Chris Flexen
(S)
Steven Matz
(S)
Matt Reynolds
(SS)
Travis Taijeron
(OF)
Jay Bruce
(OF)
Wilmer Flores
(3B)
Kevin McGowan
(S)
Rene Rivera
(C)
Corey Taylor
(S)
Asdrubal Cabrera
(SS)
Sean Gilmartin
(R)
Jenrry Mejia
(R)
T.J. Rivera
(2B)
Logan Taylor
(S)
Xorge Carrillo
(C)
Erik Goeddel
(R)
Marcos Molina
(S)
Hansel Robles
(R)
Cory Vaughn
(OF)
Gavin Cecchini
(SS)
Curtis Granderson
(OF)
Rafael Montero
(S)
Amed Rosario
(SS)
Neil Walker
(2B)
Yoenis Cespedes
(OF)
Robert Gsellman
(S)
Christian Montgomery
(S)
Ben Rowen
(R)
Zack Wheeler
(S)
Michael Conforto
(OF)
Luis Guillorme
(SS)
Scott Moviel
(S)
Fernando Salas
(R)
Adam Wilk
(R)
P.J. Conlon
(S)
Matt Harvey
(S)
Tomas Nido
(C)
Bobby Scales
(3B)
David Wright
(3B)
Travis d'Arnaud
(C)
Brad Holt
(S)
Jon Niese
(S)
Paul Sewald
(R)
Gabriel Ynoa
(S)
Jacob deGrom
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Wilmer Flores | Third Baseman | #4
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/6/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 203
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / NYM
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Wilmer Flores won his arbitration case against the Mets and will earn $2.2 million in 2017.
The Mets had filed at $1.8 million and MLBTradeRumors.com had projected that he'd earn $1.9 million through the arbitration process so it looks like a nice win for the player. Flores will enter the 2017 season in a utility role for the Mets but should find full-time at-bats at some point once injury inevitably strikes.
Feb 4 - 1:37 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Wilmer Flores requested $2.2 million and was offered $1.8 million by the Mets when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
The two sides aren't that far apart, and a union in the $2 million range isn't out of the question. MLBTradeRumors.com projected that the 25-year-old would earn $1.9 million in arbitration, which is also in the range between the figures that were filed. Flores is set to enter the 2017 season as a utility infielder for the Mets, but given the lengthy injury history of some of their veterans, there are paths available to full-time at-bats.
Jan 13 - 9:58 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Wilmer Flores will undergo surgery on his right wrist on Friday.
Friday's surgery will remove the hook of the hamate in the right hand. Flores has not played since injuring his wrist in a home plate collision on September 10. The surgery will sideline him through the Mets' playoff run, regardless of how long that lasts. Prior to the injury, Flores posted a .267/.319/.469 triple-slash while swatting 16 homers and driving in 49 runs over the course of 307 at-bats.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 05:46:00 PM
Source:
Marc Carig on Twitter
Mets manager Terry Collins said that Wilmer Flores' right wrist injury is "more than a [bone] bruise."
ESPN's Adam Rubin writes that Flores will "apparently" need to undergo surgery. He won't be appearing in any of Mets playoff games this month and has not played since September 10. The 25-year-old infielder hit .267/.319/.469 with 16 homers, 49 RBI and nine steals over 307 at-bats prior to being sidelined for the season.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 05:31:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Wilmer Flores beats Mets in arbitration case
Feb 4 - 1:37 PM
Wilmer Flores asks for $2.2 million from Mets
Jan 13 - 9:58 PM
Wilmer Flores to undergo surgery on wrist
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 05:46:00 PM
Flores wrist injury more serious than thought
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 05:31:00 PM
More Wilmer Flores Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Mets Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
103
307
82
14
0
16
49
38
23
48
1
1
.267
.319
.469
.788
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
27
18
8
51
0
0
Wilmer Flores's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Wilmer Flores's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Wilmer Flores's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Wilmer Flores's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Binghamton(EAST)
AA
5
17
4
0
0
0
1
1
1
2
0
0
.235
.263
.235
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Nov 14
2
T.J. Rivera
3
Ty Kelly
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that David Wright (neck) has begun simulated baseball activities.
It's not much, as he's simply begun moving laterally to mimic what he would be doing defensively. He has yet to begin swinging and the plan calls for him to begin actual baseball activities in January, but at least he's moving in the right direction. Coming back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery, Wright remains a huge question mark for 2017.
Dec 13
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.05 million contract.
ESPN New York's Adam Rubin notes that it's a record for a first-time eligible starting pitcher who didn't pitch enough innings the previous season to qualify for the ERA title. DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow, but he's not expected to be limited in spring training.
Jan 13
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Matt Harvey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million contract.
James Wagner of the New York Times says Harvey can make an additional $100,000 in incentives. The righty had a rough 2016 and then had thoracic outlet surgery in July, so he's a wild card heading into 2017.
Jan 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Zack Wheeler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract.
Wheeler began his Mets career with much promise, turning in sub-3.55 ERAs in 2013 and 2014. During that 2014 season, the right-hander held a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 187/79 K/BB ratio across 185 1/3 frames covering 32 starts. He hasn't seen the major-league mound since. In March of 2015, he underwent Tommy John surgery and subsequently was hit with several setbacks in his rehab which ultimately prevented him from pitching in 2016. He is expected to be a contributing member for the Mets this coming season, though whether he returns to the rotation or moves to the bullpen remains to be seen. Wheeler has said that he is open to either option.
Jan 11
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman.
The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.
Dec 6
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Hansel Robles
4
Josh Edgin
5
Sean Gilmartin
6
Gabriel Ynoa
7
Josh Smoker
8
Erik Goeddel
9
Ben Rowen
10
Adam Wilk
11
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
Headlines
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
D.J. Short checks in on the Phillies in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
»
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
»
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
»
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
»
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
MLB Headlines
»
Wilmer Flores beats Mets in arbitration case
»
Mets agree to contract with Jerry Blevins
»
Astros and Will Harris agree to two-year deal
»
Rays sign Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
»
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
»
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
»
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
»
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
»
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
»
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
»
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
»
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
