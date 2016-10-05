Wilmer Flores | Third Baseman | #4 Team: New York Mets Age / DOB: (25) / 8/6/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 203 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / NYM Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Wilmer Flores won his arbitration case against the Mets and will earn $2.2 million in 2017. The Mets had filed at $1.8 million and MLBTradeRumors.com had projected that he'd earn $1.9 million through the arbitration process so it looks like a nice win for the player. Flores will enter the 2017 season in a utility role for the Mets but should find full-time at-bats at some point once injury inevitably strikes. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Wilmer Flores requested $2.2 million and was offered $1.8 million by the Mets when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. The two sides aren't that far apart, and a union in the $2 million range isn't out of the question. MLBTradeRumors.com projected that the 25-year-old would earn $1.9 million in arbitration, which is also in the range between the figures that were filed. Flores is set to enter the 2017 season as a utility infielder for the Mets, but given the lengthy injury history of some of their veterans, there are paths available to full-time at-bats. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Wilmer Flores will undergo surgery on his right wrist on Friday. Friday's surgery will remove the hook of the hamate in the right hand. Flores has not played since injuring his wrist in a home plate collision on September 10. The surgery will sideline him through the Mets' playoff run, regardless of how long that lasts. Prior to the injury, Flores posted a .267/.319/.469 triple-slash while swatting 16 homers and driving in 49 runs over the course of 307 at-bats. Source: Marc Carig on Twitter