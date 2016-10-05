Player Page

Wilmer Flores | Third Baseman | #4

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/6/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 203
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / NYM
Contract: view contract details
Wilmer Flores won his arbitration case against the Mets and will earn $2.2 million in 2017.
The Mets had filed at $1.8 million and MLBTradeRumors.com had projected that he'd earn $1.9 million through the arbitration process so it looks like a nice win for the player. Flores will enter the 2017 season in a utility role for the Mets but should find full-time at-bats at some point once injury inevitably strikes. Feb 4 - 1:37 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
10330782140164938234811.267.319.469.788
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160271885100
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Binghamton(EAST)AA5174000111200.235.263.235
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
3Ty Kelly
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Hansel Robles
4Josh Edgin
5Sean Gilmartin
6Gabriel Ynoa
7Josh Smoker
8Erik Goeddel
9Ben Rowen
10Adam Wilk
11Jenrry Mejia
 

 